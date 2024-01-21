The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) is urging the government to adopt Grade Level 9 entry points for engineers in states where it has not been implemented.

Mrs. Margaret Oguntala, the first female NSE President, highlighted this agenda during her investiture ceremony in Abuja, outlining it as a focus for her two-year tenure.

During her inaugural speech, Mrs. Oguntala expressed that the central theme of her tenure is “Rebirthing the NSE for the growth, empowerment, and advancement of Engineering in Nigeria.”

She emphasized her commitment to enhancing the professional development of engineering experts, fostering technological innovations, and championing collaborations to propel the profession’s growth.

She pressed for the Nigerian government to implement the subsequent policies:

“Implement the GL 09 entry point for Engineers in some of the States that are yet to effect the enhanced entry point for Engineers in Civil Service.

“Formulate a policy to compel employers of labour to pay commensurate welfare packages/hazard allowances for engineers.

“Implement Executive Order 5 with sincerity of purpose. Promote Nigerian-made goods and services.

“Have the Presidency invite the NSE to nominate engineers for inclusion in the newly formed “Policy Coordination, Evaluation, Monitoring, and Delivery Unit,” as announced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his 2024 New Year broadcast. We praise the President for this initiative.

“Encourage entrepreneurship by providing incentives and support for engineers in small businesses and startups in the extractive industry.

“Promote STEM education to encourage more students to pursue engineering careers and contribute to nation-building.

“Provide an enabling environment to encourage collaborations between engineering companies and universities to develop new technological innovations and solutions that benefit the nation,” Oguntala said.

More Insights

Senate President Akpabio, at the NSE President’s investiture ceremony, stressed the need for a united effort to address challenges in the National Society of Engineers (NSE).

He highlighted the immediate focus on strengthening engineering education for global competitiveness and urged addressing infrastructure and technological gaps in Nigeria for potential growth.

“In addition to infrastructure development, we must also focus on empowering our engineers, especially the younger generation. We need to provide them with mentorship opportunities, access to funding, and platforms for networking and collaboration,” the Senate President added.

Akpabio, speaking for the President and Lawmakers, assured their collaboration with the NSE for Nigeria’s development.

Barau Jibrin, the Senate President’s deputy, conveyed this commitment on his behalf.