Intellectual Property: Time for businesses to step up protection
Find out why Intellectual Property is an integral part of any business and why businesses should worry about protecting it.
Many businesses make use of Intellectual Property (IP) that defines their brand or operations. While IP is an intangible creation of the mind, it can be the basis of a business, and the foundation they build their reputation on. Thus, it should be properly protected.
These intangible assets are built up through years of experience and dedication. However, even though they don’t always physically exist, they can be stolen, sold, or held ransom.
The fact that they are not a physical product can make the matter of theft all the more complex. Without an asset or proof of actual theft, pursuing legal action can be difficult. However, if the proper precautions have been put in place, legal recourse is far more straightforward.
In the USA alone, it’s estimated that IP theft costs businesses $300 billion annually. So, the importance of safeguarding your company’s intangible assets cannot be overstated. Whether or not you’re aware of it, your business may have intellectual property that you need to protect.
Forms of intellectual property
- Confidential information: This is one of the most valuable assets of any business. It can be related to a wide range of information and subjects, and be saved, or stored, in any form deemed applicable. Contractually, all information passed within the business may be confidential, and most employees and stakeholders will know this.
- Copyright: This prevents unauthorized replication or duplication of company work, or anything produced, or created within the working environment. This can include anything from multimedia footage to important data and company publications. An expiration date can be applied to certain works and will need to be indicated in the relevant documentation.
- Database rights: Whoever owns the database, has the right to authorize the extraction of content. These rights are similar to copyright, in that, they also carry an expiration date – limited to 15 years.
- Designs: You can register a unique design that has an individual character. Nothing like it, or similar, may exist. The duration of a design registration can range from 5 to 25 years.
- Patent: This gives the creator, the right to prevent people from stealing their idea without permission. An invention qualifies as a patent when it involves an inventive step, is novel, and is capable of industrial application. A patent can either be short term and last 10 years, or be long term, and last 20 years.
- Trademark: A trademark acts as an identifier for a company, in terms of the goods that it produces. It usually lasts 10 years but can be renewed indefinitely, as long as the renewal fees are paid.
- Trade secrets: This refers to processes and procedures that provide a competitive edge to the business. Protection can be enforced as long as it is not a system used by other existing companies and falls within the description.
- Trade dress: This is related to packaging, and the physical aspects of products offered by a business. It can even relate to the design of a business or operational processes and procedures put in place.
To address the idea of IP more simply Brad Templeton once said,
“I think intellectual property is more like land, and copyright violation is more like the trespass. Even though you don’t take anything away from the landowner when you trespass, most people understand and respect the laws that make it illegal. The real crime in copyright violation is not the making of the copies, it’s the expropriation of the creator’s right to control the creation.”
In the same way that trespassing can encompass various extracurriculars, for example, vandalism, so can intellectual property violations. That’s why it’s crucial to identify the specific types. This will assist you in determining the correct course of action, should an infringement occur.
The relationship between business and intellectual property
Once you have obtained the relevant protection and documentation for your intellectual property, you become the official owner of the business and brand. You can include this information when drawing up your business plan, as it forms an integral part of your idea, and can be the core of your organization too.
Whatever you do reflects on the brand, and will create a lasting impression with customers. You need to control the narrative and ensure the image you portray is true to your brand. The smallest mistake can have huge ramifications, so be careful in the outside world.
In addition to this, your employees and other business representatives are liable for upholding your brand image. Plus, they’re responsible for ensuring the intellectual property remains safe from harm.
Employee contracts are the most effective way to ensure that everyone is aware of the company’s stance when it comes to IP, and what may happen, should an individual put it at risk.
Non-disclosure agreements can be put into place to prevent costly data breaches or infringements and can extend to after an employee has left the company too.
It’s always advisable to enlist the services of an attorney that specializes in intellectual property rights to take action against any violations when they occur. By doing so, you can immediately step in to protect the business’s reputation and limit the damages.
Identifying intellectual property is essential for innovation
“Intellectual-property rules are necessary to spur innovation – if every invention could be stolen, or every new drug immediately copied, few people would invest in innovation. But too much protection can strangle competition and can limit what economists call ‘incremental innovation’ – innovations that build, in some way, on others.” – James Surowiecki
This quote perfectly summarizes the importance of identifying and protecting IP. If everything’s the same or hinges on one singular concept, is it unique? What difference is the product offering, and how does this compare with the nearest competitors.
In a sense, intellectual property drives competitive advantage and allows businesses to thrive in an overly saturated market. It may seem like safeguarding IP is an immense effort, but it will pay off in the long run.
Nina Sharpe, Content Champion & Writer of Words
Traders’ Voice – US Election Commentary
The stage is clear for Americans to decide who they want to lead them in the next four years.
Just in case you didn’t know, it’s about to go down… in D’banj’s voice.
US Election Commentary…
Welcome to the maiden edition of our election series as we walk you through elections in developed and emerging market countries under our coverage. What better way to start than to begin with “the US Presidential Election”? Before we begin, we would like to wish you a happy new month. November is popularly known as the month of Thanksgiving. Despite how insane the year has been, there is something to be thankful for; For us, we are grateful to you, our clients, as you continue to journey with us into the future.
One thing President Trump will surely not be thankful for is how 2020 has unfolded so far. Given how impressive the US economy performed in 2019, the election was meant to be a walk in the park for Donald Trump, but now, not as much. From the global pandemic that has killed over 231,000 Americans to the Covid-19 induced economic disruption, coupled with the nationwide Black Lives Matter protest. I guess this is what they mean by “Sucker Punch.”
Looking at the polls, Biden has been in the lead for the past few months. Biden leads by 5-10 points on average across national polling averages, 73-23 for Biden in NPR/Marist, 52-31 for Biden on YouGov, 68-27 for Biden on Fox News, etc. Nevertheless, we cannot always trust the polls because if we did, Hilary would have been the president.
What you should know
Trump has stood by his “America first” rhetoric for most of his campaign, from the renegotiation of trade agreements to lowering taxes, coupled with the support of a dovish FED. On the matter of an additional US stimulus, Trump has proposed $1.9 trillion, $500 billion less than what the Democrats are proposing. We expect him to maintain his dovish stance on economic policies albeit with increasing concerns of a big deficit that could lead to a debt crisis. One thing we have learned from Biden’s campaign is that he is a fan of Green energy. We expect more government spending to skew towards infrastructure and renewable energy which will intensify the shift from fossil fuel to renewable energy. Biden has also expressed his plans to renegotiate America’s trade agreements in hopes to rebuild trade relations battered by Trump. Not to forget, Biden remains hawkish on tax.
Possible outcome…
The Blue wave (i.e. Democrats win the White House and The Senate while retaining control of the House)
The Red wave (i.e. Republican control of the presidency and The Senate and Congress)
Divided Government (i.e. Either party controlling the presidency but not The Senate and Congress)
A blue wave scenario is expected to be favourable for dollar underlying assets including, SSA Eurobonds on the back of an anticipated less confrontational approach on external policy, an easing in trade wars, and a speedy passage of the stimulus bill.
A red wave scenario is expected to send a mixed signal to the market. These stimulus plans may boost markets
and investors may breathe a sigh of relief in favour of Trump’s dovish policies compared to Biden’s proposed
hawkish tax policy.
A divided government may result in a more muted impact. While it would put checks and balances on either
candidate, limiting the worst excesses, it would also mean a fiscal gridlock that would not be good for markets.
On the local front, the Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index (NSEASI) surged by 6.39% WoW to close at
30,530.69 points, reaching 16 months high. The NSEASI YTD returns settled at +13.74% YTD (vs.+6.91% YTD in the prior week). The market breadth that tracks investors’ sentiment was relatively strong, closed at 10.33x (vs. 1.52x as the market recorded sixty-two (62) advancers as against six (6) decliners in the week.
NSEASI is now 3rd on the World Equity Index Ranking.
The better-than-anticipated earnings results from listed companies coupled with low yields at the fixed income
space continue to sustain the bullish momentum in the equities market. Nevertheless, we expect to see some
profit-taking activity this week on the back of the strong rally seen last week, creating possible entry points for
investors looking to invest in the equities market
E-payments industry continues to show promise
The most impressive growth was recorded in Mobile Interscheme transfers category where transaction value and volume grew 311.1% y/y.
The payments industry in Nigeria continues to demonstrate its promising growth with the recent data from the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) showing solid growth across the various e-payments channels in the first 9 months of 2020. NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) transactions recorded a healthy 39.4% y/y and 66.8% y/y growth in transaction value and volume to N105.3tn and 1.3bn respectively. For POS transactions, total transaction value and volume grew 185.7% y/y and 42.7% y/y respectively to N6.4tn and 440.9m respectively. The most impressive growth was recorded in Mobile Interscheme transfers category where transaction value and volume grew 311.1% y/y and 341.0% y/y toN1.9tn and 88.2m respectively.
The sustained growth in e-payments transaction volume and value in Nigeria evidence increased adoption of technology in payments and cash transfers by the Nigerian populace. This is driven by increasing internet & mobile penetration as well as investment by banks and other payment-based fintechs in payment technology infrastructure. The remarkable rise in Mobile interscheme transfers has been supported by the pandemic which has made many Nigerians resort to banking apps and USSD transfer channels to transfer funds. Furthermore, we note that recent lifting of covid-19 restrictions has led to recovery in NIP transactions and POS transactions.
Going forward, we expect the e-payments industry to continue to record significant growth even beyond the pandemic. In our view, the payments industry and the Fintech ecosystem as a whole represent the next growth frontier for Nigeria (See CSL_Nigeria’s Fintech Industry 2020; Growth Frontier of the New Decade). This is already being seen with foreign capital flowing into the sector for example Stripe’s recent US$200m acquisition of
Nigerian-based payment company, Paystack.
How the policy of US Presidential election winner will affect Nigeria
Which candidate’s policy will have a net positive effect on Nigeria, its major export commodity and the Nigerian Stock Exchange?
With the US Presidential elections set to take place on November 3rd – America has a choice between two major parties with vastly different economic views. Expectedly, the policy positions of each of these presidents will have far-reaching effects globally, including Nigeria.
READ: Nigeria’s fiscal crisis looms, oil hits $32
The Republican policy
President Donald Trump’s signature phrase is “America First”. This is an economic policy that seeks to promote US based manufacturing, a weaker dollar to promote exports, energy independence via increased fossil fuel output, and targeted immigration policies to reduce illegal immigration and raise local US wages.
Internationally, Trump has favored bilateral trade policies over multilateral policies and has deployed trade tariffs under a policy of reciprocity. He has also pulled out of the Paris Climate Accord.
READ: FG to save N1 trillion annually from petrol subsidy removal
The Democratic policy
Former Vice President, Joe Biden, also has a “Buy America” economic plan funded by a hike in corporate and personal income taxes. His plan will expand the affordable Care Act (Obamacare). The Biden plan will restrict fossil fuel investment on federal land, rejoin the Paris Climate talks and expand renewable energy use in the US.
Biden is also planning a huge fiscal expansion (tax hikes) to invest in infrastructure and expansion of Obamacare to States. He also plans a new tax called the U.S. Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income (GILTI), which is a tax on patents, trademarks, and copyrights generated by an affiliated foreign corporation.
READ: Forex: U.S dollar plunges against major currencies, investors remain jittery
The facts
- The stock market has performed better under Democrat Presidents than it has under Republican presidents, according to data going back to 1946.
- From 1947 to 2006, the average annual return for stocks under a Democratic president was 10.5% versus 6.1% under a Republican president.
- The average annual US GDP growth rate under a Democratic president was 3.6%, compared to 2.6% for a Republican president.
- Why? The type of fiscal multiplies both parties use, Republicans use tax cuts while Democrats stimulate via consumption.
- Tax cut introduced by Republicans boost economic growth by 0.3% to 0.4%, but expanding unemployment benefits and other policies often pushed by Democratic presidents has a fiscal multiplier of 1.2 to 1.7.
Effect of policies in the US
The Trump Presidency promises a new middle-class tax cut and further regulatory pullbacks on Energy and Financial Services, which are highly regulated. These sectors will see a revenue boost; thus, banks, natural gas & pipelines, and local manufacturing will benefit under a Trump reelection.
The Biden presidency wants to focus on the Affordable Care Act, renewables, and infrastructure; thus, any sector in Wind and Solar power, and construction equipment will benefit. Health stock will also jump as Biden will boost Medicare expansion.
What about Nigeria?
The Nigerian economy is connected to the US economy in 4 main ways.
- The Dollar exchange rate
- The price of crude oil
- The US Federal Reserve Rate
- China
So which candidate’s policy will have a net positive effect on Nigeria and the Nigerian Stock exchange? To be clear, Nigeria benefit from a
- Weak dollar. So, the cost of debt and imports is low.
- Higher crude oil price. So, forex earnings are up.
- Low Federal Reserve policy rate, to make emerging market securities attractive on a yield basis.
- The certainty with China.
If Trump is reelected and continues his trade and energy policies, it will mean more Capital Investments in the US to avoid import taxes. America’s energy independence also means less import of foreign crude and more US exports of oil and gas.
This should boost the US dollar and drop the price of crude oil & gas which will be negative for Nigeria. The positive for Nigeria is fossil fuels will not come under heavy regulatory guidance; thus, boosting new investment. Under Trump, the dollar is stronger, crude prices fall, federal rates stay low.
A Biden victory will see massive deficit spending, and a refocus on green policies and healthcare. This will affect investments in the Nigerian oil and gas industry. The positive is that the trade environment in the US will be more open to imports and outsourcing from Nigeria.
Under Biden, the dollar will be weaker, the crude oil price will stay up (dues to lower US Supply) and fed rates rise. Thus, emerging market security with higher yields is attractive.
China is Nigeria’s biggest opportunity – both candidates seek to crack down on Chinese imports, which presents an opportunity for Chinese and American companies to offshore to Nigeria and avoid Chinese import tariffs.
Worthy to note is that in each party, there exists polices net positive or neutral for Nigeria
Which stock will benefit from a Trump win? Seplat, what about a Biden win? Nigerian Eurobonds will do well.
Remember, the risks to this forecast are significant, Covid 19 is not defeated, it can kill global demand.