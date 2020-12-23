Sports
Carabao Cup final pushed to April in hopes many supporters will be in attendance
The 2021 Carabao Cup final has been rescheduled with the hope of fans being able to attend the event.
The Carabao Cup final originally scheduled for Sunday, 28th February 2021, has been delayed by two months till 25 April 2021, as the English Football League feared that the pandemic restrictions could cause the final to be played with few people in attendance on the initially scheduled date.
The League Cup, currently known as Carabao Cup, is in its quarter-finals ‘knockout’ stage, with big clubs like Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham still in contention
The last stage of the Quarter-Finals is to be played on Wednesday, 23 December. The final will now take place on Sunday, 25 April 2021, with a 4 pm kick-off time.
The English Football League (EFL) confirmed this in a statement released on its website saying:
- “This season’s Carabao Cup Final has been rescheduled and will now take place on Sunday 25 April 2021, with a 4pm kick-off. It is the objective of the League to stage the Final with as many supporters in attendance as possible and the decision has therefore been taken to move the Final from its original date of Sunday 28 February 2021 to later in the year.
- “The number of fans permitted will be dependent on Government guidance in place at the time and it is hoped that moving the date to later in the year will give Clubs and their fans the best opportunity to attend in person. The competition is set to continue this week, with the Quarter-Finals to be played across Tuesday 22 December and Wednesday 23 December, with all four games live on Sky Sports.”
Business News
FC Bayern München announce €50 million loss in the 2019/20 campaign
The German champions disclosed that it suffered downturns in both revenue and profit due to the effect of the Coronavirus.
German football champions, FC Bayern München, announced its financial statement for the 2019/20 season, revealing the club suffered coronavirus-related downturns in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year.
- The Bundesliga Champions’ total revenue at the end of the fiscal year for the 2019/20 season amounted to €698.0million, which dropped about €50million compared to the €750million made on their turnover in the fiscal year of 2018/19 season.
- Operating profit before tax was down year-on-year (YOY) from €75.3 million to €17.0 million (EBT), and amounted to €9.8 million after tax.
- The Bundesliga giants also cited in their official statement that matches in the Allianz Arena have been played behind closed doors since March 2020, which resulted in a shortfall in planned income during the final third of the season.
FC Bayern CEO, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said:
- “The coronavirus pandemic placed great strain on the whole of football in the 2019/20 season and, of course, FC Bayern was also affected. For example, we have had no spectators in the Allianz Arena since 08 March. Against this backdrop, both the revenue generated and the fact we were able to end the past season with a profit are positive. That was due not least to the outstanding successes achieved by our team.”
He also went on to thank his executive members for their cooperation during the difficult year. He said:
- “In addition to the bare figures, however, it is equally important to FC Bayern that we were able to focus on many social initiatives in this crisis. I would like to thank my colleagues on the executive board Jan-Christian Dreesen, Andreas Jung, Oliver Kahn, Hasan Salihamidžić and Jörg Wacker, as well as the entire supervisory board, led by Chairman Herbert Hainer for their good and trusting cooperation, especially in this difficult year.”
FC Bayern Executive Vice-Chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen said:
- “The effects of the coronavirus pandemic, however, are rather a huge challenge in the current season, and so we are assuming a considerable downturn in revenue for the 2020/2021 season, even in triple-digit millions, should we have to play matches behind closed doors for a long time. Of course, this will also be reflected in the operating profit. We are working with all our might to steer FC Bayern solidly through the crisis. I would like to thank my colleagues on the board, as well as the entire supervisory board for their helpful and trusting cooperation, especially in this challenging year, as well as all our employees for their great commitment.”
Sports
Lewandowski wins The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award 2020
Bayern Munich star, Robert Lewandowski has been named The Best FIFA Men’s Player of 2020.
Robert Lewandowski has won FIFA Best Men’s Player for 2020 ahead of football greats, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
He topped the three-man shortlist with 58 votes ahead of Ronaldo’s 38 votes and Messi’s 35 votes. This is by far the biggest award in his career.
The 32-year-old helped his team, Bayern Munich to a historic treble, winning the Uefa Champions League, Bundesliga and DFB Pokal. He ended last season on a high, scoring 55 goals in 47 appearances and he was the top scorer in all three competitions they won.
The Poland striker joins Luka Modric of Real Madrid and Croatia who won in 2018 after a stellar performance for his club and country, as the only players in the past 13 years to claim the award other than Ronaldo and Messi.
The voting was by a global jury of national team captains, coaches, including selected journalists and fans. Although the ceremony was held virtually in Zurich, Switzerland, FIFA president, Gianni Infantino went to Munich to present the trophy to the Poland Captain in person.
Lewandowski said in a statement: “I feel fantastic, I am very proud and happy to be honest, this is a great day for me, and also for my club and colleagues. This award also belongs to my colleagues, the coach and Bayern Munich in general. It is an incredible feeling, a lot of emotions.”
“If you win such an award and share that title with Messi and Ronaldo, that is unbelievable and it means so much to me. A long time ago, I remember I was longing for something like this and now I can win such an award. This really means, regardless of where you come form, all that matters is what you put into it,” he added.
What you should know: The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 was held on Thursday, 17 December. The ceremony was held virtually in Zurich due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: Arsenal, Chelsea, 4 others affected as London moves into Tier-3 on Wednesday
London and neighbouring cities will move into the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions from Wednesday, December 16.
London will move into the highest level of Corona restrictions (Tier 3) which will come into force at 00.01am on Wednesday, as a new variant of the virus gets identified.
In just five days, there has been a rapid increase in the number of Corona cases across the capital. The Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, told London MPs the capital will be moved to Tier 3 imminently.
Mr Hancock said London would move into tier 3 to “keep people safe and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. Early action can help prevent more damaging and longer-lasting problems later,” Mr Hancock told the House of Commons.”
What you should know
- At the beginning of the month, the Government introduced a new three-tier system.
- In tier 1 (medium alert), fans could return in lower transmission areas with a maximum of 4,000 fans being allowed into stadiums.
- In tier 2 (high alert), only 2,000 fans will be allowed in stadiums.
- In the last tier, tier 3 (very high alert) stadiums are not permitted to welcome fans at all.
This means Premier League clubs in London, Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Tottenham and West Ham, won’t be able to welcome 2000 fans in their respective stadiums. Premier league fixtures in London will now be played behind closed doors.
Arsenal confirmed this news saying:
- “As it currently stands, we are unable to welcome fans to Emirates Stadium for subsequent upcoming fixtures and therefore will not run any ballots until further notice” a club statement on their official website.
In the premier League, after London has been placed on highest level of Corona restrictions, only Liverpool, Everton, Brighton and Southampton in the top flight will be allowed to welcome 2,000 fans in their respective stadiums.