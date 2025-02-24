The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has called on the federal government to pay three and a half months of withheld salaries and other outstanding allowances owed to its members.

The demand was made in a communiqué issued by NAAT President, Mr. Ibeji Nwokoma, following an emergency meeting of the association’s National Executive Committee (NEC) held in Abuja on Sunday.

According to Nwokoma, NAAT is urging the government to settle arrears, which include withheld salaries and 12 months of outstanding payments related to the 25% and 35% salary increments.

“We also demand the payment of arrears for the wage award, national minimum wage, and Occupational Hazard Allowance.

“We also call for the release of an enabling circular for the implementation of CONTISS 14 and 15 for Academic Technologists to ensure sustainable industrial harmony in Nigerian universities,” he stated.

Concerns over university governance

Nwokoma further expressed concern over the increasing dissolution of duly appointed and inaugurated University Governing Councils, as well as the arbitrary removal of vice-chancellors and swapping of pro-chancellors by the federal government.

He emphasized that these actions do not align with the provisions of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act 2003, stating that the frequent disruptions in university governance have negatively impacted university management, financial disbursement, and overall institutional stability.

“The frequent disruptions in university governance have affected research, development, and the balance between academic and non-academic activities,” Nwokoma said.

He also noted that these disruptions hinder the smooth operation of laboratories, workshops, and studios, directly impacting the welfare, training, and career progression of academic technologists.

The NAAT president urged the federal government to reconsider these actions and ensure that university governance structures remain stable and functional.

He highlighted that academic technologists play a crucial role in maintaining and improving the quality of education and research in Nigerian universities.

Payroll system concerns

NAAT also raised concerns over the federal government’s decision to exempt tertiary institutions from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), stating that the transition to the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) has led to several challenges.

Nwokoma highlighted that since the adoption of GIFMIS, members have faced salary delays, disparities, shortfalls, and irregular remittances of statutory deductions.

“We call on the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Budget Office of the Federation, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, and GIFMIS administrators to improve payroll processes for timely and accurate salary payments,” he said.