Zenith Bank Nigeria Plc spends N12 billion in five years on CSR across Nigeria
Zenith Bank Nigeria Plc disclosed that it has spent over N12 billion in five years (2014-2019) on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) investments in Nigeria.
This is according to its recently released report tagged “Zenith Bank Plc-2019 Sustainability report,” made available on the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform.
The bank stated that it does not consider CSR as a branding tool, rather as a must-have and an opportunity through which it contributes to a society that it is part of.
Nairametrics gathered that the bank’s CSR can be broadly categorized into five (5) broad areas namely; Health, Education, Sports/youth, Empowerment, Government/public infrastructure and policy and other projects/support.
Healthcare
The Bank’s healthcare initiatives are centred on providing maternal healthcare and medical support to members of its host communities.
- In 2019, it spent the sum of N345 million to provide medical support to low-income individuals in critical need of medical attention.
- Some of the highlights of the healthcare initiatives executed by the bank includes Donation to Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria, supporting Iga-Idunganran primary healthcare centre with medical supplies for 12 months and spearheading the O’Five charity initiative.
Education
Zenith Bank’s policy on education is aimed at achieving free, equitable and quality education at various levels, such as primary and tertiary.
- In 2019, the bank spent N210 million in educational interventions and human capacity development.
- Other key spending on education by the bank include; Construction of a 500-capacity hostel for St. Finbarr’s college, Supported St. Saviour’s school with the sum of ₦20million as annual sponsorship, Upgraded St. Francis Catholic school’s e-library, laboratories, wellness centre and classrooms amongst others.
Sports/Youth and women empowerment
The bank stated that the reason it embarked on this initiative was to create additional livelihood options and decongest the corporate sector.
- In the most recent year, 2019, it spent N238 million on investment in sports/youth and women empowerment. In terms of sports, the bank is a major sponsor of the Women Basketball League in Nigeria.
Government/Public infrastructure and policy
The bank noted that the majority of its social investments goes into this category. The bank complements the effort of the government in securing lives and properties and providing development infrastructures.
- In 2019, the bank invested N1.42billion to support government and agencies of the government at different levels.
Other projects/support
This category is unique and is equally beneficial to the society just like others.
- The bank invested N516 million to projects in this category in 2019.
- Some of the highlights of these initiatives include; sponsorship of financial literacy training for over 2000 participants across Kano, Gombe and Bauchi states. It also sponsored the 2019/2020 CFA Institute Research Challenge among others.
Seplat Petroleum spends $66.69million on CSR in a decade
Seplat Petroleum Development Company has spent a total sum of $66.69 million on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) between 2010 and 2019.
This is according to a recent report by the firm tagged “Seplat Petroleum Development Company – 2019 Sustainability Report,” made available on the Nigeria Stock Exchange platform.
Nairametrics gathered that Seplat Petroleum had spent the aforementioned sum on five key areas – Education, Healthcare, Economic Empowerment, Infrastructure Development, and Environmental Stewardship.
The breakdown of CSR spending across the aforementioned areas is as follows:
- Education: Seplat petroleum in 2019 awarded 201 university scholarships and bankrolled over 860 schools in the PEARL QUIZ competition, spending over N11.9 million as prize money to winning schools and students.
- Healthcare: In the last one year, Seplat Petroleum performed over 615 cataract eye surgeries, distributed 5,400 reading glasses, treated 15,690 patients with eye diseases and impacted 3,500 pregnant women.
- Economic empowerment: Seplat trained over 133 youths on various skills, engaged community vendors and built/renovated market stalls to encourage women in commerce.
- Infrastructure Development: Seplat Petroleum had invested in 55 community development projects in 2019, with 31 projects completed and 24 projects ongoing.
- Environmental stewardship: The firm developed a new HSE policy for the company to reflect this focus. It also worked on initiatives aimed at reducing flaring and GHG emissions.
Why it matters
CSR provides an avenue for the firm to compensate the society for the privilege and opportunity it was provide with. It is an essential inequality tool aimed at improving the social welfare of the people, boosting the brand’s reputation and ensuring the overall maximization of pleasure and benefit for the people.
Unity Bank Nigeria Plc projects profit of N312 million in Q1 2021
Unity Bank Nigeria Plc has projected a decline in its Profit After Tax (PAT) to N312 million for the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2021), indicating a decline of 42.6% from the figure recorded in Q3, 2020.
This is according to the latest earnings forecast of the firm, sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market.
Key highlights of the earnings forecast for Q1 2021
- Pre-tax profit is projected to decline to N341 million, -42.2% Q-o-Q.
- Gross Earnings is projected to decline to N9.3 billion, -15.6% Q-o-Q.
- Interest income is projected to decline to N6.2 billion,-29.8% Q-o-Q.
- Interest Expense is projected to decline to N4.8 billion, -8.84% Q-o-Q.
- Net operating income is projected to decline to N3.9 billion, -34.1% Q-o-Q.
Others include:
- Operating Expenses is projected at N3.5 billion.
- Cash payment to employees and suppliers is projected at N3.5 billion
- Loans and advances are projected at N50 billion.
- Long term borrowing is projected at N48 billion
- Net cash used in financing activities is projected at N258.7 billion.
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported that Unity Bank posted a gross earnings of N11.04 billion for Q3 2020. The figure indicated a decline of -3%, although other key financial metrics such as the firm’s Profit After Tax and Profit Before Tax all recorded an increase or improvement during the period.
Regency Alliance Insurance Plc forecasts N237.2 million PBT in Q1, 2021
Regency Alliance Insurance Plc has projected a massive rise in its Profit Before Tax (PBT) to N237.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 (Q1 2021), indicating a 1,547.9% increase from the figure recorded in Q3 2020.
This is according to the firm’s recent earnings forecast sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market, as seen by Nairametrics.
Key highlights of the earnings forecast for Q1 2021
- Profit After Tax (PAT) is predicted to rise to N203.99 million, +323.8% Q-o-Q.
- Net premium income is projected to increase to N1.32 billion, +9.5% Q-o-Q.
- Investment income is projected to decrease to N85.95 million, -9.9% Q-o-Q.
- Underwriting expenses is projected to decline to N464.21 million, -60% Q-o-Q.
- Gross premium earned is predicted to increase to N2.09 billion, +57.5% Q-o-Q.
Others include;
- Taxation is projected at N33.21 million
- Net cash generated from operating activities is projected at N228.94 million
- Net claims is projected at N461.9 million
- Net operating income is projected at N940.7 million
- Commission is projected at N239.3 million
What you should know
Regency Alliance Insurance Plc is an insurance company based in Lagos, Nigeria. It is licensed to cover all classes of non-life insurance with business interests in property investments, finance leasing, retail and microfinance banking, vehicle tracking and fleet management services.
Nairametrics had earlier reported that Regency Alliance Insurance Plc forecast N730.72 million profit for Q4 2020.