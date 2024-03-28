We all know how frustrating life in Nigeria can be at times. Between the hassles we face daily, music is one of the few things that brings us joy and relief.

But even getting access to stream music seamlessly can be a struggle when your Nigerian debit card doesn’t work for subscriptions like Apple Music.

As someone who lives for good vibes and dope playlists, I totally understand the frustration.

Well, I decided enough was enough – there had to be a way around this debit card issue so I could enjoy uninterrupted music streaming. After some digging, I discovered not one, but four solid alternatives to pay for my Apple Music subscription without any debit card stress.

If you’re tired of being blocked from the music you love, then keep reading as I break down these game-changing methods. By the time we’re done, you’ll be jamming away to the hottest tracks and finally getting the melodic relief you deserve. Let’s get into it!

How To Pay For Apple Music Subscription In Nigeria In 2024

If your Nigerian debit card doesn’t work for Apple Music subscription, here are four alternatives you can use to subscribe to Apple Music: domiciliary accounts, gift cards, virtual dollar cards, and MTN airtime payments. Let’s dive into the details!

Get A Domiciliary Account:

One of the options I tried was opening a domiciliary account with my bank to hold foreign currency like dollars. The idea is to fund this account with naira that gets converted to dollars, which can then theoretically be used to pay for subscriptions like Apple Music.

However, in reality this method proved to be more hassle than it’s worth. There was a ton of paperwork and documentation required by the bank.

Plus, you have to pre-fund the account with enough dollars for the subscription cost and pay conversion fees each time.

Pay With Apple Gift Cards:

One of the easiest ways I’ve paid for Apple Music is using iTunes/Apple gift cards. Just purchase the gift cards from online gift card platforms like Cardtonic using your Nigerian debit/credit card.

Then, simply enter the gift card code into your Apple ID – the credit covers your Apple Music subscription fee.

The flexibility is great since you can load any amount, and the cards don’t expire.

Use A Virtual Dollar Card

For arguably the most seamless Apple Music subscription method, get yourself a virtual dollar card from platforms like Cardtonic. These allow you to quickly create a reloadable USD card that works just like any international debit card online.

Simply fund the virtual card with your Nigerian debit/credit card, and the naira gets converted to dollars. Then, use the virtual card details to subscribe or renew your Apple Music subscription. It charges the dollar balance instead of your Nigerian card.

Virtual cards are super flexible, as you can reload any amount easily through the provider’s dashboard. And the card works for any USD subscription, not just Apple’s services.

Pay With MTN Airtime

This is another method I’ve personally tried, and it can be quite handy if you’re an MTN subscriber. However, it’s important to note that not all MTN users have access to this service, so it may not be an option for everyone.

For those lucky enough to be eligible, the process is pretty straightforward. Simply send the text “MUSIC” to 8000 or visit the MTN page to initiate the service. The Apple Music subscription fee of ₦1,000 will then be deducted directly from your MTN airtime balance.

Now, here’s a little pro tip for maximizing this method: since platforms like Cardtonic also sell MTN airtime, you can purchase the ₦1,000 airtime top-up from them first and actually get a ₦50 cash-back bonus!

So essentially, you’re funding your MTN line with enough airtime for the Apple Music fee while only paying ₦950 out of pocket. Pretty cool, right?

Frequently Asked Questions About Apple Music Subscription In Nigeria

Can I pay For Apple Music With MTN?

Yes, if you are an eligible MTN subscriber, you can pay for your Apple Music subscription directly using your MTN airtime balance. Simply send “MUSIC” to 8000 or visit the MTN site to initiate the payment.

How Much Is Apple Music Subscription In Naira?

The Apple Music individual subscription costs ₦900 per month or ₦10,800 annually when paid upfront in Nigeria.

Does Cardtonic Virtual Dollar Card Work For Apple Music?

Absolutely! Cardtonic’s virtual US dollar card is one of the most seamless ways to subscribe to Apple Music from Nigeria. Just load your virtual card with naira which gets converted to dollars, then use it to pay for Apple Music hassle-free.

Where Can I Buy Apple/iTunes Gift Cards In Nigeria?

There are several reputable online gift card platforms that allow you to buy Apple/iTunes gift card credits using your Nigerian debit/credit card or bank transfer. Some popular options are Cardtonic, Jumia, and Konga.

Why Is My Nigerian Debit/Credit Card Not Working For Apple Music?

Apple’s payment system is designed primarily to accept international cards. Many Nigerian banks’ cards get declined for subscriptions like Apple Music due to currency and location restrictions. This is why alternative payment methods are necessary.

Conclusion

There you have it – four proven methods to easily subscribe to Apple Music in Nigeria without any debit card hassles. From domiciliary accounts and gift cards to virtual dollar cards and MTN airtime, there’s a convenient workaround for everyone.

At the end of the day, music is one of life’s great joys that we all deserve access to. With these payment options, those sweet beats and rhythms that help us escape and vibe out are just a few taps away on Apple Music.

So go ahead, pick your preferred method, and subscribe to start jamming without any financial frustrations getting in the way!