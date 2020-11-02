Sports
Laliga clubs set for financial setback as government orders termination of betting sponsorships
La Liga clubs have been told to cut ties with betting sponsors before new gambling regulation banning betting sponsorship is enforced next year.
The Spanish government through the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Alberto Garzon, has addressed all 25 La Liga football clubs presidents in a letter, calling for an end to gambling sponsorships at the end of this season (2020/21).
The letter also informs Laliga clubs that their deals with betting companies will become forbidden once the new royal decree is officially in place, which is only delayed by approval by a cabinet meeting. The decree affects all sports in Spain.
The letter further stated that betting companies sponsoring teams and athletes had “contributed to normalising a practice with serious health and social risks which need to be minimized in the field of advertising.”
It also said, “status as role models had led to an increase in gambling among young people aged 18-25, rising from 29% to 40% in the last four years. The amount of money spent by young people on gambling, meanwhile, had risen by 13% annually.”
Seven of the 20 top-flight Laliga teams have shirt sponsorship deals with betting companies. With the likes of Granada (Winamax), Levante (Betway), Real Betis (Betway), Sevilla (MarathonBet), Valencia (Bwin) amongst the rest.
Laliga president, Javier Tebas, has stated that teams would lose up to €90million if they are obliged to stop betting deals. He also made a request to the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Alberto Garzon, to give teams a period of up to three years to help them adapt to the changes. But the request was rejected.
With clubs already facing serious financial difficulties due to the impact of the Covid-19, this new decree would be a huge blow and setback for the revenues of Laliga teams. According to reports, the vast majority of teams are very angry with this decision made by the government.
Sports
UK: Premier League, other Elite Sports to continue amid lockdown
Premier League, other Elite sports will continue amid the national lockdown.
The United Kingdom has announced that the Premier League and other Elite sports will continue amid the national lockdown imposed by the government.
This was disclosed by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday during a news conference.
Johnson gave a thumbs up and said ‘Yes to the Premier League’ when asked if top-flight football will continue but said that games of non-professional sport will be on hold till after the lockdown.
The Premier League and other elite sports will be allowed to continue “due to the testing regimes in place for professional sportspeople”. Extensive testing and social distancing measures have been applied across the sport which have proven successful.
What you should know
Amidst fears of a second wave of the Covid-19, and after over 24,000 confirmed cases of the deadly virus and 310 deaths, Prime Minister Johnson announced a national lockdown in England to last for four weeks, running from Thursday till December 2nd.
The imminent lockdown, which will be England’s second official shutdown in 2020, which was announced due to the surging numbers of Covid-19 cases and to prevent a “medical and moral disaster” for the National Health Service (NHS). Germany also announced a national lockdown last week.
Over 1,500 Premier League players and staff members were tested in October, with eight positive results returned, and testing protocols have seen them quickly isolated.
Some players like Paul Pogba, Sadio Mane, and Thiago Alcantara amongst the rest recovered.
The Premier League are confident they can navigate the latest restrictions without the need for a suspension this time round, after a three month suspension in March.
The new restrictions would delay the introduction of fans to the stadiums until at least 2021.
Coronavirus
Cristiano Ronaldo now tests negative for Coronavirus
Cristiano Ronaldo tested negative for coronavirus after nearly three weeks that he tested positive.
Juventus F.C. star, Cristiano Ronaldo, has tested negative for coronavirus, nearly three weeks after he tested positive.
This was disclosed by his club via its website on Friday.
It stated, “Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for COVID-19. The exam provided a negative result.
“The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation.”
What you should know
Ronaldo had tested positive for COVID-19 on October 13, while playing with Portugal. He had been in self-isolation since returning to Italy.
The 35-year-old missed four games including Wednesday’s 2-0 Champions League defeat to Lionel Messi’s Barcelona, and Juventus’s 2-0 win at Dynamo Kiev in their Group G opener.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s return will be a boost for Andrea Pirlo’s faltering side who are fifth in Serie A, four points behind leaders AC Milan.
Sports
NFF receives $1 million from FIFA as COVID-19 palliative
Nigerian Football Federation received the sum of $1 million from FIFA as COVID-19 palliative.
The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has received the sum of $1 million from FIFA as COVID-19 palliative to support male and female footballers in the country.
This was disclosed by Amaju Pinnick in a statement confirming the receipt of the grant from the world football governing federation FIFA, which was seen by Nairametrics on his official Twitter handle.
He tweeted, “Huge appreciation to football’s world governing body, FIFA for the $1 million (one million dollars) the Federation has received in the frame of COVID-19 palliatives. The money was received by the Nigeria Football Federation and we re-confirmed the purpose from FIFA two days ago.
“It is imperative to note that, FIFA also sent $600,000 to the Federation for the FIFA Forward 2.0 projects in Binin-Kebbi and Ugborodo, which costs $300,000 each.
“This fund is a big boost for the mini-stadia projects in both centres, as it will fast track the completion of the projects slated for the end of March 2021.”
Huge appreciation to football's world governing body, @FIFAcom, for the $1 million (one million dollars) the Federation has received in the frame of COVID-19 palliatives. The money was received by the @thenff and we re-confirmed the purpose from FIFA two days ago.
/1
— Amaju Melvin Pinnick (@PinnickAmaju) October 28, 2020
What they are saying
Speaking on the receipt of the grant, NFF President said:
“The $1 million for palliatives is composed of $500,000 for men’s football and $500,000 for the women’s game. FIFA has also promised to send the Federation an additional $500,000 sometime in January 2021, also as part of COVID-19 palliative efforts.”
Speaking of other grants, he added:
“On the continent, we have received confirmation from Confederation of African Football (CAF) that the Federation will receive the expected $300,000 from the Confederation on or before Sunday, the 1st of November.”
With the $200,000, he added that the NFF has already ring-fenced from its sponsors’ funds for the purpose, “the coast will then be clear for us to start the disbursement of funds to the beneficiaries, as captured in our approved template, from next week.”
“Even though we are bolstered by the guidelines from FIFA strictly outlying the purposes of these funds as well as the approval of the NFF Executive Board, we will also interface with our auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers, on each and every line item, to ensure the disbursements conform to global best practices.”
The beneficiaries of the fund are expected to ensure 100% compliance to the guidelines, by ensuring that all funds are paid into designated accounts.
