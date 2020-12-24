UK and EU to finally strike Brexit trade deal after nine months

Negotiators from the European Union (EU) and Britain announced they worked over the night till this morning to finalize a trade deal and avoid an economic breakdown between the two sides on January 1, 2021.

Sources on both sides said the long and difficult negotiations were on the cusp of being wrapped up as negotiators holed up at EU headquarters in Brussels.

While resolving the remaining fair-competition and fisheries issues on Wednesday, negotiators combed through hundreds of pages of legal text that should become the provisional deal for a post-Brexit relationship after nine months of talks.

Everyone awaited early morning appearances by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, to announce the deal. The agreement then goes to the 27 EU capitals seeking unanimous approval, as well as the blessing of the EU and British parliaments.

Compromise was finally reached on those ‘level playing field’ issues, leaving the economically minor but hugely symbolic issue of fish come to be the final sticking point. Maritime EU nations are seeking to retain access to U.K. waters where they have long fished, and Britain insisted it must exercise control as an ‘independent coastal state.’

The Conservative party’s Euroskeptic European Research Group said it would carefully scrutinize any deal “to ensure that its provisions genuinely protect the sovereignty of the United Kingdom, after we exit the transition period at the end of this year.”

What you should know