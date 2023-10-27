University staff represented by the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) have rejected a condition set by the federal government regarding the release of withheld salaries for its members.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently granted partial relief, allowing staff in tertiary institutions to receive four months’ worth of their salaries, which had been withheld by the government due to its “No Work, No Pay” policy.

The government specified that this relief was granted under the principles of presidential prerogative of mercy, contingent upon the Federal Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Labour and Employment developing a Document of Understanding (DoU) before releasing the withheld salaries.

In response to this, NAAT, in a statement signed by its president, Ibeji Nwokoma, expressed its dissatisfaction with the federal government’s condition, considering it harsh and an infringement on the fundamental human rights of workers to freedom of expression and association, as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution.

What the statement said

In the statement, NAAT added:

” It is important to make this press release given the recent statement credited to Mr Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the effect that the President has granted a partial waiver to the staff of tertiary institutions based on the principles of the presidential prerogative of mercy, subject to Federal Ministry of Education and that of Labour and Employment developing a document of Understanding (DoU) before payment of the withheld salaries can be affected, as widely reported by both electronic and print media.

“The attention of the leadership of our great Union, the NAAT has been drawn to this development which we consider as a matter of great concern and worrisome.

“While we want to commend the President for his magnanimity in granting the partial waiver, we view the condition of DoU as draconian and undermines our fundamental human right to freedom of expression and association guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“Hence, NAAT rejects in its entirety the idea of DoU as a pre-condition for payment of the withheld salaries of our members”.

NAAT urged Tinubu to rescind on his decision and approve unconditional payment of the withheld salaries immediately.

“It must be noted that the work loss as a result of the strike action has since been covered through extra work hours and students graduated, currently undertaking their mandatory National Youth Service programme as a result, nothing has been lost

“NAAT wishes to call on well-meaning Nigerians to intervene and ensure payment of our withheld salaries in full for a sustainable industrial harmony,” he said.