Sports
Adidas posts strong recovery in Q3 but fears further COVID-19 hit
Adidas has reported an improved third quarter as it continues to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19.
Adidas reported an operating profit improvement of more than €1.1billion, compared to the last quarter (Q2), as it continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s financial impact on the company.
The German Sportswear brand giant recorded “strong sequential revenue improvement in the third quarter” as 90% of the company’s own-retail stores were open and working, where most of them were closed during the first wave of the pandemic which hard hit the last quarter.
According to SportsProMedia, revenues for three months ending 30th September, slightly decreased 7% to €5.964 billion compared to €6.410billion made in the same time last year.
Third-quarter net income attributable to shareholders declined 15.5 percent to 546 million euros from last year’s 646 million euros.
“We saw a strong recovery in our business in Q3. Our focus on healthy inventories, profitable sell-through and disciplined sell-in clearly paid off: inventories declined by more than half a billion euros and our full-price share in e-com increased at a double-digit rate,” the company said.
For e-commerce, Adidas saw a gain of 51% on a currency-neutral basis, the gain was accompanied by a strong increase in full-price sales. Its direct-to-consumer business advanced 13% in currency-neutral terms, accounting for 35% of total sales in the quarter. Its wholesale business climbed “sharply” but was still below that of last year.
Market segments showed a sequential recovery compared to the second quarter, where sales in Russia increased by 11%, sales in Europe also increased by 4%.
However, amidst fears of a second wave of the pandemic, the fourth quarter is forecasted to decline. There are uncertainties around the further development of the coronavirus pandemic. With surging numbers of Coronavirus cases in several of its major markets, there are new lockdown measures.
Overall, the company’s top line is predicted to develop similarly in Q4 as it did in Q3, implying a low-to mid-single-digit currency-neutral revenue decline.
“At the same time, we kept costs under control and delivered a profit improvement of more than € 1.1 billion compared to Q2,” said Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted. “Our teams around the globe drove this improvement with dedication and passion. As the coronavirus pandemic is unfortunately far from being over, it remains our top priority to keep everyone healthy and safe.“
Sports
SuperSport extends broadcasting rights with Premier League and UEFA
SuperSport and the English Premier League have renewed their relationship for three more years.
SuperSport has renewed its broadcast relationship with the English Premier League for a further three seasons which ends in 2025 and with the Union of European Football Association, UEFA, for a further three years, 2021/22 to 2023/24.
Pay-television broadcaster, SuperSport, has been broadcasting the Premier League for 28 years and still counting since the league’s inaugural season in 1992/93.
This new deal with UEFA not only covers the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, but it also includes the new third-tier Europa Conference League and Youth League.
READ: EPL clubs to be fined £37 million each over suspension of matches
The deal with the English Premiership League ensures that SuperSport will be an official broadcaster of the league and has the right to broadcast across the entire territory of Sub-saharan Africa which also includes South Africa. SuperSport will also be able to broadcast in all languages and through all distribution platforms.
The South Africa-based network is a subsidiary of the Multichoice group, owned by Naspers, Africa’s largest media company, and it last extended its broadcast relationship in April 2017 which was supposed to run till the 2021/22 season. According to reports, the deal was worth £296million (R6.1billion) in 2017 per year.
“These are challenging times for everyone, so to secure these rights is most gratifying,” said Calvo Phedi Mawela, MultiChoice Group Chief Executive Officer. “We have been a proud partner of the Premier League since its inception.
“The Premier League stirs the passion of the many football followers throughout Africa on a weekly basis, consistently delivering competitive fixtures and unpredictable results. “We are pleased to continue to provide this world-class content to our subscribers.
“The Premier League is delighted to renew its longstanding partnership with SuperSport for media rights in Sub-Saharan Africa for a further three seasons,” said Paul Molnar, Premier League Director of Broadcasting
“This renewal is a testament to the outstanding content and production offering that SuperSport has consistently delivered to bring Premier League action to passionate fans in the region.
“We are looking forward to continuing to work with SuperSport and MultiChoice in the years ahead,” he added.
Sports
Nigerian Professional Football League to resume December 6
After months of suspension over COVID-19, the NPFL and LMC have announced a resumption of professional football activities.
The Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) is set to resume on the 6th of December for the first time since the league was suspended because of the ravaging COVID-19 in early 2020.
According to Vanguard, this was disclosed by the League Management Company (LMC) on Monday, which also revealed the fixtures for league resumption.
READ: Coronavirus will cost Premier League clubs £1 billion
READ: How to watch UEFA Europa League, La Liga, NBA, all sports without owning Pay-TV decoder
What you should know
- The NPFL was suspended on the 18th of March after Match day 25 as coronavirus cases erupted all over the country. The NPFL initially announced in April that football will resume 6 weeks after the the pandemic.
- The new season will be competed by the same teams from last season as no team was relegated due to the nature of the last season’s pause. The LMC certified 13 stadiums for the resumption of activities in Nigeria’s top professional football league.
READ: Football: Manchester United net debt rises by 133% to £474.1million
The fixtures on the opening weekend are:
- Adamawa United vs Kano Pillars
- Katsina United vs Heartland
- Nasarawa United vs Wikki Tourists
- Plateau United vs Kwara United
- Enyimba vs Abia Warriors
- Rivers United vs Rangers
- Akwa United vs Dakada
- Jigawa Golden Stars vs Sunshine Stars
- FC Ifeanyi Ubah vs Lobi Stars
- MFM vs Warri Wolves
Sports
Barcelona and Rakuten extend partnership for 2021/22 Season
Rakuten has renewed its partnership with the Spanish football giant, Barcelona for an additional season.
FC Barcelona has extended its sports sponsorship deal with Rakuten, a global leader in internet services headquartered in Japan, for the 2020/21 season.
READ: London Stock Exchange seals $5billion Borsa Italiana sale
The Japanese e-commerce firm, Rakuten will remain as FC Barcelona’s Main Global Partner and Global Innovation and Entertainment Partner, and its brand name will continue to appear on the front of the first team shirt in the 2021/22 season.
READ: Football: Lyon lost €36.5 million in the 2019/20 financial year
The deal began in the 2017-18 season and is due to expire on June 30, 2021. The deal has an option of a fifth year which was available in the original agreement that was executed.
The deal was activated by Josep Maria Bartomeu’s board, before Josep’s resignation in October, and the deal is not reviewable by whoever wins the forthcoming election.
READ: EPL clubs to be fined £37 million each over suspension of matches
The initial agreement was €55million per year but can rise to €61.5million should all bonuses triggered by winning the Laliga and the Champions League be fulfilled. However, according to reports, the agreement has been reduced due to the financial impact of a post-covid world.