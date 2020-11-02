Connect with us
nairametrics

Commodities

Falling Oil prices: Nigeria’s Halloween reality

The majority of Nigerian oil buyers are in Europe and with imminent lockdowns, could face a potential scenario where oil revenue would decline.

Published

9 hours ago

on

reserves, Nigeria Crude Oil Prices, Nigeria wants international oil companies to pay up now , Trade conflict between United States, China continues to affect oil prices, Global oil prices rally to $69.16, as Soleimani killed in US air strike, Crude oil prices continue to rise on the backdrop of US-Iran tension, Coronavirus projected to affect crude oil demand negatively , Worry, as Coronavirus threat pushes oil price below budget benchmark, Coronavirus: FG to review budget as oil price plunges, BOOM: Crude oil price crash below $30 in worst trading day since 1930,Bears ravage Global market, Brent Oil surges 10% trading at $27.29 per barrel, Crude Oil up 10% as Brent crude raises to $27 per barrel, Oil market crisis – possible production shutdown looms, The time crude oil became cheaper than water,, Brent crude surges past $40, analyst recommends investment in crude oil derivatives, Nigeria's Bonny light hit four months high, Nigeria's Bonny light hit four months high

Last week, Brent oil suffered a 10.3% loss and was down 8.5% in October as COVID-19 cases keep soaring. Demand is getting crushed and consumption would soon follow, as major countries in Europe begin lockdown. The majority of Nigerian oil buyers are in Europe and with imminent lockdowns, we might face a potential scenario where oil revenue would decline.

With oil demand in Europe being affected, global oil inventories are falling at a rate of around 2 million barrels a day in September and October and that decline will probably continue, according to Mike Muller, the Head of Asia for Vitol Group.

“We are seeing demand destruction unexpectedly from these lockdown measures – hundreds of thousands of barrels-per-day-equivalent for Europe alone,” he said. “But the bigger, overriding picture is still that the world is in a stock-drawing mode.”

The forthcoming United States election poses another threat to Nigeria’s oil fortunes. A win for Trump might leave things unchanged, although the ever-growing presence of the shale industry which currently suffers from poor profit margins and capital expenditure could affect Nigeria.

On the other hand, a win for Joe Biden might signal the decline of the American Oil industry. Although, this might be offset by the return of Iranian oil, as Joe Biden’s diplomatic relations with Iran might remove sanctions imposed by Donald Trump.

GTBank 728 x 90

 

Additionally, the United States set another Covid-19 record last week Friday, as they recorded more than 100,000 cases. These statistics bring the total number of coronavirus cases in the United States (one of the largest consumers of oil) to 9 million cases.

Coronation ads

Speaking of large consumers, Nigeria has hope in the improvement of demand from China and one of Nigeria’s frequent oil buyers, India. There have been reports that both nations have had economic activity pick up and this might be the only bullish signal for oil.

In contrast, the oil bears have all the necessary impetus to bring prices down. After prices had already hit the June low, there is a possibility that prices might target another support level. The catalysts to drive this include the buildup up of Crude draw in the U.S (one of the largest oil producers), as reported by the E.I.A last week.

Secondly, the imminent lockdowns in Europe and the rapid rise of coronavirus cases which signal the destruction of demand would give the bears more drive. In addition, the bears will be motivated by the uncertainty of the outcomes of the United States election, which signals a delay in the stimulus bill (which has provided oil markets support for the past few months).

Nigeria would need her allies in OPEC+ to push forward their meeting, originally slated for the ending of November/start of December. The bears have all the time to cause carnage in the oil markets and OPEC+ cannot afford to watch prices run down before the meeting.

Jaiz bank ads

Bottomline

Fidelity ads

The return of Libyan oil, which reports suggest is building momentum, poses another headache for Oil bulls. Libya is an OPEC+ member and home to Africa’s largest crude reserves. But it’s exempt from the group’s supply cuts initiated in May as the coronavirus pandemic stifled economies caused oil prices to tank.

With potential shortages in oil revenue coming, FX liquidity would remain as it is. Scary as it sounds, this might go on till 2021, as all the vaccine talk seems to have gone out the window. It just seems that Nigeria and Nigerians might be in for a longer Halloween.

Related Topics:

Dapo-Thomas Opeoluwa is a Global Markets analyst and an Energy trader. He is currently an MSc. Student in International Business, Banking and Finance at the University of Dundee and holds a B.Sc in Economics from Redeemers University. As an Oil Analyst at Nairametrics, he focuses mostly on the energy sector, fundamentals for oil prices and analysis behind every market move. Opeoluwa is also experienced in the areas of politics, business consultancy, and the financial marketplace. You may contact him via his email- [email protected]

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Commodities

Crude Oil prices hit lowest levels since May

The plunge in all prices is coming on worries of a swathe of COVID-19 lockdowns across emerged markets with softening fuel demand.

Published

9 hours ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

Where next for oil prices?, Brent crude futures gained 0.14 to trade at $34.70 at the time this report was drafted, recovering some of its losses earlier in the oil trading session. , Brent crude price fails to remain over $40, concerns over pledge cut strengthens

Crude oil traders are under immense pressure as oil prices dropped more than 3% within a few hours ago. Brent crude plunged as much as 5.8% and the West Texas Intermediate lost as much as 6% in early trade – hitting their lowest levels since May.

The plunge in oil prices is coming on worries of a swathe of COVID-19 lockdowns across emerged markets with softening fuel demand – coupled with the bias for more turbulence ahead of the U.S. presidential election scheduled to hold tomorrow.

What we know

  • Brent crude prices at the time of writing, traded at $36.78 a barrel – down over 3.1%.
  • Also, the U.S based oil contract West Texas Intermediate traded at $34.55 a barrel, printing a drop of more than 3.5%.
  • Brent crude plunged as much as 5.8% and the West Texas Intermediate lost as much as 6% in early trade – hitting their lowest levels since May.
  • France, United Kingdom, and Germany have imposed new lockdown measures aimed at curbing COVID-19 infection rates, which have accelerated across the Northern hemisphere at unprecedented levels.

What they are saying

In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, spoke on the current macros giving oil traders serious headaches at the moment amid falling oil prices seen in its recent price action.

GTBank 728 x 90

“Traders had priced the initial downward adjustments to European road fuel demand.

“I suspect their initial Eurozone 2nd wave forecast was too optimistic after France intensified the lockdown measure, forcing analysts to quickly downgrade their Q4  economic outlooks, which likely intensified the selling pressure.

“OPEC+ manages the supply-side to ensure a March rollover repeat in November remains unlikely.

Coronation ads

“Nonetheless, traders appear to be setting up for a re-run of the associated price collapse we saw then, as uncertainty around the end of the month OPEC meeting has the oil complex hedging that it might be too premature for OPEC+ to make adjustments at this stage.”

Bottomline

That said, a build-up to this winter season could turn quietly chaotic for oil markets, as folks will opt to isolate rather than celebrate – possibly sending both mobility and fuel consumption lower.

Continue Reading

Commodities

Oil prices suffer worst monthly decline since March

The U.S oil-based contract, the major indicator used for U.S. crude prices, sold at 35.79 per barrel.

Published

1 day ago

on

November 1, 2020

By

Now that oil is recovering, when will naira recover?

Crude oil traders are presently under immense pressure, as they log in their worst monthly loss since March.

The plunge in prices is coming on fresh restrictions placed on human mobility around Western Europe, in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. Thereby, strengthening concerns that demand would soften.

READ: National Assembly approves Federal Government’s plan to borrow $11 billion in 2021

What we know: The U.S oil-based contract, popularly known as the West Texas Intermediate – the major indicator used for U.S. crude prices, sold at 35.79 per barrel.

  • For the month, the oil contract recorded a drop of 11%, the sharpest decline since March.
  • London-traded oil contract, Brent crude, settled at $37.94 per barrel. Brent registered a monthly loss of 7.4% for October.

READ: Liquefied natural gas outperforms in Q3, shows more upside

GTBank 728 x 90

What they are saying

Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the geopolitical macros distorting oil prices.

“Fresh worries that politicians worldwide will be pressured to lock down Christmas this year is hitting the oil markets like a ton of bricks.

Coronation ads

READ: Banks lay-off 2,477 staff during lock-down

“We are in the thick of the Covid-19 haze now. Winter is coming to the northern hemisphere, where crowding and social- behavioral patterns could be a frightening source of a seasonality bounce in the COVID-19 curve.

“Indeed, the alarmingly high level of angst in the markets makes it easy for the oil roller coaster to crest rally peaks and head downhill at alarmingly quick speeds.”

READ: FG hires litigation firm, Franklin Wyatt, in legal battle with Eni S.p.A

Bottomline

Jaiz bank ads

Oil traders might continue to see oil prices plummeting going forward. As a distortion in energy demand/supply rebalancing takes into effect amid new restrictions seen in the Northern Hemisphere, market sentiments will be significantly affected.

Fidelity ads

Continue Reading

Commodities

Oil prices fall as Covid-19 second wave hits Europe, US

International oil prices fell on Friday and posted a second consecutive monthly drop.

Published

2 days ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

Now that oil is recovering, when will naira recover?

International oil prices fell on Friday and posted a second consecutive monthly drop, as rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and the United States heightened concerns over the outlook for fuel consumption.

Brent crude dropped 19 cents to settle at $37.46 a barrel, after touching a five-month low of $36.64 in the previous session. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by 38 cents to settle at $35.79 a barrel, after dipping to its lowest since June on Thursday at $34.92. WTI fell 11% for the month, while Brent dropped 10%.

READ: Exxon Mobil to cut 14,000 jobs as pandemic hit oil demand, prices

Leaders in France and Germany have already ordered their countries back into lockdown, as a massive second wave of coronavirus infections threatened to overwhelm Europe before the winter. Recently, the United States also has been facing surging cases of infections, even breaking its single-day record for new infections.

READ: World Bank: Lower oil demand may persist till 2021

GTBank 728 x 90

What they are saying

According to Paola Rodriguez-Masiu, Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst, “Many nations with high oil consumption across the world are seeing infection levels that they didn’t have even during the first wave, these infection levels are destined to bite oil demand, as traffic will be curbed to a minimum during the coming lockdowns.”

READ: Total Plc: Decrease in sale of petroleum products depletes revenues

Coronation ads

READ: 4 key reasons why Brent crude might slip back to $35 per barrel

Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, had planned to raise output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in January.

However, top producers of crude oil, Saudi Arabia and Russia, are favorably disposed to maintaining the group’s current output reduction of about 7.7 million bpd into next year in the face of lockdowns in Europe and rising Libyan oil output.

READ: Gold rises following Fed Reserve increased support measures

READ: Crude oil prices drop below $40/barrel, as COVID-19 caseloads approach 27.5 million

Jaiz bank ads

OPEC+ is scheduled to hold a policy meeting over Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

Fidelity ads

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
ikeja electric
Advertisement
Advertisement
Patricia
act markets
Advertisement
FCMB ads
Advertisement
IZIKJON
Advertisement
Fidelity ads
act markets
Advertisement
first bank
Advertisement
bitad
Advertisement
Stallion ads
Advertisement
financial calculator
Advertisement
deals book
Advertisement
app
Advertisement