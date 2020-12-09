Stock Market
Biggest online food delivery company makes debut at New York Stock Exchange
DoorDash has begun trading at the New York Stock Exchange, amid an era that has seen delivery firms gain significantly from skyrocketing demands.
The biggest food-delivery company, DoorDash has just begun trading today at the New York Stock Exchange, amid an era that has seen delivery firms gain significantly from skyrocketing demand for their services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DoorDash further disclosed it priced its stock at $102 per share, raising about $3.4 billion in its initial public offer putting the company’s value at $39 billion — more than twice its last private market value.
Such price placed far higher than DoorDash’s original proposed price range of between $75 to $85 a share, as global investors showed significant history.
DoorDash leads the pack in the market share of the food delivery business in America with 49% of meal delivery sales in September compared to Uber’s 22% and GrubHub’s 20%, according to analytics firm Second Measure.
DoorDash has raised about $700 million through many financing rounds from leading investors including Y Combinator, SV Angel, Khosla Ventures, Sequoia Capital, SoftBank, Charles River Ventures, GIC, and Kleiner Perkins. As of June 2020, DoorDash’s valuation stood at about $16 billion.
In the era of COVID-19 were online services have reached a record high, DoorDash further disclosed it had stored a significant amount of gloves and bottles of hand sanitizers for its delivery drivers, and such products were offered to them with no charge
What you must know
- DoorDash Inc. is a U.S -demand prepared food delivery service, invented by Tony Xu, Stanley Tang, Andy Fang, and Evan Moore.
- DoorDash uses logistics services via its internet platform in offering food delivery from restaurants on-demand.
- DoorDash launched in Palo Alto and, as of May 2019, had expanded to more than 4,000 cities and offers a selection of 340,000 stores across the U.S., Canada, and Australia.
Nigerian Stocks end in near stalemate despite gains from Stanbic, Zenith Bank, FCMB
The market breadth index was negative with 21 losers against 13 gainers, as ARDOVA (-8.65%) led the laggards today.
Nigerian bourse closed relatively flat today, as the All-Share Index fell slightly by 0.04% to print at 35,021.26 points. Hence, year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at 14.48% and N18.3 trillion respectively.
- A total volume of 283.0 million units of shares, valued at N3.42billion exchanged hands in 3,855 deals. FBNH was the most traded shares by volume at 40.7million units, while GUARANTY topped by value at N1.08billion.
- The market breadth index was negative with 21 losers against 13 gainers. ARDOVA (-8.65%) led the laggards today, while UNITYBNK (+4.69%) was the top gainer.
- The sectorial performance was tepid as the Insurance, Oil & Gas, Banking, and Consumer Goods indexes dipped -1.04%, -0.37%, -0.07%, and -0.03%, while the Industrial inched up by +0.10%.
Top gainers
- UNITYBNK up 4.69% to close at N0.67
- LIVESTOCK up 2.94% to close at N1.4
- FCMB up 2.67% to close at N3.08
- ZENITHBANK up 0.21% to close at N23.45
- STANBIC up 0.11% to close at N44.05
Top Losers
- ARDOVA down 8.65% to close at N13.2
- CHAMPION down 8.16% to close at N0.9
- FIDSON down 7.79% to close at N4.5
- NEIMETH down 5.14% to close at N2.4
- JBERGER down 0.54% to close at N18.4
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks ended the mid-week trading session on a slightly bearish note, amid falling oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session. At the time of writing this report, Brent crude was trading below $49/barrel.
- That said, significant gains seen from NSE30 Stocks that include Stanbic IBTC, Zenith Bank, FCMB couldn’t stop Nigerian stocks from closing slightly red, as sell-offs intensified among top pharmaceutical stocks and medium capitalized stocks.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying, on the sentiments that recent price action shows further market correction in the near term, however, stock traders anticipate the bullish run is still in play for the long term.
U.S Stocks tick up on gains from Oil & Gas, Health
At the close of the New Stock Exchange the S&P 500 index climbed 0.29%, Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.37%.
U.S. stocks rallied to record highs at the last trading session. Such impressive gains were triggered by significant buying pressure seen in the Oil & Gas, Telecoms, and Healthcare sectors.
What you must know
At the close of the New York Stock Exchange, the S&P 500 index climbed 0.29%, Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.37%, and the NASDAQ Composite index surged by 0.47%.
- The best performers among the biggest listed U.S companies were the Dow Inc which gained 2.39%, trading at 54.48 at the close. Also, Johnson & Johnson ticked up by 1.66% to end at 151.44 and The Travelers Companies was up 1.20% to 135.51 in late trade.
- The top gainers at the S&P 500 included Equifax Inc which ticked up by 8.17% to 184.79, and Arconic Corp which rose by 5.69% to settle at 30.45.
- Not forgetting the top gainers at the NASDAQ Composite including Curis Inc, which surged by 347.22% to 6.440 and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc, which ticked up by 71.10% to settle at 2.96.
- Outperforming stocks outnumbered underperforming stocks on the New York Stock Exchange by 1868 to 1216. 85 remained unchanged on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1757 rallied higher and 1220 dropped, while 83 ended unchanged.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the prevailing market macros triggering U.S stocks to record high:
“US equities nudged higher Tuesday as tech stocks led the gains, recovering from losses early in the session.
“The sentiment was helped by reports suggesting US Republican Senate leader, McConnell, had offered the Democrats a compromise. Also supportive of Main Street concerns, White House officials asked Senate Republicans to include a $600-holiday stocking check for households as part of any stimulus package.
“With the markets starting to exhibit some year-end fatigue, any stimulus holiday stocking will come at a most welcome time and ensure that well-subscribed equity markets will cross the year-end finishing line on a positive note.”
Bottom line
It seems investors are overlooking the negative reports coming from COVID-19 onslaughts amid global investors sentiment and momentum remaining stronger as regards to investing in U.S stocks, on the bias that stock bulls remain very much in the driving seat.
