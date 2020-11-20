Sports
Laliga lowers salary caps as Barcelona, Real Madrid, others get affected
Laliga has reduced the salary cap for its clubs, as some of its biggest clubs will be asked to make drastic cuts to their payrolls.
Spanish top-flight league, Laliga has communicated to the 42 clubs belonging to Spain’s top two tiers of professional football, (Laliga and Segunda Division) the salary caps they are required to meet for the 2020/21 season that is underway.
The pandemic has affected a lot of clubs financially in the Spanish league due to lack of matchday revenue amongst the rest of them. Laliga in trying to reduce club debts and keep them financially healthy and has made longstanding financial control measures by setting a different salary cap for each club.
The different salary cap is calculated based on a series of factors such as revenues, costs and debts. Each club already knew their wage cap, but La Liga released the figures for reasons of transparency.
The squad spending limit includes spending on the first team in relation to players, the manager, assistant manager and fitness coach (registrable squad, as defined in Art. 38 of the Budget Preparation Rules) and spending on the reserves, the youth system and other areas (non-registrable squad, as defined in Art. 38 of the Budget Preparation Rules).
The total wage limit for all 20 clubs in Laliga for the ongoing 2020/21 season is €2.3billion, down €610million compared to the pandemic-affected 2019/20 season. While the total wage limit of second-tier Segunda Division is €237million.
The wage limit reduction for the 2020/21 season means some of its biggest clubs will take drastic cuts to their payrolls.
The club’s affected the most are Barcelona and Valencia. They are expected to make a drastic cut in their payroll of about 40% this season, while Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will only make an adjustment of 27% each.
Spanish Giants, Barcelona had the highest wage cap in Laliga last season but the pandemic affected them a lot. Their wage cap has been reduced by more than €300million, their wage cap for the 2020/21 season will be €382.7million down from €671.4million last season.
Real Madrid will have the biggest wage limit this season which is €468.5million.
Laliga President, Javier Tebas, said there won’t be disciplinary action for clubs that go over the salary limit because of the unusual situation caused by the pandemic, but he warned that the clubs themselves would eventually feel the financial consequences of overspending.
Laliga President went on to talk about a lot of things, he said: “Clubs are doing what they have to do, this is an unusual year, This is going to affect a few more seasons, but hopefully we will be in a better situation compared to other European competitions.”
Sports
Record-high number of players of Nigerian heritage make 2020 NBA Draft
The 2020 NBA draft featured a record-high number of 8 players selected of Nigerian origin.
It was a historic night for eight Nigerians as players of Nigerian heritage were selected in the 2020 NBA draft with two of them making the Top 10 pick.
The eight players are of Nigerian heritage with two of them born in Nigeria, while the other six are related to Nigeria by their parents.
- Issac Okoro: Cleveland Cavaliers
- Jordan Nwora: Milwaukee Bucks
-
Udoka Azubuike: Utah Jazz
-
Desmond Bane: Boston Celtics
-
Onyeka Okongwu: Atlanta Hawks
-
Precious Achiuwa: Miami Heat
-
Zeke Nnaji: Denver Nugget
-
Daniel Oturu: Minnesota Timberwolves
Why this matters:
The presence of so many Nigerians makes the NBA a more realistic goal for younger players growing up in both the States and in Nigeria. The selection is also a testament to how far the Nigerian community in the US has come and how much basketball has grown back home.
Sports
Arsenal becomes first premier league club to commit to UN Sports for Climate Action Framework
The Gunners have become the first Premier League club to commit to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework.
Arsenal FC, top-flight London club in the English premier league becomes first premier league club to commit to UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, and reinforces its commitment in tackling climate change, after being ranked as the most sustainable Premier League club in a 2019 study by BBC and the United Nations, backed by Sport Positive Summit.
The UN initiative aims to bring together the global sports community with a commitment to align with the goals of the 2016 Paris climate agreement, which includes “to keep the increase in global average temperature to well below 2 °C (3.6 °F) above pre-industrial levels, and to pursue efforts to limit the increase to 1.5 °C (2.7 °F) – recognizing that this would substantially reduce the risks and impacts of climate change,” amongst the rest.
The signatories to this initiative include FIFA (Federation Internationale de Football Association), the FA (Football Association), the IOC (International Olympic Committee), and Sky Sports. Apart from aligning with the goals of the Paris agreement, Arsenal also supports the ambition to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.
The initiative aims to achieve its ambition by adhering to five principles which are:
- Undertaking systematic efforts to promote greater environmental responsibility.
- Reducing overall climate impact.
- Educate on climate action.
- Promote sustainable and responsible consumption.
- Advocate for climate action through communication.
What they are saying
Arsenal’s Operations Director, Hywel Sloman, said: “Arsenal is committed to leading the way on sustainability among Premier League clubs and we are proud to be the first club to sign up to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework.
“Together with our partners, we’ve already implemented a number of environmentally-friendly practices across the club. This includes becoming the first Premier League club to switch to 100 per cent green electricity since the beginning of our partnership with Octopus Energy in 2016, and a new partnership with aluminum packaging company, Ball Corporation, which is designed to help us and our millions of fans around the world reduce our impact on the environment.
“We will continue to use the power and reach of Arsenal to inspire our global communities and push each other towards a more sustainable future.”
Lindita Xhaferi-Salihu, Sports for Climate Action Lead at UN Climate Change, said, “Football inspires so many of us around the world and there is a remarkable potential for the game to become greener, more climate resilient, and lead by example for millions of global fans. We are delighted to welcome Arsenal as the first Premier League club to the UN Sports for Climate Action community, as we raise awareness of climate change and use this opportunity to make a difference together.”
Sports
Adidas posts strong recovery in Q3 but fears further COVID-19 hit
Adidas has reported an improved third quarter as it continues to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19.
Adidas reported an operating profit improvement of more than €1.1billion, compared to the last quarter (Q2), as it continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s financial impact on the company.
The German Sportswear brand giant recorded “strong sequential revenue improvement in the third quarter” as 90% of the company’s own-retail stores were open and working, where most of them were closed during the first wave of the pandemic which hard hit the last quarter.
READ: Nigeria secures landmark judgement, gets major relief in P&ID $10 billion dispute
According to SportsProMedia, revenues for three months ending 30th September, slightly decreased 7% to €5.964 billion compared to €6.410billion made in the same time last year.
Third-quarter net income attributable to shareholders declined 15.5 percent to 546 million euros from last year’s 646 million euros.
“We saw a strong recovery in our business in Q3. Our focus on healthy inventories, profitable sell-through and disciplined sell-in clearly paid off: inventories declined by more than half a billion euros and our full-price share in e-com increased at a double-digit rate,” the company said.
READ: FG to provide financial support for 1.7 million businesses, individuals in next 3 months
For e-commerce, Adidas saw a gain of 51% on a currency-neutral basis, the gain was accompanied by a strong increase in full-price sales. Its direct-to-consumer business advanced 13% in currency-neutral terms, accounting for 35% of total sales in the quarter. Its wholesale business climbed “sharply” but was still below that of last year.
Market segments showed a sequential recovery compared to the second quarter, where sales in Russia increased by 11%, sales in Europe also increased by 4%.
READ: Shell to cut 9,000 jobs globally due to oil price crash as it shifts to clean energy
However, amidst fears of a second wave of the pandemic, the fourth quarter is forecasted to decline. There are uncertainties around the further development of the coronavirus pandemic. With surging numbers of Coronavirus cases in several of its major markets, there are new lockdown measures.
Overall, the company’s top line is predicted to develop similarly in Q4 as it did in Q3, implying a low-to mid-single-digit currency-neutral revenue decline.
READ: AIICO Insurance Plc posts N5.2 billion profit In 9M 2020, up by 17%
“At the same time, we kept costs under control and delivered a profit improvement of more than € 1.1 billion compared to Q2,” said Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted. “Our teams around the globe drove this improvement with dedication and passion. As the coronavirus pandemic is unfortunately far from being over, it remains our top priority to keep everyone healthy and safe.“