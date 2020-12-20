Personal Finance
5 Financial tips for women in 2021
If you have been mismanaging your money as a woman, it is not too late to get your financial life together and live a balanced life in 2021.
As the year 2021 is fast looming, some people have the sense of being given a fresh start to correct some mistakes they made in the previous year. They start by making notes, either mentally or on paper, their new year resolution that they are determined to accomplish. Though some might stumble over the first steps of change and quietly retreat to old, unhealthy habits.
Setting goals and abiding by them without defaulting is totally not easy, but 50% of your goals can be achieved when you are determined and persevere. Some of the goals are as follows: changing your job, starting a business, setting financial goals, furthering your education, etc.
Setting a financial goal is important especially for women who are struggling to gain financial freedom. In as much as some women are financially inclined, some are still struggling with their finances. Reason being that they lack some basic tips about personal finance. For example, budgeting, saving, paying a debt and investing. This lack of financial tips usually makes it difficult for them to handle their finances which can have a negative impact when it comes to creating a solid financial future for themselves.
The good thing is that you can still get your financial life on track for the year 2021 if you are still striving to do so. Here are some Financial tips that will give you a heads-up.
Here are 5 Financial tips for women in 2021
1. Financial Planning
When setting a financial plan for 2021, it is important to detail what you want to achieve and how long it will take you to actualize it. Personal finance experts usually advised that you need to identify your short-term, medium-term, and long-term goals and strategize on how you can reach them.
Your financial plan must address different aspects of your life. (savings, investing, education, insurance, and estate planning). When you are setting a financial goal, it is important to note how much it will cost, and the date you want to achieve it.
2. Manage your everyday expenses
Women make 75 per cent of retail transactions in Nigeria. This means they often have a good idea of where their money goes. However, it is a good idea to make a list of your regular and essential expenses, so you know the minimum amount of money you need to “keep the lights on”. Also, you need to understand your spending on items with greater variation in cost and track your expenses for at least two weeks to understand your spending patterns.
To make tracking your expense easy, you need to look at your bank statement and bills for 2020 to help you figure out how much you need to set aside each month for your expenses.
3. Save first and spend later
The Save first and spend later strategy is the very core of being an empowered and financially savvy woman. Knowing that it is important to put something away for the future before paying for present expenses is so woke and one of the surest pathways to financial freedom.
You can decide to save with a commercial bank, an online savings platform or buy a piggy box to enable you save at home, whatever works for you.
Saving is important for any woman who wants to gain financial freedom. As you can save towards a goal, which can be saving towards an investment, getting an asset, or even furthering your education.
4. Prepare for a rainy day
Putting money aside for unexpected costs and emergencies improves your ability to withstand financial shocks and gives you peace of mind. We might not know exactly what unexpected costs we will face in the future, but we can be sure that we have money set aside for it.
A ‘rainy day’ fund is a pool of money that we can use to pay for expenses when unexpected events occur. Putting aside money regularly, even a small amount, will help you to build up your ‘rainy day’ fund over time.
A major lesson that the event of 2020 taught us is to have an emergency fund. As the major happening of this year took us unaware. For example: If you put aside just 500 daily, you will have savings of N182,500 in a year. The more money you have in your ‘rainy day’ fund, the better prepared you will be. Remember, any money saved for a rainy day is better than none.
5. Make Financial Market your friend
Another Financial tip for the year 2021 is to learn how to multiply your money as a woman. You may not necessarily earn great, but with the right strategy, it is easy to make a nice pile from a small sum. The best way to multiply your money is to make the financial market your friend. A lot of scammers are out there trying to reap people off their hard-earned money in the name of trading on forex/bitcoin.
Though, these digital currencies (Forex/Bitcoin) are genuine, but some miscreants are using them as an avenue to scam people. Some women are so easy to fall prey to quick get rich scheme, nevertheless, it is not a sustainable part as it is fraught with risks not many people can handle.
There is a less risky path that can be learned, it requires an education and the resources to make informed decisions. Your hunting ground to multiply your wealth is a diversified portfolio that includes stocks, bonds, and alternative assets such as real estate, commodities etc.
In a nutshell, if you have been mismanaging your money as a woman, it is not too late to get your financial life together and live a balanced life in 2021. Women are naturally great at balancing priorities, so all you need to do is apply the same logic to money. It is not about hoarding cash or depriving yourself of buying things you love, but it is about understanding that there is wisdom in delayed gratification.
Personal Finance
How to make your ideas breakthrough in the business world
To convert ordinary ideas to breakthrough ideas there are four things you must do.
One of the fastest ways to increase your speed to financial success is to discover an idea that breakthrough in the business world. Ideas breakthrough when they create the desired impact and make the business owner successful. Thus one of the most fascinating things to watch is an idea that evolves from an ordinary idea to a million-dollar idea in the hands of a seemingly ordinary entrepreneur.
This is because this process gives the entrepreneur a rare chance of creating their own wealth. Yet coming up with ideas is the easy part. Millions of great ideas are discovered every day. The difficult part is making an idea successful. Research shows that over 75% of business ideas fail within the first ten years. These ideas were once thought of as brilliant ideas. And the business owner once had high hopes for this idea.
Thus what business owners think about an idea is less important than what the market thinks and feels about the idea. Although ideas rule the world, it is evident that certain ideas are beaten by the world to death. So what do you do to maximize the success of an idea? How do you make an idea successful? And how do you turn ordinary ideas into million-dollar ideas?
The answer is twofold.
To maximize the success of an idea you need to approach it from two angles.
The first angle is to know the important things about ideas. That is what an Idea is and what it is not. And the second thing is to know how to make an idea breakthrough in the business world. Below I explain each of these angles in detail
The Nine Important Things about Ideas that you should Know
1. Ordinary Ideas cannot make you Rich
One of the most common myths in the world is to think that coming up with brilliant ideas is the key to success. While great ideas do play a role. Ideas in their ordinary form cannot make you rich. This is because ordinary ideas are thoughts and insights in the head of the business owner. And these thoughts and insights are unproven and oftentimes far removed from reality. I know this because millions of great ideas are discovered every day. And one would expect that there would be millions of successful businesses in the world. But as it stands there is only a handful of them. The mere fact that there are only a handful of successful businesses proofs that coming up with brilliant ideas is not the final answer to wealth.
To create wealth you need to test and validate your ideas with real customers. Testing and validating your ideas is the only way to know want customers are willing to pay for. When customers invest in an idea it is proof that some of the assumptions made by the business owner are valid. Your goal is to get your idea into the wild market as quickly as possible. Test it to see what is working. And streamline your solution to only reflect what is working.
2. One Idea Cannot Make a Business Successful
One of the secrets to business success is the ability of the business owner to innovate ideas and combine them intelligently. A successful business is thus a combination of complementary ideas. To think that just one idea is the game changer is naïve. Although great businesses are based on one overarching idea. They are built on a combination of several ideas. Thus to a breakthrough in business, you must innovate continuously. And combine ideas in ways that maximize your business wealth.
3. All Ideas can either Succeed or Fail
There is no idea that is a strict success. All ideas have the capacity to either succeed or fail. And what determines the success or failure of an idea is threefold. The first is the idea executor. The second is the execution strategy. And the third is the alignment of the idea with the target customers. Businesses that have the right idea executor, the right strategy and the right solution will generally succeed.
4. The Business Owner is the greatest determinant for Idea success
The business owner carries the most power that can make or break an idea. The same idea in the hands of different business owners will produce different results. Just like a ball in the hands of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo and the same Ball in the hands of a Novice will produce different results. The difference in results is not based on the idea. But based on the difference in the capacity of execution of the business owners. There are three factors responsible for the difference in capacity. The first is the speed of personal growth of the business owner. The second is the rate of testing, validation, and learning. And the third is how well a business owner knows and listens to the customer.
A great idea in the hands of a competent business owner will succeed. And the same idea in the hands of a deficient business owner will fail. Even when great business owners find themselves in a bad idea situations. They are able to innovate their way out of it.
5. There are no Successful Ideas
Successful businesses are made by a person and not an idea. When an idea succeeds in the business world. It means that a business owner has been able to lift their ordinary ideas to the level of a million-dollar idea. Without the influences of a business owner, ideas remain in their unprofitable state. To lift an idea from its ordinary state to the million-dollar level is a messy process. What determines the length and depth of the mess and how long it takes to hit the million-dollar mark is how well the business owner understands the customers.
6. Ideas succeed at the right time and within the right Environment
Not all ideas can thrive in the same place, at the same time, and given the same conditions. Some ideas are geographical in relevance and are better suited for a certain location. Other ideas are global in relevance and can thrive in any environment. Even so, the environment in which an idea finds itself plays an important role in deciding the success of an idea. This why a business based in Lagos will deliver a different success results than the same business based in Port-Harcourt or Kaduna. Understanding how the environment affects your business idea is critical for business success.
Similarly, timing plays an important role in the success of an idea. Certain ideas are far ahead of their time and others are late in time. When you come up with ideas that are late or far ahead of their time you prolong your years of struggle in business. The key to business success is to come up with ideas that are relevant today or combine those ideas with those that will be relevant in the future.
7. Best Ideas are not the answer best solutions Are
A success of a business depends on the kind of problem it solves and how important this problem is to the customers. To solve problems you need solutions. Thus finding the right solution is the key to business success. When you shift your focus from finding the best ideas to finding the best solutions. You increase your odds of success in business. To create the best solutions you need to know three things. The first is how the customers are currently solving the problem you seek to solve. The second is the gap in the existing solutions. And the third is how your solution will close this gap and deliver superior value to customers. These are the three ways to create solutions that exceed customer’s expectation.
8. You do not need to be the first
A lot of business success is execution and not the idea. Thus spending your whole life looking for novel ideas that can be stolen, lost or destroyed is the fastest way to waste your time. The business world does not care about novel ideas. It cares about brilliant execution. The best ideas are useless unless executed properly. And being the first to come up with an idea does not guarantee success. Pioneers of ideas work ten times as hard. They do all the heavy lifting for those coming behind. And their chances of failure is pretty high. Without rock-solid resilience to go through uncharted paths and laborious work. You will not make it. So do not be put off by ideas that already exist. The mere fact that people are working on the idea proofs it is a profitable idea. Plus it is easier and faster to create wealth in a proven market.
9. Your No 1 Business Idea is Marketing
When I ask a lot of business owners what business they are in. I usually get a reply that signifies the business industry, Business name, or sector. While this is an appropriate answer for simplicity and differentiation. You must never forget the No 1 business you are in. Your No 1 business is marketing. That is your ability to continuously attract your ideal customers. Convert them to paying customers. And make them buy from you over and over again all at the lowest possible price. If you fail in your No 1 Job your business idea is dead on arrival. Without marketing, you cannot make money in business. And without money, there is no business.
So now that you know the nine important things there is to know about ideas. How then can you make ordinary ideas breakthrough in business?
To convert ordinary ideas to breakthrough ideas there are four things you must do. The first is to find a great problem to solve. The second is to discover a Great Solution. The third is to become a million-dollar idea Executor. And the fourth is to get your first set of customers. Below I explain these four components in detail
- Find a Great Problem to Solve
The singular purpose of an Idea is to solve a great problem for many people. But what is a great problem?
A great problem is any problem with lasting relevance that affects a lot of people. And there are five key areas to look at if you want to find great problems.
The first area is the areas of Movement. Human beings by nature want to move from one place to another. They want to expand business opportunities, acquire new territories, and have new experiences. Any idea that Increases the speed, style, and convenience of movement of humans and cargos has the potential to create wealth.
The second area is the area of Transactions. Human beings since history do not have all that they need in one place. Thus they depend on others to get what they need. This unequal distribution in wealth and advantage is the reason why transactions are important. People and Countries exchange cash, goods, and services to meet their needs. This makes transactions central to the way we live as humans. Ideas that simplify, or increases the speed of transactions have the potential for creating wealth.
The third area is the areas of Communication. Human beings have the innate desire to relate with one another. Deep inside our DNA is the desire to communicate, build rapport, and nurture rich relationships. Thus, any idea that eases communication. And makes it more convenient and intimate, has the potential for creating wealth.
The Fourth area is the area of Finance. Money answers all things and it is how we run our personal and global economy. Money gives you the ability to survive. Live a dignified life and have a good standing in society. Without money, you cannot eat, drink, pay bills, and have a roof over your head. Making money is thus fundamental to how we live, work, and grow. Ideas that help people make money, survive better and live a more dignified life have the potential for creating wealth.
The Fifth area is the area of Personal Development. Every human being wants to become a better version of themselves. Deep in every human being is the desire to understand themselves. Their source. The world. Other human beings, diseases, plants, and animals. This makes human development fundamental to human nature. Ideas that help people discover themselves. Understand their purpose and live with other people effectively has great potential for creating wealth.
These are the five great problem areas you should focus on. These five problem areas are not automatic wealth ticket. To succeed in them you need to innovate in five areas. The first is the Product Design. You need to come up with a better look and feel, and products that enhances customer status. The second is Predictability. You need to create more predictability in the customer’s transformation process. Customers want predictable results. The third is Speed. Customers want to achieve more in less time. You need ideas that is a big time saver. The Fourth is Convenience. Customers want to reduce stress and have a blissful product experience. You need to make your solution seamless for the customer. And the fifth is Cost. Customers want value for their money. You need to increase the perceived value of your products. These are the five key areas to innovate on if you want to create wealth solving the five great problems.
- Discover a Great Solution
A great solution is any solution that eliminates customer’s pain, helps customers achieve their desired goal. And solves the problem for the customer in ways that they want or wish. Creating a great solution is not an easy process. It is not easy because it takes a lot of testing to get to the right answer.
There is a wide gap between the world view of the typical business owner and the target customers. Business owners come from the Ideal world. They develop solutions based on the Ideal with little consideration for how the customer wants the problem solved. Creating solutions from the ideal world can be tricky and full of assumptions. To create solutions that match customers’ needs. Business owners must shift from their ideal world to the customer’s world.
Customers live in the real world. And in the real world, Ideal rarely exist. Customers are entangled with problems, obstacles, and challenges. And they can barely see a way out. Thus they are looking for simple solutions with a clear less disruptive path they can take to get to their desired goal. This means that the first time an idea is introduced into the market is not likely to be the breakthrough time. There is likely to be disconnect between what customers want and what business owners think customers want. It is at this point, that business owners need to make a decision. They either choose to follow customers lead and evolve the idea to what customers want or choice to remain with the original idea and fail.
It is the ability of the business owners to listen to customers. And quickly transform the original idea to forms that are more aligned with the customer that create wealth in business. Idea changes and iterations are inevitable in business. And these changes do not signify business failure. Rather there signify that an idea is evolving to the form that is more acceptable by customers.
Typical examples of ideas that have evolved from their original form include the following. Coca Cola evolved from a Pharmaceutical store to a beverage company. Tiffany jewelry evolved from a stationary store to a luxury jewelry store. Nokia evolved from a paper Mill Company to a Phone company. And Avon cosmetics evolved from a book sales company to a beauty company. All of these companies understood one thing. They understood that the only idea that makes it in business is the idea that is perfect in the eyes of the customer. Having ideas that are perfect in your own eyes is the slowest way to create wealth. To create wealth with speed you must discover ideas that match what customers agree is perfect for them.
- Become a Million Dollar Idea Executor
What makes businesses succeed is the ability of a business owner to execute a business idea brilliantly. A Million dollar idea Executor is thus anyone that has mastered the art of combining massive action with massive reflection. And a cheaper way of learning. This means that this person must act fast, fail cheaply, and never waste any learning experience.
The truth is that, you may not yet be this person. And becoming this person requires a process without which you cannot lift your business idea off the ground. Poor execution is the fastest killer of great business ideas and thus becoming a million-dollar idea executor is critical for your business success.
So what do you do to become a million-dollar idea executor?
To become a million-dollar idea executor you need to do three things
First, you must understand who a million-dollar idea executor is for your business. That is you must create the profile. Second, you must determine what you need to do to become this person. And third, you must do everything within your power to become this person and move your business to the next level.
Becoming a million-dollar idea executor is not about acquiring expensive formal education. These types of education are based on theory and theory rarely works in the business world. To evolve into a million-dollar executor you must be refined in the trenches of the real business world. In the real business world, there is massive testing and action. Continuous action creates competence. Competence creates understanding. And Understanding creates capacity and confidence. It is the ability of a business owner to combine competence with understanding and reflection. That creates the wisdom and resilience needed to lift a business up to wealth.
- Get Your First Set of Customers
The purpose of a business is to make money in exchange for value provided. And the only activity that makes the money-making part possible is marketing. Marketing is simply letting people know that you can solve their problems. And convincing them that they should pay you the stated amount for the problem that you solve. Without successful marketing, no business can succeed long-term. To succeed with marketing you must ensure that the cost of acquiring customers is lower than the Lifetime Value of the Customer. That is there must be a wide difference between what it cost you to serve the customer and the reward that you get from serving the customer. This is the only way to create profit in business. Profits are critical for long-term business success. If your profit margins are low or non-existent you can hardly deliver excellent customer value to customers. The purpose of profit is to create the allowance a business owner need to exceed customer’s expectation. It is also necessary to fuel and sustain a business long-term. If your business is really solving a great problem, customers do not want your business to disappear. So settling down for low profit is harming your business and customers long-term.
The truth is that you cannot just increase your profit margins. To succeed with higher profit margins you need to justify it with a higher perceived value. Customers are not stupid and should not be treated as such. So rather than ask the question how can I lower my prices? Ask the question how can I increase the perceived value for my products.
Your goal as a smart business owner is to understand what customers want and what they perceive as value. And to inject this value into your products and services. The higher the customers perceived value of your products the more willing they will be to pay for your products. The more customers pay, the more profit you make. The key here is to note that Perceived value is not the same as real value. And sometimes the most valuable products are the least profitable products. Thus increasing value is not the answer. The answer is increasing perceived value in the eyes of the customer.
I know these seem like a lot to cover for a budding entrepreneur or even an experienced one. This is why it is impossible to build a great business all by yourself. You need the right relationships, the right counsel and the right collaborations to lift your business idea to the next level.
If you would love to invest in yourself. Leverage sound business advice and get professional business mentoring that will cut short your years of struggle in business. We can help you. Send an email to [email protected]
About author
Grace Agada is The Senior Financial Happiness Director @ Create Solid Wealth. She is an Author, and Column Contributor in Six National Newspaper. She is a contributor at BellaNaija, Nairametrics and Proshare and she is on a mission to help working-class professionals and CEOs climb the wealth Pyramid and become more financially successful. To learn more about Grace and how she can help you send an email to [email protected]
Personal Finance
How to make your life work as planned every year
These are the five factors responsible for making your life work and what you can do to make your life work better this year and subsequent years.
One of the biggest financial dilemmas for the majority of people living today is that there is a wide gap between what they plan to do every year and the results they actually achieve each year.
Now depending on how you have structured your life, this gap can be big or small. So, what are the reasons for the disparity between what we plan to do at the beginning of the year and our end results?
The reasons are simple…
- The first reason is your Strategy. How are you doing what you planned to do?
- The second reason is your Resources. What do you have? Is it adequate? And how can you increase it to match your goals?
- The third reason is your Focus. Are you focusing on the right goals that leads to success per time?
- The Fourth reason is What you get done. Only what gets done produces financial results.
- The fifth reason is Who you model. Your role model determines your end results.
To give you a clearer understanding of how these factors affect your life, let me explain each of them in detail.
Your strategy
The first factor that can make your life work is your strategy. Imagine that I just found out about an oil well in my backyard and wanted to pay N1,000,000 to anyone who can dig and explore the well. Assuming that two people applied for the job and decided to approach it in two different ways.
The first person decides to use a shovel and begin to manually digging alone. It takes him almost a year to find the oil and I pay him N1,000,000 as agreed for successfully digging and locating the oil. If the second person on the other hand decided to rent a machine for N200,000, dig the well and discovers the oil within one month, I will also pay him the N1,000,000 for the worth of his service as agreed.
The same job and but different strategies. One strategy is smart, saves energy, and frees up time to earn more income. The other strategy is hard, wastes time, and limits income potential. Most people are earning in one year what they could be earning in one month.
When your strategy is not smart, you overwork yourself and still end up broke. Your strategy will to a great extent determine how your life Works.
Your resources
The second factor that can make your life work is your resources. A goal is a goal because you do not yet have the resources to pursue it.
Goals come to you not based on the resources you currently have but based on your capacity to produce these resources. To produce additional resources you need to reach within yourself, develop the capacity you need, and produce the income that will help you achieve your goals.
One of the fastest ways to increase your income is to upgrade the kind of problems you solve. Money is made through solving problems. When you solve problems, you earn great rewards. To solve high-income problems, you need high-income skills. You also need the capacity to expand your current abilities.
Identifying problems that can make you rich and solving these problems is the fastest way to elevate your life. If you want to increase your income and make your life work, there are three kinds of problems to solve.
- The first kind of problem is the Revenue problem. The Survival of every human being rests on the consistent availability of revenue. Individuals and organizations need revenue to stay alive. Revenue is thus what runs the world. The closer your job role is to the generation of revenue. The more money you will make. The key to success with solving revenue problems is to choose revenue problems that has the capacity to make you rich.
- The second problem to solve is Savings problem. Everyone wants to save and organizations want to reduce their cost of operations. If your current job role helps your organization saves money in ways that are measurable and accountable, you increase your chances of earning extra income. The key to solving the savings problem is to ensure that the savings are measurable.
- The third problem to solve is the Time problem. Everyone is running out of time and time is the scarcest commodity in the world. Thus, most people are looking for ways to save time. There are two ways to help people or organizations save time. The first is to increase the speed of doing certain things. The less time it takes to complete a task the more money is made. The second is to make a certain activity more convenient. Convenience helps people save time and people pay for convenience to save time and energy.
These are the three problems to solve if you want to increase your resources and achieve financial success. Among the three types of problems, none other has the capacity to make you rich like the Revenue problem. When you solve revenue, you accelerate your own success.
Your focus
The third factor that can make your life work is the Focus factor. One of the greatest obstacles to financial success is distractions and the greatest kind of distraction that can abort your success or postpone it is financial distractions. Financial distractions emanate from three different sources – you, your family, other people.
These three sources combined can abort any vision and you suffer financial distractions to the degree of how you manage these distractions.
So how are these three factors creating financial distractions? They create financial distractions in two ways.
The first is through the problems they create and the second is through the problems they solve. Every one of us comes out of a day with two problem reports. The first is the problem we create and the second is the problem we solve. The problems we create are divided into two types. The first is Growth problems and the second is Ignorance problems.
Growth problems are created when you take action and attempt certain goals. Usually, you make mistakes and create certain problems. However, growth problems are good problems as they ultimately lead to progress, learning, and growth.
Ignorance problems in contrast are problems that lead to liabilities. They are problems created through ignorance, poor decisions, or indecisive actions and these problems are the kinds of problems to avoid. The key to making your life work each year is to create more growth problems, gain more knowledge, and reduce the number of ignorance problems you create.
The problem we solve also creates financial distractions and they create these distractions in two ways. The first is the problems we solve that adds value to the world and increases our wealth. The second is the problems we solve that sacrifices our own financial security.
It is also possible to be solving a good problem at the wrong time. To make your life work each year as planned, you must solve problems that increases your wealth and solve the right problems at the right time.
The second thing that determines how much financial distractions you suffer is the problems other people create that you take responsibility for. While certain problems are your problem, certain other problems are other people’s problems.
Drawing a clear line between your problem and other people’s problem and deliberately choosing the problems you accept is critical for financial success. If you shoulder everybody’s problem, accept problems that people throw at you, then you will at best win the best man contest for as long as your resources last.
When your resources dry up, you will lose the contest. Worse of all is that you will never be able to achieve financial success. The key to managing other people’s problems is to accept only problems that do not sacrifice your own financial security. You must deliberately create a distraction-free environment for yourself if you want to achieve financial success.
What you get done
The fourth factor that can make your life work is what you get done and the speed with which you take action. One of the biggest differences between successful people and average people is the speed of action. Successful people close the gap between learning, doing, and what gets done. Average people learn. Keep learning, keep planning, keep thinking, and never get anything done.
Thinking, Planning, doing, or wanting to do will not lead to financial success. It is only what gets done that swells the size of your bank account.
So, take a look at your life this moment from the beginning of the year until now. How have you fared? Have you done all the things you said you wanted to do? How many of them are still pending? And how many new things have you learned that you have not taken action on?
To achieve financial success and make your life work, you must close the gap between learning, planning, doing, and what gets done. This is the ultimate formula for success.
Who you model
The fifth factor that determines how your life works is the Role Model you follow. Who is your role model? And are your daily actions aligned with the daily actions of this person?.
The person you model determines your end results. You cannot model a failure and achieve success. Although, the majority of us grew up in average neighbourhoods and around average people. We must strive to find successful models to model.
There is a big gap between the attitudes and actions of successful people and that of average people. Average actions and attitudes can never produce success. So, if you want your life to work, you must find successful people and model them. The key is to find the people you admire and respect and follow in their footsteps.
These are the five factors responsible for making your life work and what you can do to make your life work better this year and subsequent years.
If you need help and direction to make your life work especially as regards your finances and goals, we can help you. Send an email to [email protected]
About author
Grace Agada is the Senior Financial Happiness Director @ Create Solid Wealth. She is an Author and Column Contributor in Six National Newspaper. She is a contributor at BellaNaija, Nairametrics, and Proshare and she is on a mission to help working-class professionals and CEOs become more financially successful. To learn more about Grace and how she can help you, send an email to [email protected]
Personal Finance
The quickest ways to save money at the grocery store
If you always find yourself spending more than your budget whenever you visit the groceries, then these tips might be of help to you.
Whether you accept it or not, one of the things that drain your account is grocery shopping, especially when you don’t plan it well.
You probably always tell yourself every time you are going to a grocery store that you won’t spend beyond your budget this time, and at the end of the day you end up spending a lot. We understand your plight because it happens to almost everybody.
READ: Why you must plan for retirement, even as a student
As someone with an excellent financial mindset, there are some habits you should not be indulging in again, and that includes spending more than you budgeted at grocery stores. Below are seven different ways you can save money at the grocery store;
1. Make a grocery list
You can see your grocery list as a lifesaver. It helps you to have an idea about the things you need to buy, without forgetting anything and also allows you to set your priorities right.
READ: Uber is acquiring a grocery delivery startup
2. Create a budget and stick to it
The role of budgets cannot be overemphasized when it comes to financial stability. You should always do a monthly budget the moment you receive your salary in order not to overspend or spend on the wrong things. Your budget will also help you to curb over buying at grocery stores.
READ: 4 Industries Impacted by Bitcoin Usage
3. Create a meal plan
Here is how a meal plan works; if you plan your meal for a week or a month, it helps you to have an idea about the things you are going to need and the things you don’t need.
READ: App developers can now challenge Apple store guidelines
4. Use shopping coupons
Using coupons or gift cards does not make you less of a human. In fact, it saves you from going broke and running into debt. If you are lucky enough to get coupons or gift cards, appreciate it and use it during your next grocery shopping. It would help if you also jumped on sales, like Black Friday, to get your grocery. It saves you from spending a lot of money.
READ: Ibukun Awosika: The journey from chemistry lab to board meetings of First Bank of Nigeria
5. Stay away from big brands
Everybody wants to show how trendy they are, but not everybody has the funds for it. If you’re going to spend less at the grocery store, you have to stop buying from big and expensive brands. The bigger the brand, the more expensive their products are. Do thorough market research when next you are going to a grocery store and try smaller brands. You never can tell; the small brands might even deliver more than the popular brands you are used to. A trial is all you need.
READ: Twitter cyber hackers gained $100,000 worth of cryptos
6. Buy what you need and can afford
We have often talked about the difference between needs and wants, and it cuts across every aspect of your finances. When at a grocery store, make sure you focus on your list and buy what you truly need and not what you want. Your affordability also matters when you want to buy the things you need. Go for cheaper options.
7. Learn to say no
Many people end up buying more than they intend to buy at a grocery store because they don’t know how to say no. If a sales rep introduces a product that you don’t need to you, learn to say, “No, I don’t need this right now, but I will put it on my budget next time”. It is as simple as that, maybe, not that simple for some people. It would be best if you also learned to say no to yourself. You will always see new products that will entice you at a grocery store; It takes a lot of discipline and self-control not to give in to yourself.
READ: Facebook bans racist ads, in response to ad boycotts by big brands
One of the basic needs of man is food; therefore, you should allot a percentage of your monthly income to grocery shopping. However, you should try as much as possible not to exceed your budget at grocery stores. It takes a lot of discipline to be able to do this, but you will have yourself to thank later. Follow the tips shared with you religiously, and you will be on your way to financial discipline and stability.