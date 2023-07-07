In recent months, the Nigerian music industry has witnessed an extraordinary surge on the global entertainment stage.

During this period, Davido, a Nigerian musician, unleashed the undeniable hit of the quarter, “Unavailable,” from his highly acclaimed “Timeless Album.”

Based on data obtained from Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, Davido has amassed a staggering N2.05 billion within just three months since the song’s release. Nairametrics has meticulously analyzed the data from these major streaming platforms to provide a comprehensive report card on Nigeria’s top-rated artist and his latest album.

This article aims to delve into various aspects of Davido’s performance, including streaming rates on different platforms, noteworthy milestones achieved since the album’s release, the number of copies sold, and its chart rankings.

Without further delay, let us delve into the outstanding accomplishments of this exceptional entertainer in the dynamic and thrilling three months following the release of his new album.

Davido

The 31-year-old singer and son of billionaire businessman, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has dominated the charts with his latest body of work, “Timeless” album. This is coming at the start of his Houston and Chicago tours slated for July 7 and July 8, 2023. So far “Timeless” has been at the top of promotion since its first release.

The album’s trending track “Unavailable,” featuring Musa Keys, has amassed over 40 million streams on Spotify.

With an impressive monthly listenership of 8,323,833 on Spotify, Davido released his highly anticipated “Timeless” album at midnight on March 31, 2023, marking his fourth studio album.

In the past three months since its release, Davido has not only captivated audiences but has also raked in billions of naira.

According to analyses conducted by Nairametrics, Davido earned N456.15 million from 153.9 million streams on Spotify, with the platform reportedly paying an average of $0.004 per stream.

Moreover, “Timeless” garnered 171.3 million streams, translating to a whopping N1.2 billion in revenue, based on Apple’s $0.01 per stream payments.

The album also generated N32.04 million ($0.004 per stream) from YouTube after accumulating 110 million streams.

Combining data from Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, Davido’s collective earnings from the album amount to approximately N2.05 billion, as reported by Nairametrics.

Davido’s attention to detail and his ability to collaborate with some of the music industry’s biggest names undoubtedly played a significant role in the success of this project. The impressive figures and numbers achieved by the album are a testament to his dedication and talent.

Notably, “Timeless” broke records upon its release. It became the most pre-ordered album by an African artist, surpassing the previous record set by Nigerian artist Burna Boy with his Grammy-winning album, “Twice as Tall.”

Additionally, Davido’s album set a new record for the highest number of streams in a single day by an African artist, accumulating over 50 million streams across various music platforms.

To add to his accomplishments, “Timeless” sold over 1 million copies on its first day of release alone, solidifying Davido’s status as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

In summary, Davido’s album “Timeless” has been a tremendous success, both commercially and critically. With millions of streams and substantial earnings, Davido’s artistry continues to captivate audiences worldwide, reaffirming his position as a leading figure in African music.

Backstory

Based on Forbes’ projections, the singer is expected to earn $20 million from various income streams such as royalties, music tours, brand partnerships, and more by the end of the year.

Nairametrics previously reported that within the first ten days of its release, Davido’s album reached the impressive position of #2 on Billboard’s World Album chart, accumulating over 133 million streams worldwide, with a significant portion of 43 million streams coming from the US market alone.

Content creators on YouTube, which is owned by Google, receive a portion of the advertising revenue generated by their videos. This payment is determined by the number of views per 1,000, contributing to Davido’s remarkable earnings.