The Nigerian All-Share Index closed the trading day ended 16th May 2025 in positive territory, gaining 242.71 points to reach a high above 109,710.3.

This reflects a 0.22% increase from the previous day’s close of 109,467.64, as the index steadily approaches the key 110,000 mark.

However, trading activity slowed, with volume dropping by 40.8% to 431.7 million shares, compared to 729.8 million shares exchanged the day before.

Despite the lower volume, market capitalization climbed to N68.9 trillion across 16,400 deals, up slightly from N68.8 trillion recorded the previous day.

On the gainers’ chart, four stocks hit the daily limit of 10.00%: NNFM, TRANSEXPR, CHAMPION, and HONYFLOUR.

On the flip side, INTENEGINS and MULTIVERSR declined, shedding 9.57% and 9.55%, respectively.

In terms of trading volume, ACCESSCORP and GTCO led the pack, recording the highest levels of investor activity.

Market summary Current ASI: 109,710.37

Previous ASI: 109,467.64

Day Change: +0.22%

Year-to-Date Performance: +6.59%

Volume Traded: 431.7 million shares

Market Cap: N68.9 trillion Top 5 gainers NNFM: Up 10.00% to N119.90

TRANSEXPR: Up 10.00% to N2.20

CHAMPION: Up 10.00% to N6.82

HONYFLOUR: Up 10.00% to N18.15

BETAGLAS: Up 9.99% to N235.05 Top 5 losers INTENEGINS: Down 9.57% to N1.70

MULTIVERSE: Down 9.55% to N8.05

TIP: Down 7.86% to N6.80

UPL: Down 7.37% to N4.40

REGALINS: Down 6.78% to N0.55

Trading volume

Daily trading volume dropped by 40.8%, falling to 431.7 million shares from 729.8 million shares recorded the previous day.

ACCESSCORP led the activity chart with a robust 32.04 million shares traded.

GTCO followed closely with 30.8 million shares.

AIICO saw strong investor interest, with 28.9 million shares changing hands.

UNIVINSURE and CHAMS also posted notable volumes, trading 25 million and 23.8 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

GTCO topped the value chart with trades worth N2.09 billion.

ACCESSCORP followed with N739.6 million.

ZENITHBANK recorded a turnover of N735.1 million, while MTNN posted N536.9 million.

FIDELITYBK rounded out the top value trades with N420.3 million.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira):

LAFARGE gained 1.92%, and INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES rose by 0.53%

On the downside, FIDELITYBK declined by 0.95%.

In the FUGAZ banking group:

ACCESSCORP jumped 6.82%, and FIRSTHOLD advanced by 0.40%.

GTCO slipped by 0.80%, and ZENITHBANK edged down by 0.21%.

UBA saw no price movement.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index has soared above the 109,500 level, as it eyes the N110,000 threshold.

Sustained gains—particularly among mid- and large-cap stocks—could provide the necessary momentum to push the index higher in the sessions ahead.