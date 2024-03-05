The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded a remarkable growth in its market capitalization, which rose by N194 billion to close at N56.08 trillion.

The main drivers of this positive performance were TRANSPOWER and FBNH, which saw significant increases in their share prices.

The NSE also witnessed a notable improvement in its NGX All-Share Index (ASI), which gained 342.57 points to end at 99,190.46 points.

The market closed on a high note, with TRANSCORP and TRANSPOWER leading the pack of 10 stocks that posted gains, both with a 10% appreciation.

On the flip side, INTBREW and NASCON were the worst hit among the 37 stocks that recorded losses, both with a 10% depreciation. TRANSPOWER was the most traded stock in terms of volume and value by the end of the trading session.

The market activity level increased as 10,976 deals were completed for the day, compared to the 10,749 deals reported in the previous session.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 99,190.46 points

Previous ASI: 98,847.89 points

% Day Change: +0.35%

% YTD: +32.65% (Previous: +32.20%)

Market Cap: N56.08 trillion

Volume Traded: 398.13 million units

Value: N31.79 billion

Deals: 10,976

Top Gainers

TRANSCORP: +10% to close at N17.27

TRANSPOWER: +10% to close at N290.40

FBNH: +9.88% to close at N31.15

TIP: +9.77% to close at N2.36

JULI: +9.71% to close at N4.52

Top Losers

INTBREW: -10% to close at N4.32

NASCON: -10% to close at N48.15

MAYBAKER: -9.93% to close at N5.08

THOMASWY: -9.85% to close at N1.83

CILEASING: -9.84% to close at N3.48

Top Traded Stocks

The total volume of shares traded today was lower than the previous session, dropping from 429.64 million to 398.13 million, a difference of 31.51 million shares.

The most active stocks in terms of volume were TRANSPOWER with 87.49 million units, TRANSCORP with 68.03 million units, UBA with 23.35 million units, ACCESSCORP with 18.47 million units, and FBNH with 17.91 million units.

The value of shares traded today increased significantly by 59.55%, reaching N31.79 billion, compared to N19.92 billion in the last session.

The top contributors to the value of shares traded were TRANSPOWER with N25.41 billion, TRANSCORP with N1.17 billion, MTNN with N913.56 million, FBNH with N540.51 million, and UBA with N519.51 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

TRANSPOWER led the SWOOT sector with a 10% surge in its market value, followed by FBN Holdings with a 9.88% increase in its share price. GTCO and Zenith Bank also saw slight improvements in their stock prices, while MTNN faced a 1.08% decline.

Other SWOOT companies such as AIRTELAFRI, BUACEMENT, BUAFOODS, DANGCEM, GEREGU, SEPLAT, and TRANSCOHOT remained stable.

Among the top banks, FBN Holdings, GTCO, and Zenith Bank recorded positive changes of 9.88%, 0.48%, and 0.14% in their stock value, respectively. UBA and Access Holdings, on the other hand, suffered losses of 1.12%, and 0.24% respectively.