Falling Oil prices: Nigeria’s Halloween reality
The majority of Nigerian oil buyers are in Europe and with imminent lockdowns, could face a potential scenario where oil revenue would decline.
Last week, Brent oil suffered a 10.3% loss and was down 8.5% in October as COVID-19 cases keep soaring. Demand is getting crushed and consumption would soon follow, as major countries in Europe begin lockdown. The majority of Nigerian oil buyers are in Europe and with imminent lockdowns, we might face a potential scenario where oil revenue would decline.
With oil demand in Europe being affected, global oil inventories are falling at a rate of around 2 million barrels a day in September and October and that decline will probably continue, according to Mike Muller, the Head of Asia for Vitol Group.
“We are seeing demand destruction unexpectedly from these lockdown measures – hundreds of thousands of barrels-per-day-equivalent for Europe alone,” he said. “But the bigger, overriding picture is still that the world is in a stock-drawing mode.”
The forthcoming United States election poses another threat to Nigeria’s oil fortunes. A win for Trump might leave things unchanged, although the ever-growing presence of the shale industry which currently suffers from poor profit margins and capital expenditure could affect Nigeria.
On the other hand, a win for Joe Biden might signal the decline of the American Oil industry. Although, this might be offset by the return of Iranian oil, as Joe Biden’s diplomatic relations with Iran might remove sanctions imposed by Donald Trump.
Joe Biden has vowed to ABOLISH American Oil and Natural Gas. Today I signed an order to strongly protect Pennsylvania's energy & fracking industry. If Biden & Harris get in, they will terminate this order and implement the Green New Deal. Get out and VOTE! https://t.co/gsFSghkmdM pic.twitter.com/VJMr2IeIgo
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2020
Additionally, the United States set another Covid-19 record last week Friday, as they recorded more than 100,000 cases. These statistics bring the total number of coronavirus cases in the United States (one of the largest consumers of oil) to 9 million cases.
Speaking of large consumers, Nigeria has hope in the improvement of demand from China and one of Nigeria’s frequent oil buyers, India. There have been reports that both nations have had economic activity pick up and this might be the only bullish signal for oil.
In contrast, the oil bears have all the necessary impetus to bring prices down. After prices had already hit the June low, there is a possibility that prices might target another support level. The catalysts to drive this include the buildup up of Crude draw in the U.S (one of the largest oil producers), as reported by the E.I.A last week.
Secondly, the imminent lockdowns in Europe and the rapid rise of coronavirus cases which signal the destruction of demand would give the bears more drive. In addition, the bears will be motivated by the uncertainty of the outcomes of the United States election, which signals a delay in the stimulus bill (which has provided oil markets support for the past few months).
Nigeria would need her allies in OPEC+ to push forward their meeting, originally slated for the ending of November/start of December. The bears have all the time to cause carnage in the oil markets and OPEC+ cannot afford to watch prices run down before the meeting.
Bottomline
The return of Libyan oil, which reports suggest is building momentum, poses another headache for Oil bulls. Libya is an OPEC+ member and home to Africa’s largest crude reserves. But it’s exempt from the group’s supply cuts initiated in May as the coronavirus pandemic stifled economies caused oil prices to tank.
With potential shortages in oil revenue coming, FX liquidity would remain as it is. Scary as it sounds, this might go on till 2021, as all the vaccine talk seems to have gone out the window. It just seems that Nigeria and Nigerians might be in for a longer Halloween.
Crude Oil prices hit lowest levels since May
The plunge in all prices is coming on worries of a swathe of COVID-19 lockdowns across emerged markets with softening fuel demand.
Crude oil traders are under immense pressure as oil prices dropped more than 3% within a few hours ago. Brent crude plunged as much as 5.8% and the West Texas Intermediate lost as much as 6% in early trade – hitting their lowest levels since May.
The plunge in oil prices is coming on worries of a swathe of COVID-19 lockdowns across emerged markets with softening fuel demand – coupled with the bias for more turbulence ahead of the U.S. presidential election scheduled to hold tomorrow.
What we know
- Brent crude prices at the time of writing, traded at $36.78 a barrel – down over 3.1%.
- Also, the U.S based oil contract West Texas Intermediate traded at $34.55 a barrel, printing a drop of more than 3.5%.
- Brent crude plunged as much as 5.8% and the West Texas Intermediate lost as much as 6% in early trade – hitting their lowest levels since May.
- France, United Kingdom, and Germany have imposed new lockdown measures aimed at curbing COVID-19 infection rates, which have accelerated across the Northern hemisphere at unprecedented levels.
What they are saying
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, spoke on the current macros giving oil traders serious headaches at the moment amid falling oil prices seen in its recent price action.
“Traders had priced the initial downward adjustments to European road fuel demand.
“I suspect their initial Eurozone 2nd wave forecast was too optimistic after France intensified the lockdown measure, forcing analysts to quickly downgrade their Q4 economic outlooks, which likely intensified the selling pressure.
“OPEC+ manages the supply-side to ensure a March rollover repeat in November remains unlikely.
“Nonetheless, traders appear to be setting up for a re-run of the associated price collapse we saw then, as uncertainty around the end of the month OPEC meeting has the oil complex hedging that it might be too premature for OPEC+ to make adjustments at this stage.”
Bottomline
That said, a build-up to this winter season could turn quietly chaotic for oil markets, as folks will opt to isolate rather than celebrate – possibly sending both mobility and fuel consumption lower.
Oil prices suffer worst monthly decline since March
The U.S oil-based contract, the major indicator used for U.S. crude prices, sold at 35.79 per barrel.
Crude oil traders are presently under immense pressure, as they log in their worst monthly loss since March.
The plunge in prices is coming on fresh restrictions placed on human mobility around Western Europe, in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. Thereby, strengthening concerns that demand would soften.
What we know: The U.S oil-based contract, popularly known as the West Texas Intermediate – the major indicator used for U.S. crude prices, sold at 35.79 per barrel.
- For the month, the oil contract recorded a drop of 11%, the sharpest decline since March.
- London-traded oil contract, Brent crude, settled at $37.94 per barrel. Brent registered a monthly loss of 7.4% for October.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the geopolitical macros distorting oil prices.
“Fresh worries that politicians worldwide will be pressured to lock down Christmas this year is hitting the oil markets like a ton of bricks.
“We are in the thick of the Covid-19 haze now. Winter is coming to the northern hemisphere, where crowding and social- behavioral patterns could be a frightening source of a seasonality bounce in the COVID-19 curve.
“Indeed, the alarmingly high level of angst in the markets makes it easy for the oil roller coaster to crest rally peaks and head downhill at alarmingly quick speeds.”
Bottomline
Oil traders might continue to see oil prices plummeting going forward. As a distortion in energy demand/supply rebalancing takes into effect amid new restrictions seen in the Northern Hemisphere, market sentiments will be significantly affected.
Oil prices fall as Covid-19 second wave hits Europe, US
International oil prices fell on Friday and posted a second consecutive monthly drop.
International oil prices fell on Friday and posted a second consecutive monthly drop, as rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and the United States heightened concerns over the outlook for fuel consumption.
Brent crude dropped 19 cents to settle at $37.46 a barrel, after touching a five-month low of $36.64 in the previous session. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by 38 cents to settle at $35.79 a barrel, after dipping to its lowest since June on Thursday at $34.92. WTI fell 11% for the month, while Brent dropped 10%.
Leaders in France and Germany have already ordered their countries back into lockdown, as a massive second wave of coronavirus infections threatened to overwhelm Europe before the winter. Recently, the United States also has been facing surging cases of infections, even breaking its single-day record for new infections.
What they are saying
According to Paola Rodriguez-Masiu, Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst, “Many nations with high oil consumption across the world are seeing infection levels that they didn’t have even during the first wave, these infection levels are destined to bite oil demand, as traffic will be curbed to a minimum during the coming lockdowns.”
Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, had planned to raise output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in January.
However, top producers of crude oil, Saudi Arabia and Russia, are favorably disposed to maintaining the group’s current output reduction of about 7.7 million bpd into next year in the face of lockdowns in Europe and rising Libyan oil output.
OPEC+ is scheduled to hold a policy meeting over Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.