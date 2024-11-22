Afrobeats icon Davido has issued a stark warning to Black Americans considering relocating to Africa, urging them to reconsider the assumption that life on the continent offers an escape from economic and political challenges.

His remarks, made during a candid interview on The Big Homies House podcast, come as Africa grapples with mounting debt and persistent economic hurdles.

“It’s not cool back home,” Davido told host Big Homie Kodaq. “The economy now is in shambles.” Highlighting Nigeria’s paradox as an oil-producing nation, the singer pointed out how local citizens often pay more for fuel than those importing it from abroad.

“We’re buying homegrown oil for more than people who get it imported,” he noted, illustrating the strain on household incomes amidst inflation and economic stagnation.

Some context

Davido’s observations echo broader concerns voiced by Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA). In a recent interview with Africa Renewal, Gatete highlighted the implications of Africa’s rising debt, exacerbated by a series of global shocks. From the 2008 financial crisis to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, such crises have consistently diverted resources away from development.

“Our debt goes up after each major shock,” Gatete remarked, explaining how the combination of rising fuel and food prices, inflation, and limited concessional funding has left many African nations struggling to finance essential services.

Unlike previous debt cycles, much of the current debt is owed to non-Paris Club creditors, including China, India, and the Arab world, complicating efforts to find a unified solution.

What to know

For Davido, the economic challenges are compounded by leadership deficits across the continent.

“If you’re unhappy with Trump, just know Africa’s leaders are subpar themselves,” he said, urging those disillusioned with Western politics to consider the realities of governance in African nations.

While Davido remains a proud advocate for Africa’s cultural and creative achievements, he warned that the entertainment sector’s global success risks masking deeper systemic issues.

“Entertainment is giving Africa a smokescreen,” he said, highlighting the disparity between the continent’s vibrant arts scene and its economic struggles.

More insights

As African nations prepare for the 2025 Financing for Development Conference in Spain, the focus will be on addressing debt restructuring and unlocking more concessional funding for development.

“This is not the first time countries are facing high-level debt, but solutions are harder to find now,” Gatete explained.

He pointed to the need for international collaboration and innovative financial tools to bridge the gap.

Despite the challenges, Davido called for a balanced perspective. While Africa remains a land of resilience and opportunity, he urged potential returnees to approach the Motherland with clear eyes.

“Don’t assume the grass is greener—it might just be covered in oil,” he quipped, reminding listeners that Africa’s beauty comes with its own set of complex realities.