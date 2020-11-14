Business
Transcorp settles legal dispute with Efora on OPL 281, agrees to pay $5.5 million
Transcorp signed an agreement with Efora Energy to settle all existing legal disputes around its Oil Prospecting Licence 281.
Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc announced today that it has entered an agreement with Sacoil Holdings Limited (now Efora Energy Limited, “Efora”) to settle all existing legal disputes around its Oil Prospecting Licence 281 (“OPL 281”). Transcorp will pay a total sum of $5.5m.
This disclosure was made by the company in a press release which was signed by the company’s secretary, Mr. Chike Anikwe.
READ: Most Nigerian banks may fail stress tests if economic downturn persists
According to the information contained in the statement, the agreement provides for the full and final settlement of all disputes and claims of both parties in connection with a participating interest in OPL 281 previously assigned to Efora in October 2006.
The resolution of the dispute is significant, given that it is one of the legacy issues which the core investor that took over Transcorp in 2011 inherited, and has been taking steps to resolve.
READ: Loan scam: Lekoil Limited seals payment extension deal to prevent losing oilfield
However, under the terms of the announced settlement, both parties agreed to forgo their respective claims against each other and discontinue pending lawsuits and arbitration in relation to their claims. In addition, Transcorp will pay a total sum of $5.5m over a period of thirteen months to Efora.
What they are saying
Commenting on the development, President/CEO of Transcorp, Owen Omogiafo, said:
“I am glad that the mutual understanding that resulted in our partnership at inception, has brought about this win-win resolution with great potential for future cooperation.
READ: 2021 Budget: Education and Health sectors to gulp N1.76 trillion
“We see this as a significant development that will pave way for our planned development and optimization of the Oil & Gas asset without legal constraints.
“OPL 281 remains a prolific asset that will contribute substantially to the performance of the company upon completion of its development.”
READ: 4 Cryptos you might make money from in November
However, Efora’s CEO, Damain Matroos said:
“I am very happy to have brought this matter to a close during these challenging economic times and this removes one more legacy issue for the Group. The conclusion of this matter and the receipt of these funds would also allow the Group to allocate more time and resources to invest in new initiatives to generate value for our shareholders.”
READ: FG seeking approval from National Assembly for $1.2 billion agric loan
How this development strengthens Transcorp
One of the underlining strengths of the Transcorp Group is the quality of its assets, and the OPL 281 oil block is a significant part of its portfolio. It recently added to its energy asset mix, a 1000MW power generation plant – Afam Power, making it the leading power producer in Nigeria with a combined installed capacity of 1936MW across its power plants.
Business
Sanwo-Olu gives reason for delay in completion of Lagos-Badagry expressway
Lagos to turn road from a 2 lane-way to 10 lanes.
The Lagos State Government has stated the reason for the delay in completing the Lagos-Badagry expressway.
While assuring Lagosians of it’s commitment to the construction of the road, the delay was attributed to the government’s plan to build a first-class infrastructure that people would be proud of when completed.
This was disclosed by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while speaking at the unveiling of Hyundai Kona, Nigeria’s first locally assembled electric car in Nigeria at Ojo in Lagos State on Friday.
Governor Sanwo-Olu assured that the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, when completed, would last for about 30 to 40 years.
While commending Stallion Group for believing in the Lagos and Nigeria dream, the Governor also hailed the company for revamping the moribund VON asset located along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.
He said that the state government was doing a complete rebuild of the road and turning it from a 2 lane-way to 10 lanes—5 on both sides.
He said:
“This is one of the major industrial hubs of this nation. This is one of the major employers of labour in this country. I commend Stallion Group for revamping the asset that was going moribund.
“I want to assure you that the Lagos-Badagry Expressway would be completed. The road was just a two-lane way, but the government has turned it into 10 lanes, 5 on both sides.
“We are doing a complete rebuild of the road, with bridges and interchanges. We are building a road that will last for 30 to 40 years for you. And because we know that this is an international gateway, it does not deserve anything less. We are building a first-class road infrastructure that all of you would be proud of.”
Governor Sanwo-Olu, while stressing his administration’s commitment to the growth of businesses in the state, said Lagos State Government would partner with Stallion Group Automobile as well as private industries in the State and create an enabling environment for them to do well so that they can create job opportunities for the youths.
He also said that Lagos State Government would be partnering with Ibile Oil and Gas and other private organisations to create different charging points in Lagos so that people would be able to charge the electric cars.
It can be recalled that the extensive reconstruction work on the Lagos-Badagry expressway commenced under the administration of a former governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola. The road, which is being widened from 4 lanes to 10 lanes, has experienced a lot of delays, especially under the administration of the immediate past governor of the state, Akinwumi Ambode.
Business
Minister discloses major driver of inflation rate in Nigeria
The inflation rate in Nigeria is largely driven by the cost of transportation.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, has revealed that the inflation rate in Nigeria is largely driven by the cost of transportation.
This disclosure was made by the Minister during a virtual consultation and stakeholders engagement to discuss the economic and fiscal policy drivers underpinning the Finance Bill 2020, on Friday, November 13, 2020.
The recent increases in the retail pump price of petrol, which is used by most of the commercial transporters as energy for the vehicles, have led to sharp increases in transport costs.
According to the latest report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the average transport fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within a city increased by 7.92% month-on-month and 63.88% year-on-year to N309.73 in September 2020.
Ahmed revealed that the finance bill contained some interesting new proposals like fiscal relief for mass transit, which is designed to provide support to mass transit by reviewing the duties regime. She said this is because the Federal Government recognizes transportation as one of the major cost drivers in the economy.
She said, “If you look at the rate at which our inflation is going, and you disaggregate the components, you will find that inflation is largely driven by transport cost. So, the essence here is to reduce transportation cost so that businesses will have ease and pass benefits to eventual consumers.”
Nairametrics had reported that Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to 13.71% (year-on-year) in September 2020, indicating 0.49% point higher than 13.22% recorded in August 2020, according to Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The report also states that Nigeria has endured a persistent increase in inflationary rate, growing from 12.13% in January to 13.71% in September, which is the highest recorded in 30 months.
Analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Limited, led by foremost economist Bismarck Rewane, said last week that headline inflation was projected to rise to 14.5% in October from 13.71% in September.
They said it meant that inflation would be rising for the 14th consecutive month and would also be the highest level in 33 months. Food inflation will be the most affected as it is estimated to climb to 17.05%.
Business
Ibrahim Magu summoned by Code of Conduct Bureau
Suspended EFCC boss is expected to disclose the whereabouts of the missing interest funds running into millions of naira.
Ibrahim Magu, the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has been summoned by Nigeria’s Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).
This was disclosed by Channels TV on Friday. It was also revealed that Magu is expected to appear before a bureau panel on the 17th of November with documents proving his assets.
READ: Just In: DSS invites EFCC’s Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu for questioning
READ: EFCC re-arraigns ex-NIMASA DG over alleged N156.4 million money laundering
The suspended EFCC boss is expected to disclose the whereabouts of the missing interest funds running into millions of naira.
The CCB letter requesting Magu’s appearance was signed by the Director of Intelligence, Investigation and Monitoring on the 2nd of November and directed the suspended EFCC Chief to produce proof of asset declarations he made since joining the force.
READ: N4.16 billion unpaid lottery revenue recovered by EFCC
Magu was also ordered to produce copies of his appointment letter, acceptance, records of service and pay slips from January to May 2020, and relevant documents related to his real estate assets.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported on the 7th of July that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the suspension of Magu from office. The suspension follows the investigation of allegations of gross misconduct against him.
READ: Nigeria Customs Service seizes contraband worth N67 million
On July 10th, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Mohammed Umar as the new acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).
Nairametrics revealed that facts also emerged on how accumulated interest rates on the recovered N550 billion by the EFCC in the period under review were allegedly re-looted.
READ: Suspended EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu, finally released from detention