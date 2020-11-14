Spotlight Stories
Experts highlight market data as critical to navigating shocks in the Capital Market
Equities market recorded negative performance in the first quarter of the year, with the ASI posting a quarterly return of -20.65% in Q1’2020.
Globally, there is an increasing reliance on market data as a fundamental tool for making sound financial decisions and the Nigerian case is no different.
This was highlighted at The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE or The Exchange) 5th Market Data Workshop 2020 hosted in collaboration with InfoWARE Limited.
The event, which held virtually on Friday, 13 November 2020, was themed, “Handling Shocks in the Capital Market: A Quantitative Risk Management Approach Using Market Data.”
Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, said, “In Nigeria, the equities market recorded negative performance in the first quarter of the year, with the NSE All Share Index (“ASI”) posting a quarterly return of -20.65 percent in Q1’2020.
However, the market saw an upswing since April 2020, and has so far gained +31.67% as at 12 November. This feat – particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic – can be attributed to smart investors bargain hunting and the release of positive year-end financial results of several listed companies, coupled with improved dividend declarations.
It demonstrates the opportunities that abound in the market for discerning investors, even in a time of crisis, and underscores the importance of quality market data for investment decision-making.”
The first panel session of the event featured Felix Egbon, Group Head, Risk Management, Zenith Bank Plc; Tapa Das, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NG Clearing Limited; Oladipupo Oyefuga, Head, Risk, Stanbic IBTC Bank; and Dr. Olaoluwa Simon Yaya, Sub Dean, Faculty of Science, University of Ibadan.
This panel session, which was moderated by Olufemi Balogun, Head, Market Services, NSE, highlighted the importance of building financial or investment models that can be tested with real-life situations.
Panellists agreed that the unprecedented happenings of 2020 have proven that reliable real-time and historical data that can easily be understood is critical to building these models.
In addressing the topic, Adopting a Data Driven Culture: The Key to Innovation, the second panel session addressed changes in business operations occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and how the timeliness, accuracy and availability of data has been critical in shaping how they interact with stakeholders.
The panel session featured Uwa Agbonile, CEO and Chief Software Architect, Infoware Limited; Lilian Olubi, CEO, EFG-Hermes; Saheed Bashir, CEO, Meristem Stockbrokers Limited; Carl Larry, Principal Consultant, Oil Outlooks and Opinions LLC; and was moderated by Dr. Ogho Okiti, Managing Director, BusinessDay Media Limited.
During the workshop, Ms. Anita Gopaldas, Market Data Officer, Market Services, NSE, gave a presentation which highlighted The Exchange’s wide range of reliable, accurate and timely market information services and data solutions across all asset classes and data products to market participants locally and internationally.
Some of these provisions include the NSE API which ensures the dissemination of real-time data to stakeholders; FIX Order Management System which allows trade information to be transmitted from anywhere to The Exchange; and the recently upgraded X-DataPortal, which serves as a consolidated, streamlined platform for market participants to access quality and timely data at an affordable rate.
Other presentations at the workshop were delivered by Olufemi Balogun, Head, Market Services, NSE; Uwa Agbonile, CEO, Infoware Limited; and Benedict Whittam Smith, CEO, Deontic Data.
From their presentations, it was made clear that quality, accessible data is critical not only to dealing with the problems of today, but in mitigating the crises of the future.
Other sponsors of the 2020 NSE Market Data Workshop were Zenith Bank, EFG-Hermes, WCM Capital, Apel Asset Limited, Investor Hangout, Cordros Capital, CSL Stockbrokers, NG Clearing Limited and Meristem.
Sanwo-Olu gives reason for delay in completion of Lagos-Badagry expressway
Lagos to turn road from a 2 lane-way to 10 lanes.
The Lagos State Government has stated the reason for the delay in completing the Lagos-Badagry expressway.
While assuring Lagosians of it’s commitment to the construction of the road, the delay was attributed to the government’s plan to build a first-class infrastructure that people would be proud of when completed.
This was disclosed by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while speaking at the unveiling of Hyundai Kona, Nigeria’s first locally assembled electric car in Nigeria at Ojo in Lagos State on Friday.
Governor Sanwo-Olu assured that the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, when completed, would last for about 30 to 40 years.
While commending Stallion Group for believing in the Lagos and Nigeria dream, the Governor also hailed the company for revamping the moribund VON asset located along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.
He said that the state government was doing a complete rebuild of the road and turning it from a 2 lane-way to 10 lanes—5 on both sides.
He said:
“This is one of the major industrial hubs of this nation. This is one of the major employers of labour in this country. I commend Stallion Group for revamping the asset that was going moribund.
“I want to assure you that the Lagos-Badagry Expressway would be completed. The road was just a two-lane way, but the government has turned it into 10 lanes, 5 on both sides.
“We are doing a complete rebuild of the road, with bridges and interchanges. We are building a road that will last for 30 to 40 years for you. And because we know that this is an international gateway, it does not deserve anything less. We are building a first-class road infrastructure that all of you would be proud of.”
Governor Sanwo-Olu, while stressing his administration’s commitment to the growth of businesses in the state, said Lagos State Government would partner with Stallion Group Automobile as well as private industries in the State and create an enabling environment for them to do well so that they can create job opportunities for the youths.
He also said that Lagos State Government would be partnering with Ibile Oil and Gas and other private organisations to create different charging points in Lagos so that people would be able to charge the electric cars.
It can be recalled that the extensive reconstruction work on the Lagos-Badagry expressway commenced under the administration of a former governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola. The road, which is being widened from 4 lanes to 10 lanes, has experienced a lot of delays, especially under the administration of the immediate past governor of the state, Akinwumi Ambode.
Investors embrace Nigerian stocks, with portfolio investment rising by N40.5 billion
Domestic transactions accounted for 70.33% while foreign transactions accounted for 29.67% of the total transactions.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange appears to be gaining significant traction as total portfolio investments rose by N40.5 billion in September 2020.
This was contained in the domestic and foreign investments report released by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
According to the report, the total portfolio investments rose by 42.9% compared to 94.45 billion recorded in August 2020. The breakdown of the report shows that domestic transactions accounted for 70.33% of the total transactions, while foreign transactions accounted for 29.67% of the total transactions in September.
Key highlights
- Total domestic transactions completed year to date (YTD) is about N825.94 billion, while foreign transactions completed YTD is about N510.25 billion.
- Foreign inflows decreased by 71.67% since the last rise in September 2019, while Foreign Outflows decreased by 70.31% since the last rise in March 2020.
- The total value of transactions completed by Domestic Investors in September 2020 surpassed that of the total value of transactions completed by Foreign Investors by N54.87 billion.
- Portfolio investments increased sharply by 42.9% from N94.45 billion (about $244.27 million) in August 2020 to N134.97 billion (about $349.85million) in September 2020.
- Compared with September 2019 (N141.45 billion), the performance of the current month indicates that total transactions decreased by 4.58%.
As illustrated in the chart, total transactions completed between August and September 2020 indicated that total domestic transactions surged by 71.12% from N55.47 billion in August to N94.92 billion in September.
Also, total foreign transactions increased by 2.74% in September 2020 from N38.98 billion (about $100.81 million) in August 2020 to N40.05 billion (about $103.81million) in September 2020.
Meanwhile, for domestic transactions, analysis revealed that Institutional Investors outperformed Retail Investors by N23.54 billion.
A comparison of domestic transactions in the current and prior month (August 2020), revealed that both retail and institutional transactions increased by 34.12% from N26.61 billion in August 2020 to N35.69 billion in September 2020, and 105.23% from N28.86 billion in August 2020 to N59.23 billion in September 2020 respectively.
For foreign transactions, analysis revealed that Foreign Outflow outperformed Foreign Inflow by N12.05 billion. A comparison of foreign transactions in the current and prior month (August 2020) revealed that Foreign Inflow declined by 20.72% from N17.66 to N14 billion, while Foreign Outflow increased by 22.19% from N21.32 to N26.05 billion.
What you should know
- Over a 6-year period, based on the data available on the NSE, analysis indicated that total domestic transactions decreased by 67.94% from N296.06 billion in September 2014 to 94.92 billion in September 2020; while total foreign transactions decreased by 82.33% from N226.68 billion in September 2014 to N40.05 billion in September 2020.
- Total domestic transactions accounted for 70.33% of the total transactions carried out in September 2020, while foreign transactions accounted for 29.67% of the total transactions in the same period.
What this means
Considering the importance of foreign investment, the decline is particularly alarming and could indicate that foreign investors are shying away from Nigerian stocks. Meanwhile, more Nigerian investors are venturing into the market compared to previous months.
However, the encouraging factor is that total foreign and domestic portfolio figure recorded in September is the highest since the dip in March. This may well mean that stocks are beginning to pick up, which is good news for stock investors.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Activists petition courts to unfreeze accounts of supporters
The court order permitting Emefiele to freeze their accounts for 90 days was a violation of their right to fair hearing under Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution.
The Federal High Court in Abuja has been petitioned by 16 persons, who participated in the #EndSARS protests in October and had their accounts frozen by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to unfreeze their accounts.
This was disclosed by Channels TV on Friday evening. The people with frozen accounts are represented by prominent human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN).
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last week that CBN had received the nod of the Federal High Court in Abuja to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the #EndSARS protests till January.
The CBN told the Federal High Court in Abuja that the funds in their accounts might have been linked to terrorist activities.
Channels said, “While contending that the freezing of their bank accounts was an act of illegality, they stressed that the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele froze the accounts before approaching the court much later for a freezing order.”
They also argued that the court order permitting Emefiele to freeze their accounts for 90 days was a violation of their right to fair hearing under Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution and Article 7 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, Laws of the Federation, 2004.
The campaigners also added that the acts of freezing accounts violates Order 26 Rules 5, 10, and 11(1) and (2) of the Federal High Court Civil Procedure Rules, 2019, which prescribes a maximum of 14 days for the validity of an ex parte order. They said the CBN did not have the power to label them as terrorists, citing the Terrorism Prevention Act, 2011, and the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act, 2013.
The 16 persons involved in the suit are Bolatito ‘Rinu’ Oduala, Chima Ibebunjoh, Mary Kpengwa, Saadat Bibi, Bassey Israel, Wisdom Obi, Nicholas Osazele, Ebere Idibie, Akintomide Yusuf, Uhuo Promise, Mosopefoluwa Odeseye, Adegoke Pamilerin, Umoh Ekanem, Babatunde Segun, Mary Oshifowora and Idunnu Williams.