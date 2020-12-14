AstraZeneca set to buy Alexion for $39 billion

AirSmat today announced it has joined ​ NVIDIA Inception ​ , a program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences.

AirSmat is focused on helping businesses harness the power of drone and satellite data.

Our approach in capturing data, ingesting data to our platform, and processing same in an intelligent way and its ability to digest large amounts of data and draw precise conclusions will help businesses gain insight into creative, beneficial strategies for the future.

We are starting out with data intelligence in farming. AirSmat is on a journey to ensure food security in Nigeria and the African continent by helping farmers and farm owners have access to useful intelligence that helps them take proactive steps to solve problems on their farms before the harvest season.

With this, we are sure of maximum yield for farmers, increased profitability, and cascading effect of food security for Nigerians and everyone on the continent. We are starting out in Nigeria, but our market is Africa.

NVIDIA Inception will allow AirSmat the needed tailwind for AirSmat and the implication is clear – Artificial Intelligence capabilities development on a steroid.

AirSmat will not only network with fellow startups, venture capitalists, and industry leaders at exclusive Inception events but have access to industry-leading technical guidance on which GPU-accelerated platforms, tools, and hardware in addition to co-marketing support from NVIDIA marketing channel.

The program will also offer AirSmat the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

“Being part of NVIDIA accelerator program is a major milestone in our journey to build a world-class pan-Africa AI-driven business” AirSmat CTO, Adeoluwa Ibikunle reiterated.

According to the CTO, “AirSmat’s simple goal is – Using AI, we save farmers and farm owners valuable time and resources in identifying problems on their farms before these affect the yield of the planting season; being part of NVDIA accelerator program is the best thing that has happened to AirSmat as it will help us to achieve this goal with precision.”

NVIDIA Inception is a program that helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment.

Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as ​NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute​ credits, marketing support, and technical assistance, that provides startups with fundamental tools to help them grow.

About AirSmat

AirSmat was founded on the belief that Artificial Intelligence will shape the future.

We provide cutting edge AI solutions to many rapidly growing industries adopting drones into daily operations by helping to transform the way businesses collect, manage, and interpret drone data. We help businesses unlock the power of drone and satellite data.