FG seeking approval from National Assembly for $1.2 billion agric loan
FG has sought the approval of the National Assembly for a $1.2 billion loan aimed at fixing value chains in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.
The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed said the Federal Government is seeking the approval of the National Assembly for a $1.2 billion loan aimed at fixing value chains in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.
Nairametrics reported in June that the Federal Government announced plans to develop 142 agro-processing centres across the six geopolitical zones in the country.The projects will be funded by the “Green Imperative” programme a $1.2 billion joint Nigerian-Brazilian agriculture development scheme.
Workers protest at Dangote Refinery over pay
Workers at Dangote Refinery took to the company’s premises to protest over issues relating to pay.
Workers at the Dangote Refinery in Lagos protested over their pay on Tuesday, with reports of police allegedly killing one of the protesters.
Reports by a section of online and social media claimed that police opened fire on the protesters and one man was allegedly killed. This comes after weeks of #EndSARS protests and post-protests riots in Lagos and some other parts of the country.
However, Dangote Group has dismissed the rumours insisting that no protester got killed by policemen while protesting at the refinery.
The company’s Group Executive Director, Projects and Portfolio Management, Edwin Devakumar, said that the protesters are not employees of Dangote Refinery, but that of its contractors.
He said though the protesting workers were engaged by the company’s contractors, the Group has stepped in to resolve the dispute.
“Our attention has been drawn to an issue on social media alleging staff protest at the refinery over salary increment dispute.
“The protesters are direct employees of Onshore, Offshore (Oil) and Chemie-Tech subcontractors, who are currently dealing with an industrial dispute with their employees.
“The situation is under control as we are mediating with the parties involved,” the company’s statement read in part.
Nigeria needs $5billion for National Broadband Plan – Chairman, BISC
BISC says to implementation of the Nigeria National Broadband PlanThe plan, will cost Nigeria between 3.5 to 5 billion dollars.
The Chairman of the Broadband Implementation Steering Committee (BISC), Malam Ubale Maska, has revealed that Nigeria needs about 5 billion dollars for the implementation of the Nigeria National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025. This is according to reports by the Vanguard.
Delivering the keynote speech on behalf of the chairman, Dr Usman Abdullahi, laid bare this fact at the maiden Stakeholders Consultation meeting with relevant stakeholders on the implementation of the plan, on Tuesday in Abuja.
Commenting on the rationale behind the meeting, Dr. Usman revealed that the event became necessary as it avails the opportunity to discuss, observe and get feedback on the new NNBP 2020-2025. In addition, it affords the honourable chairman the opportunity to lay bare the key provisions of the plan which includes the targets, pillars and recommended initiative among others, he remarked.
Why it matters
The numerous positive multiplier effect of broadband to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), socio-economic development, and most especially the Digital Economy, cannot be overemphasized. Hence the need to facilitating funding and expedite the implementation of the new plan to yield positive changes
What they are saying
Dr Usman said, “The plan itself can be achieved at the cost of between 3.5billion dollars and 5 billion dollars.
“We have several options and none is defined yet; we hope to raise something from the government. But as you can see government has its hands full.
“There are conflicting demands; we don’t know if that will happen. But the infrastructure funds that the Central Bank of Nigeria is floating is another source.”
On the other hand, the NCC Executive Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta re-emphasized the commission’s commitment to the implementation of the new plan. He noted that only 30% of the broadband target set in the previous plan 2013-2018 was met due to various challenges that will be rightly addressed.
NNPC partners Budget Office towards effective coordination of the 2020-2022 MTFF
The NNPC has collaborated with the Budget Office to seek effective coordination of the 2020-2022 medium-term fiscal frameworks.
In a bid to seek effective coordination of the 2020-2022 medium-term fiscal frameworks, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has collaborated with the Budget Office of the Federation to achieve its aim. This collaboration was disclosed through the website of the Budget Office of the Federation.
The collaboration was inaugurated through a meeting that teed-off at the NNPC Towers, having in attendance the Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, and his top management team in parley with the Budget Office of the Federation led by the Director-General, Ben Akabueze and his team.
Why it matters: Commenting on the rationale behind the collaboration, The NNPC GMD opined that NNPC being a main enabler of the economy is prepared to collaborate with the Budget Office to further transparency and enhance prevailing sanity in reporting of oil and gas revenue remittances to the federation account.
What they are saying: Mallam Kyari said the parley marked the beginning of an extensive collaboration with the Budget Office to harmonize strategies geared towards ensuring optimization of resources aimed at improving the corporation’s revenue generation ability.
“As entity entrusted with the mandate of superintending over the nation’s vast hydrocarbon resources on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, the NNPC must be open and accountable to all stakeholders,” Malami said.
Director-General of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze noted that it was imperative to meet with the NNPC Management at top level to drill down on all issues and possible fiscal scenarios ahead of the 2020-2023 budgetary frameworks.
“The budget office is looking up to fruitful deliberations with the NNPC strategy team in the weeks and months ahead to smoothen the process of achieving a win-win fiscal regime,” Akabueze said.