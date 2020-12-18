Business News
EFInA launches £2m COVID-19 fund for individuals and MSMEs in Nigeria
A £2m COVID-19 fund has been launched by EFInA to assist individuals and MSMEs in Nigeria.
The Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access (EFInA) has launched a £2 million COVID Fund to support solutions that can reasonably provide succour to the debilitating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on low-income individuals/households and MSMEs in Nigeria.
The funds, provided by the UK Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), is expected to support financial service-enabled solutions for access to liquidity, healthcare, and food.
READ: New broker-dealer lets Nigerian investors purchase US stocks commission-free
This disclosure was made by the British Deputy High Commissioner, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, during a webinar on December 8th, which was focused on how to address most challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in developing nations.
READ: 7 female executives under 40 in FinTech
What they are saying
According to Ben Llewellyn-Jones,
- “The pandemic has affected Nigeria in many ways as evidenced through job losses, increases in prices, and access to liquidity. This is the time to promote innovative digital solutions, and the £2 million COVID Fund represents another response in enabling citizens to access financial services.”
READ: Events that shaped FinTech industry in 2019
According to the research conducted by EFInA and partners in Nigeria,
- “Many households are experiencing food insecurity, reduced income, and challenges accessing required health services and the widespread use of digital financial services can help address these challenges.”
According to the EFInA’s Chief Executive Officer, Ashley Immanuel,
- “Our scenario analysis shows that innovative digital financial services can strengthen recovery and resilience. The three most pressing needs that we aim to solve with the COVID-19 Fund are access to Liquidity, Healthcare & Food. We need innovative solutions that provide access to credit, enable income-earning opportunities, facilitate electronic payments, and help people get money more quickly. EFInA seeks to fund solutions that enable access for vulnerable and excluded groups including women and those in rural and northern areas.”
READ: 11,000 MSMEs secured N37bn loans in 2018 – Access Bank
According to the Investment Lead at LINKS, Aisha Yakubu Bako,
- “Many financial institutions require increased access to funds, which has provided the opportunity for organizations such as LINKS to support businesses by providing wage subsidies. However, this is not enough, as there is a need to continue to develop innovative solutions that will help de-risk growing businesses. There is also need for partnerships with mobile networks that are independent businesses to make cash available through digital transfers and allow faster access to funds.”
According to Bunmi Lawson, Director of EFInA,
- “The grant is a £2 million fund to help increase access to credit, enable value chains, increase household access to food and provide solutions to improve access to health care. Applicants must have or partner with an organization that has a proven track record of success for providing digital financial services. We will pay attention to projects that are sustainable, can scale post-funding, and focuses on gender inclusivity. Existing financial service providers can also apply to scale their current operations.”
What you should know about the EFInA grant
- This grant will focus on supporting solutions that can mitigate the far-reaching impact of COVID-19 on low-income individuals/households (defined as those earning N50,000 or less per month) and MSMEs in Nigeria.
- The objective of the EFInA COVID-19 Grant is to support the scale of financial service-enabled solutions that enables immediate access to liquidity, healthcare and food, and EFInA is dedicating a fund size of £2 million towards achieving this, with an individual grant range between £50,000 and £500,000.
- The application closes on January 6, 2021 and more information on how to apply for the fund can be obtained by visiting www.efina.org.ng.
Hospitality & Travel
Transport Fare: Motorcycle “Okada” commuters paid more in November
Data from the NBS reveals the average fare paid by commuters for a journey by motorcycle (Okada) spiked by 4.13% in November.
The latest report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveals the average price paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased to N276.38 in November 2020 from N265.41 in October 2020.
This represents a 4.13% increase in the transport fare paid, month-on-month basis and 120.15% Year-on-Year, from N125.54 in the corresponding period in November 2019.
READ: Transport fare for motorcycle “Okada” more than doubled in 2020
Motorcycle (Okada) commuters in Niger (N1,520.46) paid more, followed by Kogi (N390.15) and Taraba (N360.40), while commuters in Adamawa (N75.99), Katsina (N110.40) and Kebbi (N140.28) paid the least.
READ: Bus fare paid by Nigerian commuters increased by 68.8% in October 2020
Transport fare by Bus
- The average fare paid by Nigerian commuters for bus journeys within the city spiked by 73.84% year-on-year from N192.05 recorded in November 2019 to N333.86 in November 2020 and month-on-month increase of 3.61% from N322.22 in October 2020.
- Commuters in Zamfara (N595.22) paid more, followed by Bauchi (N510.65) and Nasarawa (N438.45), while commuters in Abia (N195.24), Borno (N213.21) and Kebbi (N220.30) paid the least.
- The average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity increased by 1.39% month-on-month and by 36.38% year-on-year to N2,240.66 in November 2020 from N2,209.84 in October 2020.
- Commuters in Abuja FCT (N4,380.40) paid the highest, followed by Lagos (N3,100.00) and Sokoto (N3,100.00), while Bayelsa (N1,500.10), Enugu (N1,597.10) and Bauchi (N1,642.12) paid the least.
READ: Nigeria imported over 55% of cooking gas consumed in October 2020
Transport fare by Air
- As regards to air travel, the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 0.13% month-on-month and by 18.47% year-on-year to N36,301.74 in November 2020 from N36,256.08 in October 2020.
- Passengers in Anambra/ Cross River (N38,500.00) paid more, followed by Lagos (N38,400.00), Jigawa (N38,260.00), while passengers in Akwa Ibom (N32,500.00), Sokoto (N33,200.00), and Gombe (N34,550.00) paid the least.
READ: Hope rises for employment in December 2020 and January 2021 – CBN survey Report
Transport fare by Water Way
- The average fare paid by passengers for waterway transport increased by 0.86% month-on-month and by 35.39% year-on-year to N756.84 in November 2020 from N750.42 in October 2020.
- Passengers in Delta (N2,294.23) paid the highest, followed by Bayelsa (N2,215.65) and Rivers (N2,185.10), while passengers in Borno (N229.10), Gombe (N280.10) and Kebbi (N300.00) paid the least.
READ: FAAC disburses N639.9 billion in October 2020, allocation drops by 6.2%
Why this matters
Transportation cost accounts for the second-largest budget item for lower middle class Nigerians, and takes reasonable part of their total take-home pay, most times not less than 20%.
The increase in transport fare is due to higher fuel prices, depreciation of the naira and general increase in prices and goods and services
READ: Dangote Cement, MTN hit N3 trillion market cap, as GT Bank crosses N1 trillion
Coronavirus
Covid-19: African Union releases new guidance on use of Rapid Antigen Tests
The Africa CDC has released new guidance on the use of Rapid Antigen Tests for COVID-19 Response.
The Africa Union Commission, through the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and partners, has released a new Guidance on the Use of Rapid Antigen Tests for COVID-19 Response.
Together with the Quality Assurance Framework for SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Testing for Diagnosis of COVID-19 and the SARS-CoV-2 antigen rapid diagnostic test training materials, experts hope that the document will help increase rapid antigen testing capacity across Africa as quickly as possible.
READ: Covid-19: Scientists from Oxford university develop 5 minute vaccine test device
This development is key as the continent has witnessed spikes in COVID-19 caseload and deaths. The Commission calls on Member States to prioritize rollout of rapid antigen testing as part of an urgent effort to increase national COVID-19 testing capacity and better manage the pandemic, towards achieving test positivity rates of less than five percent.
- In September 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended the use of rapid antigen diagnostic tests in response to the challenges countries are facing with scaling up testing using nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT).
- NAAT is costly and often requires more than two days to return test results and this seriously limits its widespread use especially in hard-to-reach communities. The speed of testing and reporting of results to individuals and public health authorities for isolation and contact tracing is essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19.
READ: Aliko Dangote Foundation Engages 54gene Laboratory to Conduct 1,000 COVID-19 Tests per Day in Kano
This new strategy by the African Union Commission is part of the Partnership to Accelerate COVID-19 Testing (PACT), which the Commission rolled out in June 2020 to rapidly increase testing, tracing and treatment capacity for COVID-19 response across Africa.
Led by Africa CDC, this global network of partners has been working hard since September 2020 to source more than 11 million rapid antigen test kits for distribution to Member States.
READ: Up to 80% of Africans willing to take Covid-19 vaccine
Testing is a key first line of defence against COVID-19, that enables early identification and isolation of cases to slow transmission and enhance provision of targeted care to those infected while continuing with other vital healthcare services. Testing is also key to the successful delivery of COVID-19 vaccines.
- Antigen tests are more affordable, easier to use, and provide results within 15 minutes at the point-of-care.
- The new guidance document provides recommendations to health authorities as well as laboratory and clinical personnel in Africa on the use of rapid antigen tests. The accompanying quality assurance framework and training materials will guide rollout, implementation and evaluation of rapid antigen testing.
READ: How five Nigerian tech-startups are tackling COVID-19 outbreak
What they are saying
Dr John Nkengasong, Director of Africa CDC noted that:
- “We have made significant progress in Africa in terms of testing, but we must acknowledge that we are not there yet. The antigen test is a game changer that Member States should adopt to boost the capacity of countries to rapidly scale-up and increase testing with quicker turnaround time for obtaining test results.”
Mr Ndlovu Nqobile, Chief Executive Officer, African Society for Laboratory Medicine, a PACT partner organization, stated that:
- “The availability of high-performance antigen rapid testing provides the opportunity to truly deploy testing for more effective epidemic control and to expand testing beyond the more restricted and traditional settings.”
READ: Davido cancels label’s live concert due to surge in coronavirus cases
Dr Catharina Boehme, Chief Executive Officer, Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics, a PACT partner organization submitted that:
- “Even with vaccine availability, testing remains the backbone of the COVID-19 response, providing essential data for decision-making by governments and policymakers. Rapid antigen tests will allow a significant scale-up of testing capacity, and the new guidance on key use cases will ensure that testing can be deployed when and where it will have the greatest impact.”
READ: Plateau’s Governor Lalong tests positive for COVID-19
What you should know
- COVID-19 rapid antigen testing is recommended as a high performing test for individuals with symptoms, high-risk populations, healthcare workers or essential workers and contacts in settings where NAAT is not available or where turnaround time for NAAT results is prolonged.
- It is also recommended for use in settings such as borders or points of entry, workplaces, educational institutions, correctional facilities, or other closed facilities with suspected or confirmed cases.
- Strategy encourages countries to adopt rapid antigen tests to scale-up COVID-19 testing.
- The Partnership to Accelerate COVID-19 Testing (PACT) has been working to source 11 million rapid antigen tests for Africa.
- The new Guidance on Use of Rapid Antigen Tests for COVID-19, the Quality Assurance Framework and training materials will help African countries to quickly increase rollout of rapid antigen testing, toward achieving less than five percent test positivity rates.
- PACT was established by Africa CDC as a strategy to help increase COVID-19 testing and reduce its transmission in Africa. The partnership is mobilizing experts, community workers, medical supplies and other resources to support Test, Trace and Treat for COVID-19 in a timely manner and to minimize the impact of the pandemic on the continent.
Coronavirus
US to urgently approve Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
The Chief Commissioner of the US FDA has stated that the organisation is working to approve Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine.
The Chief Commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Stephen Hahn, has stated that the organization is working to approve Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine.
He revealed on Thursday that Moderna has been informed by the FDA that the approval of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate will be fast-tracked, as it works towards the finalization and issuance of emergency use authorization (EUA).
Considering the record number of new cases which is overwhelming US hospitals and healthcare workers, the EUA is expected as early as late Thursday or Friday, providing another ray of hope to the United States, which has lost more than 300,000 lives to COVID-19.
Earlier on Thursday, a panel of outside advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration overwhelmingly endorsed emergency use of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, virtually assuring a second option for protecting against COVID-19 for a pandemic-ravaged nation.
The committee voted 20 to 0 with one abstention that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh its risks in people aged 18 and older, one week after the same panel backed a similar vaccine from Pfizer and German partner BioNTech, leading to a EUA a day later.
The one abstention came from Dr Michael Kurilla, who works at the National Institutes of Health and felt blanket authorization for those 18 and older was too broad.
Members of the US Congress will be able to get vaccinated with the distribution of the first tranche of vaccine doses, the congressional physician said on Thursday.
An emergency meeting of a US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected to follow the FDA’s authorization of Moderna’s vaccine, with its official recommendation of its use for the US public.
What they are saying
In a letter to members of Congress and their staff, Dr Brian Monahan, the Attending Physician of the US Congress, said he had been notified by the White House’s National Security Council that:
- “Congress will be provided with a specific number of COVID-19 vaccine doses to meet long-standing requirements for continuity of government operations.”
The Chief Executive of Meharry Medical College, Dr James Hildreth, who voted to recommend the vaccine for emergency use stated that:
- “To go from having a [genetic] sequence of a virus in January to having two vaccines available in December is a remarkable achievement. I’m not convinced that for all of those age groups, the benefits do actually outweigh the risk. And I would prefer to see it more targeted towards people at high risk of serious and life-threatening COVID disease.”
What you should know
- Unlike Pfizer’s vaccine, which comes with complex distribution challenges due to its need to be shipped and stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius, Moderna’s vaccine does not require specialized ultra-cold freezers or vast quantities of dry ice, making it easier to supply to rural and remote areas.
- US officials have said they expect to have 40 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines by the end of the year, which could be enough to inoculate 20 million people.
- Both vaccines were about 95 per cent effective at preventing illness in pivotal clinical trials with no serious safety issues.
- The first wave of doses will be earmarked for healthcare workers who treat COVID-19 patients and vulnerable residents and staff of nursing homes.