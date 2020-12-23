Corporate Press Releases
Zinox debunks claims of police indictment of Leo Stan Ekeh
Zinox Technologies has denied reports that its boss, Leo Stan Ekeh has been indicted by the Police, EFCC, or any court in Nigeria.
The management of Zinox Technologies, Nigeria’s leading integrated Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company, has debunked allegations of its Chairman, Leo Stan Ekeh, being indicted by the Nigerian Police.
This was contained in a detailed statement released to the media on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
‘‘Firstly, Zinox Technologies makes bold to state categorically that neither its Chairman, Ekeh, nor any of its staff or the staff of Technology Distributions Limited, including Chris Eze Ozims, Shade Oyebode, Charles Adigwe and Mrs. Chioma Ekeh, were indicted by any investigative agency or facing any criminal trial in any court in Nigeria. Anyone with contrary position should please make it public. The crux of the matter is that Benjamin Joseph and his partner Princess Kama had domiciled an FIRS computer supplies transaction worth N170m funded by Technology Distributions Ltd., the biggest HP authorised distributors (and not Zinox Technologies), with a promise to pay immediately they received payment from the FIRS, with additional guarantee from Princess Kama’s uncle, Chief Onny Igbokwe as Citadel Oracle Concepts Ltd was not qualified to enjoy credit from Technology Distributions. When FIRS paid, Mr. Benjamin Joseph tried to divert the fund but his partner, Princess Kama refused and paid Technology Distributions the pre-agreed invoice sum of the laptops supplied on credit. Mr. Joseph took offence and started writing all sort of fake petitions. We are aware that Mr. Joseph has kept petitioning every Police station he comes across to invite Mr. Ekeh over a matter that he (Joseph) is currently standing a criminal trial for.’’
Zinox, which disclosed that the allegations were being propelled by some news media, especially Premium Times, allegedly at the instigation of Mr. Joseph of Citadel Oracle Concepts Limited, urged members of the public to pay no heed to the unsubstantiated claims, which it refuted in details.
‘‘Knowing the consequence of the intended mischief set out by these nefarious media, the management of Zinox deems it expedient to set the records straight with information and facts that can be independently verified by anyone. Indeed, we would not have paid any attention to the latest piece of sponsored fake news from Premium Times, were it not for the essential need to ensure that right-thinking Nigerians are not misled by the antics of an unscrupulous group of people who are bent on tarnishing the hard-earned reputation of Mr. Ekeh.’’
Further, the statement revealed that Mr. Joseph is currently facing a criminal trial on the same allegations he claims the Zinox Chairman was indicted for, thereby rendering his claims incredulous and without substance.
‘‘Joseph had lodged a complaint with the Nigerian Police Special Fraud Unit (SFU), Ikoyi, Lagos, claiming that his board resolution and other corporate documents were forged to execute the FIRS contract of about N170million. However, the SFU in their investigation did not only find out that he indeed authorized the contract by giving a letter of authority to his staff, Princess Kama, and who along with Chief Igbokwe, executed the contract, but that the board resolutions and other documents were indeed signed by him. This follows a forensic report dated 12th March 2014, by the Commissioner of Police (Forensic Science Lab) D’ Dept (Force CID) Nigeria Police with reference no. AR:4150/X/FCD/Vol.4/11.
‘‘It was on the basis of the findings above that the said documents were not forged and that the laptops, in question, were indeed supplied to the FIRS, that the then-Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase charged Benjamin Joseph for false information in Charge No. CR/216/2016 (Inspector General of Police vs. Benjamin Joseph) on the same set of facts/allegations which he now claims Mr. Ekeh was indicted for. How can Mr. Ekeh be indicted by the Police in 2015 when the same Benjamin Joseph is currently being tried by the same Police for false information before Honourable Justice Peter Kekemeke of the FCT High Court Abuja for same allegations?
‘‘It is instructive to note that the Attorney-General of the Federation through the Federal Director of Public Prosecutions had twice given legal advice to the Inspector of General of Police to prosecute the said Benjamin Joseph to a logical conclusion for giving false information. The legal advice was dispatched in two letters dated 10th February 2017 (ref no. DPPA/PET/397/16) and 7th May 2018 (ref. no. DPPA/ADV:1009/14). Consequently, the Inspector General of Police had acted on the legal advice vide a letter dated 16th February 2017 (ref. no. CB:3560/IGP.SEC/ABJ/Vol88/560) to the COP (Legal Dept, Force headquarters) to implement the legal directive of the Attorney General of the Federation.
‘‘It is, therefore, mischievous and deceitful for anyone to report that the Chairman of Zinox or its staff were indicted in 2015 by a report by one Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). We state here that we are reading about the so-called 2015 report for the first time through the news media. The staff of Zinox or Technology Distributions were neither invited by the said ACP nor were they made to write any statements. Otherwise, let them produce any statements that were made to the so-called Police Investigation Board. How can you conduct an ‘investigation’ and make a report indicting certain individuals without hearing from them on their own side of the story? How can the so-called report of an ACP in 2015 override the subsequent unequivocal legal advice of the Attorney General of the Federal and the Inspector General of Police?’’
In addition, Zinox accused Premium Times of bias, even as it disclosed that the medium is currently being sued for defamation before an Abuja High Court.
‘‘It is also instructive to note that the said Benjamin Joseph had petitioned the Vice President of Nigeria on the same allegation, of which the EFCC was mandated to investigate. At the end of the investigations, the EFCC absolved Technology Distributions Limited and its staff. The EFCC rather charged the staff/representatives of Citadel Oracle Concept Limited (due to their own internal issues) in Charge no. CR/244/2018. None of the staff of Zinox or Technology Distributions were charged. The case is before Honourable Justice Senchi of the FCT High Court, Abuja, and can be verified independently.
‘‘All the documents above have been tendered in evidence in the ongoing criminal charge against Benjamin Joseph in the said Charge no. CR/216/2016, and can be verified by anyone. These facts and information are well known to Premium Times but they would rather hide them from their reportage. Of course, the biased and mischievous reporting stems from the fact that Zinox Technologies took out a N2billion libel case against them at the FCT High Court, Abuja, over these fake publications. Hence, it is important for the reading public to understand that Premium Times writes from the perspective of a disgruntled and aggrieved medium, due to the case Zinox has against them.
‘‘Also, neither Zinox or Mr. Ekeh has transacted any business with Mr. Joseph. He had been unqualified to enjoy credit from Technology Distributions Limited, another company affiliated with Mr. Ekeh and when he was aided by his business partner who approached TD Africa on his behalf, he had attempted to criminally corner the proceeds without paying for the items supplied on credit. Failure to achieve this aim had seen him turn around to claim that the items were not supplied to the FIRS and later, that he was not aware of the contract and that his signature was forged to execute the contract. He has since resorted to relying on some of our competitors who are funding him to continue his campaign of calumny against Zinox and Mr. Ekeh.
‘‘We make bold to say that Mr. Ekeh is a globally respected corporate citizen who has been in business for over 35 years with local and internationally reputed partners and without a single shred of scandal, fraud or underhand practices to his name.
‘‘Once again, we urge all Nigerians, our partners and other well-meaning people to ignore his antics, even as we await the speedy dispensation of justice in the suit involving him (Joseph) and Premium Times before the courts,’’ the statement concluded.
Corporate Press Releases
Fitch revises Coronation Merchant Bank’s Outlook to Stable; Affirms IDR rating at ‘B-’
The global rating agency has affirmed the Bank’s Viability Rating (VR) at ‘b-’ and National Long-Term Rating at ‘BBB (nga)’.
Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Coronation Merchant Bank’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative and affirmed the IDR at ‘B-’. The global rating agency has also affirmed the Bank’s Viability Rating (VR) at ‘b-’ and National Long-Term Rating at ‘BBB (nga)’.
According to Fitch Ratings, “Coronation Merchant Bank has good asset-quality, reporting zero impaired loans (IFRS 9 Stage3)/gross ratio as at end 9M20, which has also been the case since inception. CMB’s lending has continued to grow rapidly (up 45% yoy in 9M20), in line with high demand for imports and the diversification of the bank’s funding profile. The bank has not afforded any debt relief to its clients and has not applied regulatory forbearance on its loan classifications.
The Bank’s business model and risk management has held firm during the past few difficult quarters and has prevented asset-quality deterioration or pressure on its funding and liquidity. The Bank’s Long and Short-term IDRs are driven by its standalone credit profile as determined by its VR, which reflects Nigeria’s (B/Stable) challenging and volatile operating environment.”
Commenting on the revised outlook, Banjo Adegbohungbe, Managing Director/CEO of Coronation Merchant Bank, stated that, “Earlier this year, we became the first Merchant Bank in Nigeria to be internationally rated. Our bold decision to proceed with an internationally accepted rating despite the challenging and uncertain operating environment was a reflection of our confidence in our franchise, our risk management culture and our commitment to delivering sustained value to our clients. The revised outlook from Fitch attests to the efficacy of our business strategy, and we will continue to build on this to deliver long term value for our clients.”
About Coronation Merchant Bank
Coronation Merchant Bank was established in 2015 to provide wholesale banking to a long-underserved market. The Bank offers Corporate & Investment Banking, Private Banking/Wealth Management and, Global Markets/Treasury Services to its niche clientele. It presently has two branches located in Abuja and Port Harcourt with its Head Office in Lagos, Nigeria.
The Bank has been the recipient of numerous international and national awards for product innovation and sound corporate governance practices. Some of the international awards it received in 2020 and 2019 include Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by World Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Banking & Finance Review, Best Investment Bank by Global Business Outlook and Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by International Finance.
Corporate Press Releases
Abbey Mortgage Bank signs Right Issue
The total offer is expected to raise N3,692,307,692 through the issuance of new shares made up of N0.50 kobo each at N0.82 kobo per share.
December 14, 2020 was another historic milestone in the lifecycle of Abbey with the signing ceremony of Rights Issue of N3,692,307,692.
The event had the Managing Director/CEO of Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc (Issuer), Mr. Madu Hamman, the Managing Director of Kairos Capital Limited (Issuing House), Mr. Sam Chidoka and other top executives from Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc and VFD Group present for the signing of the rights issue of N3,692,307,692 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N0.82 per share at the bank’s head office in Lagos, yesterday.
The recapitalization is being undertaken as part of the long-term strategic plan to strengthen the position of Abbey, which will put the Company in a good position to harness the opportunities in the financial services sector as economic activities continue to improve with the heightened need of banking products and services in the country
The total offer is expected to raise N3,692,307,692 through the issuance of new shares made up of N0.50 kobo each at N0.82 kobo per share. Specifically, the expected net proceed of the offer shall be used to expand the Company’s core business which is lending for mortgages, construction finance and SME lending, also the fresh capital will help strengthen our capital base to support business growth, deepen capital resources to selectively exploit value creation opportunities in the financial markets and support enlarged operations and broaden relationship management capabilities.
Corporate Press Releases
Access Bank unveils SWIFTPAY, digital payment platform for SMEs
Let’s take a look at the market statistics for MSMEs. Over 41m MSMEs responsible for over 84% of the labour force and contribute over 50% to GDP – this is a sector that you want to be deliberate about its growth and how the players achieve scale. The published statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics between 2013 and 2017 reflects an overall growth of 5m new businesses from 37m to over 41.7m However, the market recorded a decline of about 60% in the number of medium-sized enterprises from 4,670 to 1,793.
What does this tell you? The opportunity for small businesses to scale is limited.
The lockdown experienced in 2020 as a result of the pandemic worsened the market situation resulting from less in-person interactions, less in-person payment options, lesser need for brick and mortar store businesses.
The statistics we have from a survey carried out by Fate Foundation on areas impacted by lockdown shows the top 3 to be 1. Cashflow, about 72% of businesses ‘survey say that their business cashflow was severely impacted – and as they say – cash is king, the second area is sales and the third area is revenue – these are the critical elements banks look at to assess and qualify business owners for loans. This development has made more apparent the lack of infrastructure and access to digital resources for small businesses. It is also showing that technology is not necessarily a level playing field for market players.
For technology to be considered a level playing field for small businesses to achieve scale, there are fundamental factors that need to be addressed. We will look at 5 questions that will address this issue.
- What infrastructure and digital resources are available to MSME to participate strongly in the market and achieve scale?
- How can small businesses access these digital resources?
- What skill sets business owners have to optimize the use of digital resources?
- What about trust issues?
- Affordability
Addressing each one of them :
1. What infrastructure and digital resources are available to achieve scale?
Payment acceptance services are a critical element. In the context of keeping safe, more businesses are using Whatapp, Instagram, Telegram, Facebook to sell and those who can afford it are building their own website to transit their business online. However, they still receive payments by transfer through DMs. No doubt DMs have been helpful but as your business sales increase, how many customers could you attend to in a day without exhaustion as a small business owner! In fact, some DMs never get responded to until days after!
If technology were a leveler and available for all, a critical digital resource that is needed is payment acceptance service for merchants to receive payments and provide better buying experience to individual buyers. This is especially necessary to manage stock out which is a recurring reason to return to the vendor’s page after, through DM, the vendor will modem you that the item of your choice is no longer available. Additionally, at the end of the day’s sales, the merchant still needs to reconcile accounts and track sales performance for the day!
Ladies and gentlemen, It gives me great pleasure to announce SWIFTPAY… by Access Bank. A payment acceptance service that we have introduced to support the transition and growth of our business customers.
SWIFTPAY is just a payment link that when hosted on your social media page, you can send to anyone to pay you. It is easy – less than 5 minutes to sign up, convenient, straight through and time savings for everyone. It takes less than 5 minutes to sign up.
At Access Bank, we are committed to providing very practical solutions that support the growth of our customers. We know that stronger participation in markets helps strengthen contribution to economic development.
I also want to mention that we recently introduced visa business debit cards to our customers and we are the first to do in the industry in partnership with Visa. The business debit card comes with higher withdrawal/spend limit limits for customers, it gives you discounts to courier services, you know logistics is a critical element for online business and it also comes bundled with access to google business advisory services for you to learn how to manage your online storefront .
We are just all about helping our customers better optimize business solutions.
We also have partnerships that help customers create online stores for as low as N25k.
You can see that our customers have access to the entire ecosystem that helps you sell beyond the proximity of your store.
2. How do customers access these resources?
Very easy! Just open a business account with Access Bank and you are automatically registered to use SWIFTPAY very swiftly. Activate and put the link on your social media page, send to anyone who wants to pay you and watch your sales grow. This is beyond account opening, beyond just lending and it is a commitment to providing value.
3. What about the skill sets required to navigate and manage a business online?
Let me share a story of my encounter with a business owner recently.
I had to go to the mainland to purchase an item and because it was a bad traffic day and I spent about 3 hours in traffic to get there. When I got to the store, I went straight to the store owner and I asked her “madam, please why are you not online? “ I don’t see myself coming back here again after what I just went through to get here “ and she started talking about how it’s been frustrating for her to manage a store online and she had to stop altogether!
What is lacking here is just the lack of knowledge of how to manage a storefront online and she was missing out on online sales for this reason.
What we have done is to partner with google business advisory to help us train our customers on the nuances of online business. They will also be exposed to online tools to optimize business. Our small businesses also have the opportunity of enjoying google ads to advertise online. Honestly, small businesses have never had it this good and I am excited we help making access to digital resources easy.
4. There are digital resources out there in the market, so what about trust issues?
With the rise in the popularity of social media as e-commerce comes the increased risk of fraud. Business Identity fraud is on the rise with the use of logos and false pages to appear genuine and defraud unsuspecting potential buyers of funds. With Swiftpay, merchants do not have to worry about this because every merchant registered on Swiftpay will carry a ‘verified by access ‘ stamp to authenticate the page.
So if you don’t see ‘Verified by Access’ on the merchant page or online store, please be careful.
5. Affordability- Swiftpay is free.
The processing charge is discounted up to 15% to ensure you keep most of your earnings unlike other services if you sign up to our visa business debit cards.
Business owners should worry less about financials and focus on frothier business with Swiftpay …sign up today.
How is Swiftpay different from other payment acceptance services – we are a bank, your account is already domiciled with us, you don’t have to go through any additional KYC checks, your business is verified, we will use your financial records to lend you money.
Swiftpay is part of a new campaign we have launched – ‘ Your Business Matters‘…a campaign to let our business customers know their business matters to us and we will continually work with them to support their growth.’