Sports
Premier League football fans set to resume stadiums on December 2nd
British Prime Minister says football fans will be permitted to resume stadiums when the national lockdown ends on December 2.
After several failed attempts and trials to get sports spectators and fans into the stadium, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has finally announced yesterday in a virtual statement that fans will be able to return to football stadiums as from December 2nd.
Premier League and football league matches have been played behind closed doors since the outbreak of the virus in March.
Spectators were scheduled to return to stadiums from 1st October, but the sudden increase of infections in Europe led to the UK’s second major lockdown which was put in place on November 5.
The results of matches being played behind closed doors led to a major hit in the matchday revenues, which makes up a big part in the overall revenue of the clubs in England. This had a major impact on the revenues’ of clubs where they were hit with big debts.
“In tiers 1 and 2, spectators of sports and business events would be free to resume inside and outside with capacity limits and social distancing,” Johnson announced in a virtual statement.
However, the Prime Minister did not confirm the capacity limits or percentages of the fans to be allowed, but the UK Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, later outlined on Twitter that 4,000 spectators or 50% capacity limits, whichever is the lowest would be placed in tier-1, dropping to 2,000 or 50 per cent for indoor venues, while in tier-2, it will be 2,000 outdoors and 1,000 indoors, or 50 per cent capacity.
The Premier League welcomed this development and released a statement saying: “Fans have been greatly missed at Premier League matches and therefore we welcome the Prime Minister’s announcement today regarding the return of supporters for the first time since March, albeit at small numbers.
“Our ambition remains to work with Government to increase attendance to more substantial levels. Until this can be done, many fans will be unable to attend games and our clubs will continue to operate matches at a financial loss.
“Premier League clubs have a proven track record of achieving high-biosecurity standards and we believe we can play a significant role in the Government’s rapid turnaround testing initiative.”
“We look forward to working with Government on their next steps.”
However, news reaching us this evening is that Premier League fans will NOT be allowed to sing, shout or drink alcohol when they can finally return to the stadiums. It is not confirmed yet, but we will keep you updated.
CAF President banned for 5 years for breaching FIFA Code of Ethics
CAF President has been sanctioned with a 5 years ban after being found guilty of breaching FIFA Code of Ethics.
Mr. Ahmad Ahmad, the President of Confederation of African Football (CAF), African’s football governing body, has been sanctioned with a 5 years ban from all “football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level” after being found guilty of breaching FIFA Code of Ethics by the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee.
The 60-year-old Malagasy assumed office as the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on 16th March, 2017.
His position also makes him a FIFA Vice President. Since his assumption of office, his four-year term has been clouded with allegations of financial wrongdoing and misconduct.
Mr. Ahmad was found guilty by the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee of having breached art. 15 (Duty of loyalty), art. 20 (Offering and accepting gifts or other benefits), and art. 25 (Abuse of position) of the 2020 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics, as well as art. 28 (Misappropriation of funds) of the 2018 edition. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 200,000 (#83,754,093.14) was imposed on him.
However, Ahmad can appeal his sanction at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) once he has received the full grounds for the decision, a process that can take up to 60 days.
Fifa released the following statement on the matter today:
“The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Ahmad Ahmad, the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and a FIFA Vice-President, guilty of having breached art. 15 (Duty of loyalty), art. 20 (Offering and accepting gifts or other benefits) and art. 25 (Abuse of position) of the 2020 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics, as well as art. 28 (Misappropriation of funds) of the 2018 edition.”
“The investigation into Mr. Ahmad’s conduct in his position as CAF President during the period from 2017 to 2019 concerned various CAF related governance issues, including the organization and financing of an Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca, his involvement in CAF’s dealings with the sports equipment company Tactical Steel and other activities.”
“In its decision, following an extensive hearing, the adjudicatory chamber ruled that, based on information gathered by the investigatory chamber, Mr. Ahmad had breached his duty of loyalty, offered gifts and other benefits, mismanaged funds and abused his position as the CAF President, pursuant to the FIFA Code of Ethics.”
“Consequently, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr. Ahmad had breached arts 15, 20 and 25 of the current edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics, as well as art. 28 of the 2018 edition, and sanctioned him with a ban from all football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level for five years. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 200,000 has been imposed on Mr. Ahmad.”
“The terms of the decision were notified to Mr. Ahmad today, the date on which the ban comes into force. In accordance with art. 78 par. 2 of the FIFA Code of Ethics, the full, motivated decision will be notified to Mr. Ahmad in the next 60 days, after which it will be published on legal.fifa.com.”
Billionaire, Uzor Kalu wants to buy 35% stake in Arsenal FC
Orji Uzor Kalu has publicly declared his intention to purchase a 35% stake in Arsenal Football Club.
Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the founder of SLOK Holdings and former Abia State Governor, has publicly declared his intention to purchase a 35% stake in Arsenal Football Club via a statement on his official Facebook page.
“As a pillar of sports in Africa, I am considering an investment in football, and I will buy a 35 percent stake in Arsenal football club. Our target is to lift the Champions League and Premier League back to back as we did with Enyimba,” he said.
The business tycoon has a wealth of experience regarding management and investment in clubs. He reiterated his success at Enyimba International FC between 2000-2007, where they won NPFL titles and clinched the CAF Champions League trophy in 2003 and 2004.
“Our success with Enyimba between 2000-2007 has continuously increased my passion for football. Doing what you love and loving it is where greatness lies. I need 35 per cent of Arsenal to bring back trophies,” he added.
Kalu also wants to strike an agreement between Arsenal and Enyimba if the deal works through, “With Arsenal, we will make Enyimba great again with the strategic partnership we are packaging. We shall turn it around to create a platform for more of our professional players seeking international exposure. A win-win outing for all parties.”
What you should know
In recent years, Arsenal, which last won a premier league title during the invincible season in 2004, has been lagging in silverwares compared to the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United, and has not been playing Champions League football for the past four years.
Laliga lowers salary caps as Barcelona, Real Madrid, others get affected
Laliga has reduced the salary cap for its clubs, as some of its biggest clubs will be asked to make drastic cuts to their payrolls.
Spanish top-flight league, Laliga has communicated to the 42 clubs belonging to Spain’s top two tiers of professional football, (Laliga and Segunda Division) the salary caps they are required to meet for the 2020/21 season that is underway.
The pandemic has affected a lot of clubs financially in the Spanish league due to lack of matchday revenue amongst the rest of them. Laliga in trying to reduce club debts and keep them financially healthy and has made longstanding financial control measures by setting a different salary cap for each club.
The different salary cap is calculated based on a series of factors such as revenues, costs and debts. Each club already knew their wage cap, but La Liga released the figures for reasons of transparency.
The squad spending limit includes spending on the first team in relation to players, the manager, assistant manager and fitness coach (registrable squad, as defined in Art. 38 of the Budget Preparation Rules) and spending on the reserves, the youth system and other areas (non-registrable squad, as defined in Art. 38 of the Budget Preparation Rules).
The total wage limit for all 20 clubs in Laliga for the ongoing 2020/21 season is €2.3billion, down €610million compared to the pandemic-affected 2019/20 season. While the total wage limit of second-tier Segunda Division is €237million.
The wage limit reduction for the 2020/21 season means some of its biggest clubs will take drastic cuts to their payrolls.
The club’s affected the most are Barcelona and Valencia. They are expected to make a drastic cut in their payroll of about 40% this season, while Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will only make an adjustment of 27% each.
Spanish Giants, Barcelona had the highest wage cap in Laliga last season but the pandemic affected them a lot. Their wage cap has been reduced by more than €300million, their wage cap for the 2020/21 season will be €382.7million down from €671.4million last season.
Real Madrid will have the biggest wage limit this season which is €468.5million.
Laliga President, Javier Tebas, said there won’t be disciplinary action for clubs that go over the salary limit because of the unusual situation caused by the pandemic, but he warned that the clubs themselves would eventually feel the financial consequences of overspending.
Laliga President went on to talk about a lot of things, he said: “Clubs are doing what they have to do, this is an unusual year, This is going to affect a few more seasons, but hopefully we will be in a better situation compared to other European competitions.”