FC Bayern München announce €50 million loss in the 2019/20 campaign
The German champions disclosed that it suffered downturns in both revenue and profit due to the effect of the Coronavirus.
German football champions, FC Bayern München, announced its financial statement for the 2109/20 season, revealing the club suffered coronavirus-related downturns in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year.
- The Bundesliga Champions’ total revenue at the end of the fiscal year for the 2019/20 season amounted to €698.0million, which dropped about €50million compared to the €750million made on their turnover in the fiscal year of 2018/19 season.
- Operating profit before tax was down year-on-year (YOY) from €75.3 million to €17.0 million (EBT), and amounted to €9.8 million after tax.
- The Bundesliga giants also cited in their official statement that matches in the Allianz Arena have been played behind closed doors since March 2020, which resulted in a shortfall in planned income during the final third of the season.
FC Bayern CEO, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said:
- “The coronavirus pandemic placed great strain on the whole of football in the 2019/20 season and, of course, FC Bayern was also affected. For example, we have had no spectators in the Allianz Arena since 08 March. Against this backdrop, both the revenue generated and the fact we were able to end the past season with a profit are positive. That was due not least to the outstanding successes achieved by our team.”
He also went on to thank his executive members for their cooperation during the difficult year. He said:
- “In addition to the bare figures, however, it is equally important to FC Bayern that we were able to focus on many social initiatives in this crisis. I would like to thank my colleagues on the executive board Jan-Christian Dreesen, Andreas Jung, Oliver Kahn, Hasan Salihamidžić and Jörg Wacker, as well as the entire supervisory board, led by Chairman Herbert Hainer for their good and trusting cooperation, especially in this difficult year.”
FC Bayern Executive Vice-Chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen said:
- “The effects of the coronavirus pandemic, however, are rather a huge challenge in the current season, and so we are assuming a considerable downturn in revenue for the 2020/2021 season, even in triple-digit millions, should we have to play matches behind closed doors for a long time. Of course, this will also be reflected in the operating profit. We are working with all our might to steer FC Bayern solidly through the crisis. I would like to thank my colleagues on the board, as well as the entire supervisory board for their helpful and trusting cooperation, especially in this challenging year, as well as all our employees for their great commitment.”
Lagos rolls out transportation guidelines to control second wave of Covid-19 pandemic
The Lagos State Government has reiterated the transportation guidelines and need for motorists to comply with its safety measures.
The Lagos State Government has reminded citizens of the transportation guidelines to control the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, December 21, 2020 as they have reiterated the need for motorists to comply with its safety measures.
According to a statement from the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, it is mandatory for all passengers and commuters to wear face masks, wash their hands with soap under running water and sanitize with alcohol-based sanitizers before and after each trip to further curb the recent rise in cases of the virus.
The Commissioner further urged Lagosians to desist from actions capable of undermining government efforts at curbing the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that it is still compulsory for all Transport Operators/Companies to regularly disinfect their vehicles, parks and garages in line with the standards of disinfection approved by the State Government.
While noting that the safety guidelines would be reviewed periodically in respect of interstate operations and movements, Oladeinde maintained that the level of success will be monitored to achieve strategies for effective control of the further spread of the highly contagious killer disease. He said:
- “With the co-operation of the residents and compliance with the basic rules of engagement, the problem of COVID-19 pandemic is not insurmountable.’’
Oladeinde affirmed that Okada remains banned in all areas of the metropolis and are not expected to carry passengers due to their being susceptible to the coronavirus infection and warned motorists driving against oncoming traffic to desist from the reckless act or face the wrath of the law.
The Commissioner in his statement also warned operators of various mechanic villages in the state to ensure that all abandoned vehicles within their premises are immediately evacuated, while ensuring that the environment is kept clean, as non-compliance will attract serious sanctions from the Ministry.
Speaking on the need for adherence to guidelines on COVID-19, the Commissioner insisted that all truck drivers, passengers and individuals transporting foods, raw materials and other agricultural products to the State must always wear their face masks and gloves.
On water transport operation, Oladeinde explained that water transport operators would not be allowed to operate beyond 6p.m daily, while they must ensure that their passengers wear life jackets in addition to compulsory hand sanitization on every trip.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that following the outbreak of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in various parts of the country, the Lagos state government has been on an enforcement drive of its safety protocols across the state, in addition to rolling out some new measures.
- The state government had announced an indefinite shutdown of public and private schools in addition to asking civil servants on Grade Level 14 and below to work remotely for the next 14 days.
- They also insisted on the shutdown of bars, night clubs, event centres and several other measures to curb the spread of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Seplat Petroleum seals Crude Purchase Agreement with Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited
Seplat Petroleum in its effort to enhancing national energy output has signed a Crude Purchase Agreement with Waltersmith Limited.
Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has announced the signing of a Crude Purchase Agreement (CPA) with Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited, in line with its commitment to boosting national energy output.
The recent disclosure is contained in a press statement signed by the Secretary of Seplat Petroleum, Mrs Edith Onwuchekwa, and made available on the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform today.
The Crude Purchase Agreement involves Seplat Petroleum supplying between 2,000 and 4,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) from its share of Ohaji South Field within OML53 to Waltersmith’s new 5,000 bopd modular refinery at Ibigwe Field in Imo State.
What they are saying
Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported the commissioning of the Waltersmith Limited Refinery which is expected to deliver 5,000 bopd. In addition, Nairametrics reported that phase 1 of the project involves the firm processing circa 6,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) currently produced by the upstream business (such as Seplat) to the readily available market in the south-eastern part of Nigeria.
In lieu of this, the recent CPA deal will boost the capacity of Waltersmith Limited to deliver its target.
Commenting on the recent development, the Chief Executive Officer of Seplat, Roger Brown, said:
- “We are delighted to sign this Crude Purchase Agreement with Waltersmith as it ensures that Nigerian crude will be refined locally by a Nigerian refiner. The agreement will eliminate losses we previously experienced on the export pipeline, meaning more revenue will be booked by Seplat for the same amount of oil produced from the field. Waltersmith’s refinery will also benefit the Nigerian economy by creating local jobs to refine our oil.”
Why it matters
The Crude Purchase Agreement is important to the Federal Government’s drive to increase the country’s refining capacity and halting importation of petroleum production, which will save a lot of foreign exchange for the country. Furthermore, the deal is a major boost to national energy security, as it aims to eliminate leakage in the transportation of crude oil.
Covid-19: New Coronavirus strain in the UK may infect children more
Unlike previous strains, the new variant of the Coronavirus carries mutations that could infect more children as it spreads.
The new variant of the Coronavirus, which is spreading in the UK, carries mutations that could infect more children as it spreads, unlike previous strains.
This was disclosed by UK Scientists under the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) and reported by Reuters.
The scientists revealed that the variant being tracked had become the dominant strain of coronavirus in South England and might soon spread across the country.
Peter Horby, Chair of NERVTAG, said:
- “We now have high confidence that this variant does have a transmission advantage over other virus variants that are currently in the UK. There is a hint that it has a higher propensity to infect children. We haven’t established any sort of causality on that, but we can see it in the data. We will need to gather more data to see how it behaves going forward.”
The UK government says the SARS-CoV-2 variant is 70% more transmissible, which has already caused European countries to close their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom. Flights and trains have been banned over concerns about the new coronavirus strain.
What you should know about the new viral strain
- The Nigerian media reported on Monday that the new variant was in Nigeria, according to scientists at the Africa Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID), at the Redeemers University in Ede, Osun State.
- Nairametrics reported that the UK Government warned that the new strain of Coronavirus spread faster and might already have left the UK. The country said it was working hard to contain the spread.
