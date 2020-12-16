Davido cancels label’s live concert due to surge in coronavirus cases

Davido Music Worldwide’s founder, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced the cancellation of his label’s first-ever live concert due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The multi-award-winning artiste had earlier announced to millions of fans of a DMW concert which was to feature Mayorkun, Peruzzi, Dremo and other artistes on the label.

Fans’ hope was however dashed when the “Fem” crooner took to his Instagram page to announce that the concert which was scheduled to hold on the 28th of December at the Eko Hotels and Suites, has been canceled.

“Following increased and overwhelming concerns with the rise of Covid-19 cases in Lagos, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the upcoming ‘Davido Presents DMW Live In Concert’ scheduled to take place on Dec 28th. The health and well-being of our fans, employees and artists is of paramount importance so whilst we are disappointed, we know it is the right thing to do,” he said.

The singer who is still basking in the success of his recent album, ‘A Better Time’ went on to thank the fans for the support and promised to hold the concert in the near future.

“Thank you to everyone that purchased tables. Your support brought us way closer to sold-out status than we expected in a very uncertain time! We look forward to bringing you a DMW live in concert in the very near future. In the meantime, stay safe, sanitised and socially distanced. Thank you for your understanding and Merry Christmas in advance!” he added.