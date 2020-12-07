Financial Services
Shareholders approve GTBank’s planned HoldCo structure
Shareholders of GTBank Plc have approved the holding company structure for the bank.
The shareholders of GTBank Plc have approved the holding company structure for the bank, as they expressed excitement over the benefits they would derive from the new structure.
At the court-ordered meeting held on Friday, which was attended by Nairametrics, the investors gave their approval to the company for the transfer of the 29,431,179,224 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each in the issued and paid-up share capital of the bank held by them to Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc.
This was done in exchange for the allotment of 29,431,179,224 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each to the shareholders in the same proportion to their shareholding in the bank, credited as fully paid without any further act or deed.
Expressing his members’ reactions to the planned restructuring, the founder, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), Sir Sunny Nwosu, explained that the shareholders were excited because the arrangement that the bank put in place was devoid of complexities usually known as share reconstruction.
According to him, the bank performed well under the leadership of the Chairperson and the Managing Director; he thus projected that the HoldCo would perform better if the duo were still in charge of the new brand.
He said, “We are excited about the development because we are going to get value as everything we have would be transferred to the holding company. There will be no manipulation as a result of reconstruction that usually leads to fractional shares.”
Also commending the bank’s leadership and ingenuity, the President, Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Mr. Boniface Okezie, noted that:
“GTBank has over the years proven to be a force and leading initiator of revolutionary advancement and technology based development in the nation’s banking industry, and we look forward to the growth and advancement it is sure to bring into the new business areas it will be taking on with the Holdco structure.
“The arrangement where all existing shares of the bank would be transferred entirely to the Holdco in the name of the beneficial owners is good, while the same number of units and percentage would be held in the new entity, is commendable,” he added.
Speaking at the court-ordered meeting on Friday, Managing Director/CEO, GTBank Plc, Mr. Segun Agbaje, explained that in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s regulations, which require the separation of commercial banking business from other financial services businesses, the bank was adopting a HoldCo structure.
He said, “I am delighted over the approval by shareholders for the holding company and I assure the investors of a more rewarding future. The bank will not embark on any share reconstruction, as the same number of shares they have with the bank will be maintained.
“Under the new structure, existing shareholders of GTBank would be migrated to Guaranty Trust Holdings via a share-for-share exchange between the shareholders of GTBank and GTHoldings.”
While explaining the benefits of the HoldCo structure, Agbaje explained that the overall strategy was to create an operating model that would profitably grow the bank’s presence in the market for commercial banking and non-banking financial services, in order to achieve the aspiration to be the dominant financial services group.
What you should know the HoldCo structure
- Nairametrics reported when GTBank said it wanted to operate as a financial holding company from 2021. This will make the bank a subsidiary of the new structure and will lead to the delisting of GTBank from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the listing of GT Holdco on the bourse.
- To make this a reality, the firm has obtained an authorization from a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos. According to GTBank, the order for a Court-Ordered Meeting (COM) was obtained on November 6, 2020.
Exclusives
Jitters as Nigerian banks brace up for more loan provisioning
Banks are worried about rising cases of bad loans and will go after defaulters.
Nigerian banks are bracing up to provide for more bad loans, as they approach the end of the financial year 2020. The Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected businesses, causing low patronage, a dip in revenues, a higher cost of operations, and crushing debts.
The situation is said to have spooked some of Nigeria’s biggest banks, especially as several events in the country point to an uncertain 2021 for businesses in the economy. This, our sources reveal, has informed a spate of high profile court orders obtained against businesses owned by billionaires in the country.
According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, total banking sector credit to the economy stood at about N18.8 trillion in the second quarter of 2020 up from N17.1 trillion at the end of 2019. However, non-performing loans at the end of the second quarter of 2020 rose by 2.27% to N1.2 trillion.
Data from Nairalytics, the research arm of Nairametrics, indicate that Nigerian banks have made provisions for about N211.2 billion alone in 2020 compared to N182.9 billion in 2019. This is still far lower than the N551.5 billion provided for by the banks in 2016 when Nigeria was in a recession, with the exchange rate in a tailspin. Things are even worse compared to 2016 due to the effects of Covid-19, lower oil prices, and insecurity.
Our sources believe the level of non-performing loans is probably worse than reported if banks were to deploy strict prudential guidelines which allow for stricter provisioning of non-performing loans. At the peak of the pandemic, most banks moved quickly to restructure loans that were in danger of going bad, allowing obligors breathing space to generate cash flows. Some banks issued moratoriums on loan repayments.
Despite this, there is growing apprehension that some of the loans could crystallize as bad in 2021, especially if insecurity and social unrest continues to impact negatively on business operations across the country. The fall in oil prices, coupled with crude oil cuts imposed on Nigeria is also a challenge for local oil majors to meet their debt obligations.
Oil and Gas Loans Take Center Stage
The Oil and Gas sector is a source of huge concern to most of the banks, especially due to the fall in oil prices and the cut in Nigeria’s export quota. With oil prices down and the cost of production higher, local oil majors are struggling to meet up with their debt obligations of nearly N5 trillion.
- Based on NBS data, total oil and gas loans in Nigeria are estimated at about N4.94 trillion as of the second quarter of 2020, or a combined 26.2% of total credit to the private sector.
- The loan is further divided into Oil and Gas upstream with N3.6 trillion, and the balance N1.3 trillion for the downstream (oil services) sector.
- Oil and Gas also make up about N268.7 billion in non-performing loans or 22.1% of the total.
Earlier in the year, banks cut a deal with the CBN as they were granted regulatory forbearance in the restructuring of loans. The deal meant over 33% of industry loans were restructured as part of the deals signaling the spate of economic crunch that had hit the private sector.
Most of these loans are Oil and Gas loans, as they dominated most of the questions and responses in the earnings calls of most of the top commercial banks Nairametrics listened to.
CBN Raises Red flags
The rising non-performing loans were also a major concern for the central bank, following the end of its monetary policy committee meeting on November 23rd. In one of the excerpts, the CBN reported as follows:
“MPC noted the improvement in Financial Soundness Indicators of the DMBs which showed Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 15.5 percent, Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) of 5.73 percent and Liquidity Ratio (LR) of 35.6 percent, as at October 2020. As regards nonperforming loans (NPLs), MPC, however, noted that the ratio remained above the prudential benchmark of 5.0 percent and urged the Bank to sustain its tight prudential regime to bring it below the benchmark.”
The comment from the central bank suggests they are concerned about the rising levels of non-performing loans and have basically given the banks green light to go after debtors. One of the many tools the banks have to recover their loans is the use of the Global Standing Instructions introduced earlier in the year.
Court Orders and AMCON
However, Nairametrics understands some of the heavy obligors have found ways to beat the trap, and even when they do not, they do not have cash in their accounts that the banks can lay claim to. This is why some of the banks have gone the route of court orders to seize the properties of defaulters.
Just last week, Nigeria’s Access Bank obtained a court order that enabled it to seal the corporate head office of Seplat Petroleum Development Company. AMCON, Nigeria’s bad debt company, has also been busy all year round, seizing assets of loan defaulters.
Riding on the back of its amended act that gave it sweeping powers to go after loan defaulters, it has deployed several tactics such as naming-and-shaming, outright sealing of properties, working with EFCC to arrest defaulters, blocking bank accounts, etc., just to recover its loans. AMCON currently holds over N5 trillion of bad loans on its books.
Financial Services
Conventional insurance firms can now set up their Microinsurance department – NAICOM
NAICOM has issued a circular allowing conventional insurance companies in Nigeria to exploit the huge opportunities in the Microinsurance window.
The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has issued a circular (NAICOM/DPR/CIR/32/2020) allowing conventional insurance companies in Nigeria to exploit the huge opportunities in the Microinsurance window.
The circular was signed by Akah L M, Director (Policy & Regulations), and disclosed that the requirements for the conventional insurance firms to be granted approval for the window operation includes:
- The insurer shall seek and obtain approval of the Commission to transact microinsurance business.
- Board resolution approving the establishment of a microinsurance department.
- Applicant shall apply for window microinsurance national operation licence.
- The department shall be headed by an experienced Insurance Officer, not below the rank of an AGM.
- The Insurance Officer must possess a minimum of 7 years post Associate of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria qualification or a minimum of 10 years working experience in a technical department of an insurance institution.
- Any window operator shall segregate the financial records of its microinsurance business from that of the conventional business.
- Appropriate reinsurance arrangement shall be put in place.
What this means
- The microinsurance window presents a gold mine waiting to be tapped by the conventional insurance firms in Nigeria, helping them to achieve critical mass in the market.
- This would afford opportunities for those in informal sectors, as well as low-income people and households to enjoy insurance products and services that will protect them against unexpected events, that could threaten their livelihood and businesses.
Financial Services
CBN introduces “Special Bills” as part of efforts to control money supply in the economy
The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced the introduction of a Special Bill with unique features.
Nigeria central bank has announced the introduction of what it calls the “Nigeria Special Bills” in what it claims is an effort to deepen the financial markets.
The apex bank also claims the instrument avails it with an additional liquidity management tool for Nigeria’s financial system.
In a disclosure, signed by the Director of Banking Supervision of CBN, Bello Hassan, and seen by Nairametrics, it said the Special Bills contained the following features
- It has a Tenor of 90 days
- It comes with Zero coupon, as the applicable yield at issuance will be determined by the CBN.
- The instrument will be tradable amongst banks, retail and institutional investors.
- The instrument shall not be accepted for repurchase agreement transactions with the CBN and shall not be discountable at the CBN window.
- The instrument will qualify as liquid assets in the computation of liquidity ratio for deposit money banks.
The central bank, yanked off retail and instituional investors from accessing the highly lucrative Open Market Operations bills where yields were previously high. It is unclear if this bills will replace the OMO bills or is permamnent.
What this means: With the introduction of the new Special Bills, the CBN aims to securitize the excess Cash Reserve Requirement balances of local banks by offering them short-dated zero-coupon special bills.
- Since May 2020, the central bank has sequestered over N6 trillion as part of its CRR debits of the accounts of deposit banks.
- Nigeria’s central bank expects commercial banks to maintain a loan to deposit ratio of 65% and thus debits the accounts of commercial banks who do not meet this target for excess deposits.
- According to Nairametrica analysts, this new bill provides the banks with an instrument which they can offer to investors in exchange for a return. For example, the banks can sell the “Special Bills” to investors who need fixed income instrument.
Why it matters: The claims the Special Bills is in line with the “CBN’s goal of ensuring optimal regulation of systemic liquidity and promoting efficient financial markets in support of economic recovery and sustained growth,” however Nairametrics undertands there could be more to this.
However, Nairametrics believes pressure from the banks who have complained about the frequent debits may have resulted in this new Special Bills. In some of the earnings calls listened into by Nairametrics, banks have often cited the drop in their interest income and margins.
What they are saying: A part of the recent CBN disclosure read thus: “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) hereby announces the introduction of Special Bills as part of efforts to deepen the financial markets and avail the monetary authority with an additional liquidity management tool.”
What to expect: The CBN is expected to further clarify the issue and pricing of the recent instrument in coming days.