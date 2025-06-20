The Nigerian Exchange closed in positive territory on Thursday, June 19, with the All-Share Index (ASI) rising by 1,074.26 points to close at 117,861.13.

This reflects a 0.92% increase from the previous day’s close of 116,786.87, as all tier-one banks closed in the green.

Daily trading volume jumped to 893.9 million shares, significantly higher than the 640 million shares recorded the previous day, signaling renewed investor interest.

Reflecting the bullish sentiment, market capitalization surged to N74.3 trillion, up from N73.6 trillion, with trades executed across 17,257 deals.

Top gainers of the session included IKEJAHOTEL (+10.00%) and BETAGLAS (+9.98%), setting the pace in a broadly positive market.

On the flip side, GUINEAINS and HMCALL led the day’s decliners, shedding 9.21% and 5.88%, respectively.

In terms of volume, CHAMPION and GTCO dominated the charts, exchanging the highest number of shares during the session.

Market summary Current ASI: 117,861.13

Previous ASI: 116,786.87

Day Change: +0.92%

Year-to-Date Performance: +14.51%

Volume Traded: 893.9 million shares

Market Cap: N74.3 trillion Top 5 gainers IKEJAHOTEL: Up 10.00% to N15.40

BETAGLAS: Up 9.98% to N276.00

LEGENDINT: Up 9.92% to N7.20

UPL: Up 9.85% to N6.02

ETERNA: Up 9.82% to N42.50 Top 5 losers GUINEAINS: Down 9.21% to N0.69

HMCALL: Down 5.88% to N4.00

CILEASING: Down 5.84% to N4.35

MCNICHOLS: Down 5.58% to N2.20

FIDSON: Down 4.65% to N41.00

Trading volume

Daily trading volume soared to 893.9 million shares, up from 640 million shares recorded the previous day.

CHAMPION led the volume chart with a strong 332.2 million shares traded.

GTCO followed with 62.6 million shares, while PZ sustained its momentum with 46.5 million shares exchanged.

ZENITHBANK and ACCESSCORP rounded out the top five, recording 37.5 million and 35.9 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value traded, GTCO topped the list with N5 billion worth of transactions.

CHAMPION recorded N2.2 billion, while MTNN and ZENITHBANK posted N2.06 billion and N1.8 billion, respectively.

PZ completed the top five with N1.4 billion in turnover.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira):

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES jumped 4.76%, while MTNN gained 1.69%.

In the FUGAZ banking group, all stocks closed in the green as the sector rebounded strongly:

FIRSTHOLDCO rose 5.71%, and ACCESSCORP advanced 4.06%.

ZENITHBANK gained 2.99%, UBA climbed 2.94%, and GTCO was up 0.95%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index has crossed the 117,000 mark, driven by renewed bullish sentiment in the banking sector and strong interest in large-cap stocks.

Looking ahead, continued buying pressure—particularly in mid- and large-cap equities—could push the index even higher, with the 120,000 level now in sight.