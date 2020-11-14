Financial Services
Federal High Court directs meeting to consider the transfer of GTBank into a Holding Company
A Federal High Court has directed that a meeting of the holders of GTBank Plc, be convened to consider the transfer of the bank to a holding company.
The Board of Directors and management of Guaranty Trust Bank has disclosed that the Federal High Court of Nigeria on November 6, 2020, directed that a meeting of the holders of the fully paid ordinary shares of GTBank Plc, be convened on December 4, 2020 for the purpose of considering the transfer of the bank to a holding company.
This information was conveyed through a Notice of Court-Ordered Meeting by the bank, and published on the website of the NSE. It was signed by the bank’s secretary, Erhi Obebeduo, and the Nigerian legal counsel to the bank, Aluko & Oyebode.
According to the information contained in the disclosure, the court-ordered meeting of the holders of the fully paid ordinary shares of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc to be convened for the purpose of considering and if thought fit, approving, with or without modification, a Scheme of Arrangement pursuant to Section 715 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 between the bank and the holders of the fully paid ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each in the bank.
The meeting will be held at the Oriental Hotel, 3, Lekki Road, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria, at 10:00 a.m. or soon thereafter, at which place and time the Holders are requested to attend.
Resolutions to be proposed at the meeting
The following are some of the sub-joined resolutions that will be proposed, and if thought fit, passed as special resolution at the meeting:
- The Scheme of Arrangement dated November 4, 2020, a printed copy of which has been produced for the meeting and, signed by the Chairman be and is hereby approved.
- In accordance with the Scheme, the 29,431,179,224 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each in the issued and paid-up share capital of the Bank held by the shareholders be and are hereby transferred to Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (the Holdco) in exchange for the allotment of 29,431,179,224 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each in the share capital of the Holdco to the shareholders in the same proportion to their shareholding in the Bank credited as fully paid without any further act or deed.
- In accordance with the Scheme and pursuant to the prospectus issued by the Holdco, each existing holder of the Global Depositary Receipts issued by the Bank (the Existing GDRs) receive, as consideration for each existing GDR held, one new Global Depositary Receipt issued by JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. (JP Morgan Chase), the Depositary Bank for the Holdco GDR programme (the Holdco GDRs).
- The Board of Directors of the Bank be and is hereby authorised to take all necessary actions to delist the shares of the Bank from the official list of The Nigerian Stock Exchange.
What you should know
Recall that Nairametrics reported earlier that Guaranty Trust Bank Plc had obtained an approval-in-principle from the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) to operate as a financial holding company.
Under the restructuring, it is proposed that the issued shares of the bank will be exchanged on a one-for-one basis for the shares in a financial holding company. The bank’s existing Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) are also proposed to be exchanged on a one-for-one basis for new GDRs to be issued by the financial holding company.
Subject to the approval of the Scheme by the Bank’s shareholders, the relevant regulatory authorities, and the Federal High Court of Nigeria, the holding company will have an organizational structure that is used by a significant number of major financial institutions globally.
However, commenting on the development in March was Segun Agbaje, the Chief Executive officer of GTB. He said that a holding company structure would enable the bank to keep up with the latest trends in the Nigerian financial services industry.
Most Nigerian banks may fail stress tests if economic downturn persists
Should the current economic downturn linger and deepen, Nigerian banks may fail the requisite stress tests.
There is fear that most Nigerian banks may fail the requisite stress tests, should the current economic downturn lingers and deepens, as most lenders will surely drop below the regulatory minimum capital thresholds, which could jeopardize the fragile financial systems.
According to Bloomberg, the tests show that a 3.5% contraction in the gross domestic product in the third quarter, may drop most banks’ capital adequacy ratio to an average of 11.2% from 15%, and a further decline by 4% in Q4 2020 will bring the indices to 9.3%.
“The stress test was conducted within the background of a sharp fall in oil prices, reduced global demand for Nigeria’s oil products, the decline in government revenue, unfavorable current-account position, and a fall in GDP. The severity of the simulated GDP contraction may be contained by a combination of fiscal and monetary interventions,” the CBN stated.
The CBN is exploring key strategic imperatives and policy thrusts over the next five years (2019-2024), that would preserve financial stability through enhancement of its on-site and off-site supervision tools and processes.
In its efforts towards stabilizing the financial systems, CBN is done with the draft review of its framework, as well as the dynamic macroeconomic, and top-down stress testing tools that would be complementing the existing early warning system tools and enhancing the bank’s ability to proactively and timely identify potential risks to the financial system, as well as, risks to the individual banks.
What you should know
The COVID-19 pandemic lockdown impacted heavily on the overall economic activities, in addition to the slump in the oil price with its resultant effect on government revenues.
After the lockdowns, several businesses are yet to come back to life and many are still struggling to remain afloat.
There are imminent risks to the banking sector, arising from the spillover effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, there is potential default risk by obligors with oil-related repayment sources or others unable to meet obligations due to the economic downturn, increased concentration of oil and gas exposures, deterioration in the foreign currency asset book, pressure on capital adequacy from currency depreciation, pressure on liquidity from reduced trading lines, and heightened exposure to cyber threats, etc
Bottom line
The lenders require much more vigilance to mitigate all the emerging risks and other complementary measures they may put in place, as well as, restructuring the credit lines for their loan customers, in addition to the provision of liquidity backstops as and when required to safeguard the fragile financial system.
Guaranty Trust Bank is Nigeria’s best digital bank in 2020 – Agusto & Co
Agusto & Co has declared GTBank, the best digital bank in its 2020 Consumer Banking Satisfaction Index report.
Agusto & Co, a leading research and credit rating agency, in its third edition of Consumer Banking Satisfaction Index report, has disclosed that Guaranty Trust Bank ranked highest in user experience.
This information is contained in the report which was made available by the rating agency on Monday 9th November 2020.
The statement which is in line with the findings of the report provided insights into improved customer experience in the banking industry.
The Consumer Banking Satisfaction Index dissects the level of customer satisfaction towards digital banking channels in Nigeria.
However, the objective of the Index was to create an independent appraisal of ease of using digital banking platforms by the Nigerian public, following increased competition by banks on digital platforms, as well as, the growing quest for higher electronic banking income by Nigerian banks.
The index revealed customers’ preferences towards digital banking channels in some selected banks in Nigeria.
- GTBank emerged the Best Digital Bank in Nigeria with a user experience score of 74.2.
- FirstBank scored the second highest (72.3)
- Access Bank was a close third with a user experience score of 71.1
What you should know
In the 2019 edition of Consumer Banking Satisfaction Index report, Zenith Bank emerged the highest-ranked bank, with a score of 74.2.
In the third edition, Zenith Bank fell from highest ranked in 2019 to the 4th place, according to the index this year, with a score of 70.9, owing to lower ratings in transaction success rates, troubleshooting & IT support.
What they are saying
Commenting on the report, Mrs. Mariam Dabiri, Senior Analyst, Financial Institutions Ratings, Agusto & Co said,
“The 2020 Consumer Digital Banking Satisfaction Survey targeted a focus group of respondents drawn from the formal and informal sectors of the economy. The coverage banks indicated in the survey are also top 10 commercial banks based on the value of total assets and contingents as at 31 December 2019.
“As a research and credit rating agency, we seek to provide banks with credible information on how best services can be improved upon for customers. We believe findings from this Index will provide good insights and suggestions to enhance customer experience.”
Finally, she called on the banks to make more investment in customer service and relationship management,
“Generally, we believe that there is a need for more dedicated investments in customer service and relationship management to support the growing traffic across digital banking channels,” she said.
GTBank announces the retirement of Babatunde Soyoye from Board of Directors
The Board of GTB announced the retirement of Mr. Soyoye as the Bank’s Independent Non-Executive Director since 2016.
Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) has announced the retirement of Mr. Babatunde Soyoye from the Board of Directors of the bank, having completed his tenure.
This disclosure was made by the Board of GTB in a press release that was sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock exchange and signed by the Bank’s Secretary, Erhi Obebeduo.
According to the information contained in the press release, Mr. Soyoye was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director in July 2016.
The Board is deeply appreciative of Mr. Soyoye for his value-adding contributions to the success of the Bank and wishes him success in his future endeavors.
What you should know
Recall that Mr. Babatunde T. Soyoye’s appointment as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Guaranty Trust Bank plc was announced on 15 November 2016, to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Mr. Andrew Alli, as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Bank.