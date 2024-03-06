The market capitalization of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) increased significantly by N227 billion to settle at N56.31 trillion, indicating a strong demand from investors.

The major contributors to this impressive performance were TRANSPOWER and FBNH, which recorded substantial gains in their share prices.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) of the NSE also advanced by 401.18 points to close at 99,591.64 points.

The market sentiment was positive, with TRANSPOWER emerging as the best performer among the 18 stocks that appreciated, both with a 9.9% increase. On the contrary, IKEJAHOTEL and TANTALIZER suffered the most among the 30 stocks that declined, both with a 10% decrease.

TRANSCORP was the most active stock in terms of volume while TRANSPOWER led the chart in terms of value at the end of the trading session.

The market turnover declined as 9,338 transactions were executed for the day, lower than the 10,976 transactions reported in the previous session.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 99,591.64 points

Previous ASI: 99,190.46 points

% Day Change: +0.40%

% YTD: +33.19% (Previous: +32.65%)

Market Cap: N56.31 trillion

Volume Traded: 416.48 million units

Value: N19.51 billion

Deals: 9,338

Top Gainers

TRANSPOWER: +9.99% to close at N319.40

TRANSCORP: +9.96% to close at N18.99

FBNH: +9.95% to close at N34.25

AFRIPRUD: +9.49% to close at N7.50

CILEASING: +9.48% to close at N3.81

Top Losers

IKEJAHOTEL: -10% to close at N6.75

TANTALIZER: -10% to close at N0.36

NASCON: -9.97% to close at N43.35

ETI: -9.96% to close at N21.70

LIVESTOCK: -9.82% to close at N1.47

Top Traded Stocks

Compared to the previous session, the total volume of shares traded today rose by 18.34 million shares, reaching 416.48 million from 398.13 million.

The volume leaders for today were TRANSCORP with 67.34 million units, FBNH with 47.69 million units, GTCO with 37.47 million units, TRANSPOWER with 36.89 million units, and UBA with 29.78 million units.

The value of shares traded today declined sharply by 38.63%, falling to N19.51 billion from N31.79 billion in the last session.

The top contributors to the value of shares traded were TRANSPOWER with N11.78 billion, GTCO with N1.56 billion, FBNH with N1.55 million, TRANSCORP with N1.28 billion, and UBA with N660.45 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

The SWOOT sector was led by TRANSPOWER, which saw its market value rise by 9.9%, followed by FBN Holdings, which gained 9.95% in its share price. GTCO and Zenith Bank, on the other hand, experienced drops in their stock prices.

Other SWOOT companies such as AIRTELAFRI, BUACEMENT, BUAFOODS, DANGCEM, GEREGU, MTNN, SEPLAT, and TRANSCOHOT did not change much.

Among the top banks, only FBN Holdings posted positive changes of 9.95%. Zenith Bank, Access Holdings GTCO, and UBA, registered losses of 4.23%, 0.96%, 0.84%, and 0.23% respectively, in their stock value.