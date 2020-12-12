Personal Finance
How to make your life work as planned every year
These are the five factors responsible for making your life work and what you can do to make your life work better this year and subsequent years.
One of the biggest financial dilemmas for the majority of people living today is that there is a wide gap between what they plan to do every year and the results they actually achieve each year.
Now depending on how you have structured your life, this gap can be big or small. So, what are the reasons for the disparity between what we plan to do at the beginning of the year and our end results?
The reasons are simple…
- The first reason is your Strategy. How are you doing what you planned to do?
- The second reason is your Resources. What do you have? Is it adequate? And how can you increase it to match your goals?
- The third reason is your Focus. Are you focusing on the right goals that leads to success per time?
- The Fourth reason is What you get done. Only what gets done produces financial results.
- The fifth reason is Who you model. Your role model determines your end results.
To give you a clearer understanding of how these factors affect your life, let me explain each of them in detail.
Your strategy
The first factor that can make your life work is your strategy. Imagine that I just found out about an oil well in my backyard and wanted to pay N1,000,000 to anyone who can dig and explore the well. Assuming that two people applied for the job and decided to approach it in two different ways.
The first person decides to use a shovel and begin to manually digging alone. It takes him almost a year to find the oil and I pay him N1,000,000 as agreed for successfully digging and locating the oil. If the second person on the other hand decided to rent a machine for N200,000, dig the well and discovers the oil within one month, I will also pay him the N1,000,000 for the worth of his service as agreed.
The same job and but different strategies. One strategy is smart, saves energy, and frees up time to earn more income. The other strategy is hard, wastes time, and limits income potential. Most people are earning in one year what they could be earning in one month.
When your strategy is not smart, you overwork yourself and still end up broke. Your strategy will to a great extent determine how your life Works.
Your resources
The second factor that can make your life work is your resources. A goal is a goal because you do not yet have the resources to pursue it.
Goals come to you not based on the resources you currently have but based on your capacity to produce these resources. To produce additional resources you need to reach within yourself, develop the capacity you need, and produce the income that will help you achieve your goals.
One of the fastest ways to increase your income is to upgrade the kind of problems you solve. Money is made through solving problems. When you solve problems, you earn great rewards. To solve high-income problems, you need high-income skills. You also need the capacity to expand your current abilities.
Identifying problems that can make you rich and solving these problems is the fastest way to elevate your life. If you want to increase your income and make your life work, there are three kinds of problems to solve.
- The first kind of problem is the Revenue problem. The Survival of every human being rests on the consistent availability of revenue. Individuals and organizations need revenue to stay alive. Revenue is thus what runs the world. The closer your job role is to the generation of revenue. The more money you will make. The key to success with solving revenue problems is to choose revenue problems that has the capacity to make you rich.
- The second problem to solve is Savings problem. Everyone wants to save and organizations want to reduce their cost of operations. If your current job role helps your organization saves money in ways that are measurable and accountable, you increase your chances of earning extra income. The key to solving the savings problem is to ensure that the savings are measurable.
- The third problem to solve is the Time problem. Everyone is running out of time and time is the scarcest commodity in the world. Thus, most people are looking for ways to save time. There are two ways to help people or organizations save time. The first is to increase the speed of doing certain things. The less time it takes to complete a task the more money is made. The second is to make a certain activity more convenient. Convenience helps people save time and people pay for convenience to save time and energy.
These are the three problems to solve if you want to increase your resources and achieve financial success. Among the three types of problems, none other has the capacity to make you rich like the Revenue problem. When you solve revenue, you accelerate your own success.
Your focus
The third factor that can make your life work is the Focus factor. One of the greatest obstacles to financial success is distractions and the greatest kind of distraction that can abort your success or postpone it is financial distractions. Financial distractions emanate from three different sources – you, your family, other people.
These three sources combined can abort any vision and you suffer financial distractions to the degree of how you manage these distractions.
So how are these three factors creating financial distractions? They create financial distractions in two ways.
The first is through the problems they create and the second is through the problems they solve. Every one of us comes out of a day with two problem reports. The first is the problem we create and the second is the problem we solve. The problems we create are divided into two types. The first is Growth problems and the second is Ignorance problems.
Growth problems are created when you take action and attempt certain goals. Usually, you make mistakes and create certain problems. However, growth problems are good problems as they ultimately lead to progress, learning, and growth.
Ignorance problems in contrast are problems that lead to liabilities. They are problems created through ignorance, poor decisions, or indecisive actions and these problems are the kinds of problems to avoid. The key to making your life work each year is to create more growth problems, gain more knowledge, and reduce the number of ignorance problems you create.
The problem we solve also creates financial distractions and they create these distractions in two ways. The first is the problems we solve that adds value to the world and increases our wealth. The second is the problems we solve that sacrifices our own financial security.
It is also possible to be solving a good problem at the wrong time. To make your life work each year as planned, you must solve problems that increases your wealth and solve the right problems at the right time.
The second thing that determines how much financial distractions you suffer is the problems other people create that you take responsibility for. While certain problems are your problem, certain other problems are other people’s problems.
Drawing a clear line between your problem and other people’s problem and deliberately choosing the problems you accept is critical for financial success. If you shoulder everybody’s problem, accept problems that people throw at you, then you will at best win the best man contest for as long as your resources last.
When your resources dry up, you will lose the contest. Worse of all is that you will never be able to achieve financial success. The key to managing other people’s problems is to accept only problems that do not sacrifice your own financial security. You must deliberately create a distraction-free environment for yourself if you want to achieve financial success.
What you get done
The fourth factor that can make your life work is what you get done and the speed with which you take action. One of the biggest differences between successful people and average people is the speed of action. Successful people close the gap between learning, doing, and what gets done. Average people learn. Keep learning, keep planning, keep thinking, and never get anything done.
Thinking, Planning, doing, or wanting to do will not lead to financial success. It is only what gets done that swells the size of your bank account.
So, take a look at your life this moment from the beginning of the year until now. How have you fared? Have you done all the things you said you wanted to do? How many of them are still pending? And how many new things have you learned that you have not taken action on?
To achieve financial success and make your life work, you must close the gap between learning, planning, doing, and what gets done. This is the ultimate formula for success.
Who you model
The fifth factor that determines how your life works is the Role Model you follow. Who is your role model? And are your daily actions aligned with the daily actions of this person?.
The person you model determines your end results. You cannot model a failure and achieve success. Although, the majority of us grew up in average neighbourhoods and around average people. We must strive to find successful models to model.
There is a big gap between the attitudes and actions of successful people and that of average people. Average actions and attitudes can never produce success. So, if you want your life to work, you must find successful people and model them. The key is to find the people you admire and respect and follow in their footsteps.
These are the five factors responsible for making your life work and what you can do to make your life work better this year and subsequent years.
If you need help and direction to make your life work especially as regards your finances and goals, we can help you.
The quickest ways to save money at the grocery store
If you always find yourself spending more than your budget whenever you visit the groceries, then these tips might be of help to you.
Whether you accept it or not, one of the things that drain your account is grocery shopping, especially when you don’t plan it well.
You probably always tell yourself every time you are going to a grocery store that you won’t spend beyond your budget this time, and at the end of the day you end up spending a lot. We understand your plight because it happens to almost everybody.
As someone with an excellent financial mindset, there are some habits you should not be indulging in again, and that includes spending more than you budgeted at grocery stores. Below are seven different ways you can save money at the grocery store;
1. Make a grocery list
You can see your grocery list as a lifesaver. It helps you to have an idea about the things you need to buy, without forgetting anything and also allows you to set your priorities right.
2. Create a budget and stick to it
The role of budgets cannot be overemphasized when it comes to financial stability. You should always do a monthly budget the moment you receive your salary in order not to overspend or spend on the wrong things. Your budget will also help you to curb over buying at grocery stores.
3. Create a meal plan
Here is how a meal plan works; if you plan your meal for a week or a month, it helps you to have an idea about the things you are going to need and the things you don’t need.
4. Use shopping coupons
Using coupons or gift cards does not make you less of a human. In fact, it saves you from going broke and running into debt. If you are lucky enough to get coupons or gift cards, appreciate it and use it during your next grocery shopping. It would help if you also jumped on sales, like Black Friday, to get your grocery. It saves you from spending a lot of money.
5. Stay away from big brands
Everybody wants to show how trendy they are, but not everybody has the funds for it. If you’re going to spend less at the grocery store, you have to stop buying from big and expensive brands. The bigger the brand, the more expensive their products are. Do thorough market research when next you are going to a grocery store and try smaller brands. You never can tell; the small brands might even deliver more than the popular brands you are used to. A trial is all you need.
6. Buy what you need and can afford
We have often talked about the difference between needs and wants, and it cuts across every aspect of your finances. When at a grocery store, make sure you focus on your list and buy what you truly need and not what you want. Your affordability also matters when you want to buy the things you need. Go for cheaper options.
7. Learn to say no
Many people end up buying more than they intend to buy at a grocery store because they don’t know how to say no. If a sales rep introduces a product that you don’t need to you, learn to say, “No, I don’t need this right now, but I will put it on my budget next time”. It is as simple as that, maybe, not that simple for some people. It would be best if you also learned to say no to yourself. You will always see new products that will entice you at a grocery store; It takes a lot of discipline and self-control not to give in to yourself.
One of the basic needs of man is food; therefore, you should allot a percentage of your monthly income to grocery shopping. However, you should try as much as possible not to exceed your budget at grocery stores. It takes a lot of discipline to be able to do this, but you will have yourself to thank later. Follow the tips shared with you religiously, and you will be on your way to financial discipline and stability.
How to climb the Wealth Pyramid with speed
To climb the wealth pyramid and join the top 20%, these are thus the three things you must do.
There is a ″Wealth Pyramid″ in every society and in almost every country that distributes wealth using the metric: 1%, 4%, 15%, 60%, 20%.
For many decades, this wealth pyramid has refused to change. It has remained the same despite the numerous New Year resolutions, wealth empowerment programs, technological advancements, and all the governmental wealth redistribution programs.
Today, 60% of any given population barely gets by. They have a myriad of financial problems. 20% are broke, and find it hard to meet basic needs. 15% have their personal and family needs covered and can afford to save and invest. 4% are prosperous and can afford to live in luxury, while the last 1% are super-wealthy and can afford anything money can buy.
So why are there only a few people at the top of the wealth pyramid?
The answer is simple and there are two reasons for this.
The first reason is that people are trying to climb the wealth pyramid all by themselves. Doing it alone is the longest, most painful, and laborious way to climb.
The second reason is that people are becoming rich and becoming poor almost at the same time. Long-lasting wealth is now a thing of the past. While wealth has increased over the past decade, a lot of it has been lost due to the lack of discipline, skills, and character to preserve wealth.
To climb the wealth pyramid and join the top 20% there are thus three things you must do.
The first thing you must do is understand that the odds are against you. The second thing you must do is have a plan to improve the odds. And third, you must do is create a system that channels some of the wealth to you. Below I explain these three points in detail.
1. The Odds are against You
If you are a working-class professional and among the bottom 80%, the odds are stacked up against you. This is because you gain your wealth from a system. That places a limit on your income. The No 1 rule for climbing to the top of the pyramid is to never have a limit on your income. When you depend on one source of income that is limited. You limit your chances of ascending to the top. You also put yourself in one of the worst categories of people in the world.
There are three categories of people in the world. The first category is those with the least likelihood of success. The second category is those most likely to succeed. And the third category is those most likely to gain Power.
- Those with the Least Likelihood of Success
The majority of employees fall under this category and employees are those with the least likelihood for success. According to research, over 95% of them will end up in retirement a burden to their loved ones. And there are only a few wealthy employees in the world. This is because employees fetch from a wealth system that trade-off maximum income for a secure monthly stipend. There are like the proverbial man who goes to the ocean with a teaspoon. Although there is an enormous amount of wealth that can be earned from their employers. They are limited by the security option they choose. Climbing to the top on the back of a limited income is almost impossible.
- Those Most Likely To Succeed
Employers and Business owners fall under this category. They are the ones most likely to succeed. Business Owners are the wealthiest people in the world and they are the ones with the capacity to climb to the top. Yet not all businesses are created the same. Certain businesses have a higher likelihood of success than others. There are two categories of businesses. The First category is wealthy businesses. Those with huge assets, employees, and cash reserves. The second category is struggling businesses. Those with irregular and sporadic income. These are called SMEs. Successful businesses have a higher chance of success than SMEs. According to Research over 75% of SMEs fail after the first 10 years. They fail because, small business owners enter the business world without the right skills, knowledge, and mentorship. They try to climb the wealth pyramid on their own and destroy their limited resources in the process. No one ever climbs the wealth pyramid all by themselves. Everyone was helped to get up there. So if you want to move from SME to a successful business you must get the help you need to thrive.
- Those Most Likely To Gain Power
The people with the highest chance of gaining power are politicians and government officials. There have the power to create and annul laws. But despite their enormous power they and deficient in wealth. Power without wealth is still a disadvantage so to make up for this. The government and politicians occasionally collaborate with successful business owners. Who are custodians of wealth to gain a certain wealth advantage. In exchange, they give the business owners some leg in the power play. The Government unlike employees and SMEs use what they have which is Power to get what they need. They use their power advantage to draws some of the wealth of successful business owners. Employees and small business owners must learn to do the same.
So now that you know your odds and how difficult it is to climb the wealth pyramid, how then do you climb the wealth pyramid with speed?
To climb the wealth pyramid with speed you need a system that increases your odds. And the only system that works well is to use the advantage you have to get the advantage you need.
But how exactly do you do this?
The fastest way to achieve this is to master the art of solving important problems for wealthy people.
2. Solving Problems for Wealthy People
The fastest way to climb to the top is to solve problems for those already at the top. And there are a few problems that are important to them. The first problem is how to increase their wealth and remain at the top. And the second problem is how to protect and preserve their wealth from dying. Anyone that can solve these problems ends up with a share of the wealth.
Now you may be saying to yourself, why would I want to help those who already have plenty of money?
The answer is simple.
The only way to grow rich is to solve problems for many people. And who best to solve a problem for than the person with the most capacity to pay you.
If you solve problems for poor people especially before you become wealthy. You get a lot of prayers, kisses, and thank you but no money. Worse of all is that you postpone your own financial success and become financially drained yourself. The best time to help poor people is when you are already Rich yourself. This is the only time you can truly help them.
So helping wealthy people solve their income problems is the fastest way to get to the top. See it as a fair trade-off. You are helping them only because it can help you get to the top. And when you offer this kind of help make sure to offer it the right way.
There are two ways to offer help to wealthy people. The first way is to become their worker or subordinate and collect monthly or hourly wages. This is the path to limited income. The second way is to become a peer, independent helper, or advisor and get paid strictly on a performance basis. This is the path to maximum income.
All businesses are based on Performance-based income. So when you trust yourself enough to accept payment based on measurable results you gain the respect of wealthy people and become elevated to more wealth.
Workers and subordinates are treated with less respect. They earn poor income because of the guarantee that comes with their income. While you may still be a worker today you want to find opportunities to leverage on performance-based income. To do this successfully you have to elevate your capacity to the level where you are comfortable with earning based on results. It is the fastest way to get to the top.
So now that you know what to do to increase your odds and earn more income how exactly do you channel some of the wealth to yourself?
There are two ways to channel more wealth to yourself.
The first way is to create wealth from scratch. This is the hardest and longest way. You are creating money from thin air usually all by yourself.
The second way is the Channel some existing wealth to yourself. Here the money already exists all you need to do is give the owner of wealth what they want by solving a problem for them and get what you want in return. This is the fastest way. To do this you need a wealth connection system.
3. The Wealth Connection System
The wealth connection system function like any other connection system in the world. Let’s use a water connection system as an example.
Imagine for a moment that you need water in your house and the only place to get water is in your neighbor’s house.
What is the fastest way to get some water into your own house?
You can build rapport with your neighbor and increase your chances of getting water or You can hate, condemn, and despise your neighbor for having water, and ends up starving.
If you succeed in building rapport with your neighbour there are two choices to make.
The first is to negotiate a Bucket system where you come every day to your neighbour’s house to fetch water. This is time-consuming, back-breaking, and demeaning to mention the least. Worse off is that you can never truly build your own water reserves. So you will continually depend on your neighbor for water. This seems to be the case with most employees.
The second thing you can do is to negotiate a Pipe connection system that channels water directly into your house. This is a smarter move and the fastest way to build your own water reserves. This is the way of performance-based income.
Hating, condemning, or despising those at the top will not make you wealthy. All you need is a connection system that gives you access to their wealth.
The problem is this system rarely exists and when there do only a few people have access to them. To solve this problem we have created our own wealth connection system. Our goal with this system is to help you connect to the wealth of the wealthy and increase your chances of achieving financial success. With this system, we will be creating a new Tribe of working-class professionals called “The Wealthy Middle-Class”. Although the wealthy middle class is people with the least likelihood of success we are helping them break the odds and achieve financial success.
If you want to know more about how you can join the Wealthy Middle-Class, what to do to get to the top of the wealth pyramid and how you can create your own wealth connection system and draw from the wealth of the wealthy
The entire world is a giant Pyramid system. There is an unequal distribution of wealth and advantages. Presidents are more powerful than citizens. Employers are wealthier than employees. Religious leaders have more influence than their congregation. And men have more advantage as leaders of their homes than women and children.
Everything in life is arranged in a pyramid system from top to bottom.
And you have three choices:
- Fight the pyramid system and wear yourself out.
- Use a Bucket system and become perpetually dependent.
OR
- Create your own wealth Connection system and become massively wealthy.
Our goal is to increase your chance of climbing to the top. Your role is to seize the opportunity.
The best free budgeting tools to help you manage your finance
In this list, we compile the most effective, free online budget tools you can find in any region with a good internet connection.
The whole point of budgeting is to manage your resources and increase savings. Paying through your nose for a course, device, or material to help you properly budget your resources, makes the whole process a bit of a joke.
Also, you do not want to use a budget tool that gives absurd reports and sends you into waves of anxiety. Budgeting requires that you have a clear head; anxiety doesn’t allow that. According to Leslie Wayne, the primary and only principle of budgeting is, “do not go over budget”. Paying huge sums for a budgeting tool already flouts this rule.
Some of the most affordable forms of budgeting are the most traditional methods, the earliest forms. Using a Paper and Pen to make your scale of preference and plan your expenses solely on significance or relevance. The only shortcoming of this method is that you could lose your pen or notepad. The other method is “The Envelope Method”. Using several envelopes, you allocate your financial resources to your needs.
This helps you not to overspend.
Microsoft Excel and Spreadsheet also have templates for budget planning. That way, you get to create a database to track your expenses. Some Financial institutions also provide online tools for budgeting, check the banks within your region for options.
The best free online budgeting tools
The most credible budgeting tools in this time are those found online—some of them with AI integrations to aid you. Unlike ten years ago, there are lots of online tools in the market. Some affordable, some free, some expensive, some effective, and others total bad investments. In this list, we compile the most effective, free online budget tools you can find in any region with a good internet connection. Not only do they help you plan your budget, they’re easy to operate too.
Some of these free budgeting tools are;
Mint
Mint brought about the birth of online budget tools in 2006. Not only has Mint lasted for so long. They’ve successfully helped over 20 million users plan their financial resources, without pain or fear.
The platform links all bank accounts to your Mint account and updates your budget automatically, with every withdrawal or deposit. It has a system that helps you analyse your expenses at time intervals, based on your spending history and financial statement. There is also a menu that allows you to create a debit card bill payment plan.
MINT is an online budgeting tool and is also available on Windows, Android and iOS platforms.
PocketGuard
PocketGuard is an online application that helps you plan your finances. It also connects your financial accounts to your budget accounts. The developers of this tool, realize the dangers associated with sharing your bank details and have created encryption that protects your data from third-party agencies. Pocket Guard analyses your bills, debts, other payments and suggests ways through which you can save more.
Personal Capital
Personal Capital is one of the most efficient budgeting tools. It doesn’t only help you plan your budget; it helps you with investment plans and also manages your retirement account. Although registration and the use of the budgeting tools are free, the investment tracking option on Personal Capital requires users to pay a token. One per cent of every successful investment.
For individuals who would prefer a platform that grants them the opportunity to manage all their finances and investments on one page, Personal Capital is their final call.
Unsplurge
Unsplurge, unlike the previous budgeting tools on this list, helps you to manage your finances for a particular goal, in contrast to the other general-purpose budgeting. Unsplurge helps you to save up for a specific investment, property or pleasure.
Besides helping you keep track of your savings and spending. The application also gives you viable suggestions using your finances as a yardstick, to help you boost your savings.
SavvyMoney
For those looking for a viable method to effect down-payment of debts and boost savings, SavvyMoney is the most suitable platform to aid them.
The fundamental idea is that you aim to understand your present financial situation and the deeds or misdeeds which have placed you there. After carefully analyzing your financial status, you create a plan for repaying your debts, putting into consideration your income and expenditure.
SavvyMoney helps you stay up-to-date with your progress and also keeps you from derailing. It also gives viable information and suggestions to boost your payments and ease you off the financial stress.
Wally
Wally is primarily, secondarily and ultimately a budgeting tool. The functions of this platform are solely based on financial and resource budgeting. Although the functions of Wally are limited compared to most online budgeting tools, it tracks income and expenses efficiently. Wally is completely a cost-free app, which grants users the opportunity to track their costs either by typing them into the blanks provided or taking photographs of receipts.
Wally provides notifications for bills due for payment, saving goals, and other milestones in the platform.
Similar to most online budget tools, Wally offers applications for Android, iOS and Windows users. Wally is free from all sorts of payments and allows for a wide variety of foreign currencies.
Simple
Simple is more than just another free online budgeting platform. It does more than manage your budget. It is also an electronic banking platform that can substitute for your traditional bank account. Its banking option allows for more effective interactions between your bank operations and your budget.
Simple offers a safe-to-spend feature that lets users know when they can make extra expenditures asides from the ones previously included in the budget. Also, it contains a savings feature that encourages users to continue saving.
Simple is an all-around financial management app, that allows you to track your bank account, budget and savings on the same platform.
It is free to use and available for all digital devices.
In conclusion, regardless of what budgeting tool or platform you decide to use, the main principle of budgeting remains, “do not go over your budget”. Effective budgeting and savings is a step forward to financial independence.
When sourcing for budgeting aid, look for the ones which suit your planning style and provides you with seamless service.