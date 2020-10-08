Paid Content
GroupFarma acquires 1000 hectares of land for cultivation and processing of premium rice
GroupFarma secured massive hectares of land suitable for rice cultivation.
Groupfarma, an Agritech brand owned by Timesellers Limited acquires more hectares of land to expand their rice production.
In further reception of the Groupfarma brand by the people of Imeko, the Onimeko of Imeko recently presided over a meeting where major families signed contract of sale by which Timesellers Limited acquired 1,000 hectares of land suitable for all year rice cultivation. The land, which was acquired through purchase and lease, is altogether in excess of 7,000 hectares in volume.
The community also opened its arms towards Groupfarma for the construction of an end to end processing facility for rice in Imeko. With the high demand for rice, more requests have been received from farmers from that region to join the Groupfarma program.
Recall that the Federal Government of Nigeria recently began enforcing strictly the ban on importation of rice into Nigeria, making local cultivation and production of rice more attractive.
Groupfarma has therefore embarked on the task of producing quality rice by cultivating 2,500 hectares of premium rice in Ogun State earlier this year. Food Security, being a cardinal part of the Company’s vision, is the motivation behind the Project
The current rice farm project has gotten to the harvest stage. It’s no wonder Groupfarma has found its foot as one of the leading Agritech Companies in Nigeria.
Paxful strengthens Crypto transactions with the addition of the Naira Token (NGNT)
Users can buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT) using NGNT, a Naira pegged stablecoin.
Global peer-to-peer crypto marketplace Paxful partnered with BuyCoins as part of its localization efforts to add Naira token (NGNT), a Naira pegged stablecoin, as a payment method to the platform. With this partnership, users will be able to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT) using NGNT.
Built on the world’s leading smart contract platform, the Ethereum blockchain, whose open-source and transparent stablecoin framework allows fiat to interact with smart contracts, gives cryptocurrency dealers the ability to transact with the Naira across the blockchain. NGNT is backed by Naira 1-to-1 meaning that one NGNT can always be redeemed for one Naira, giving the much-needed stability in contrast to usually volatile digital currencies.
“This collaboration with Paxful is an exciting step for the NGNT community. It opens up new opportunities and use cases for NGNT and will help to increase trading activity within the crypto ecosystem in Nigeria,” said Timi Ajiboye, CEO & Co-Founder of BuyCoins.
The addition of NGNT on Paxful will facilitate easy and speedy cross-border transactions while increasing the scope of trading on the platform, “With the Naira Token users can perform fast, publicly-verifiable, borderless transactions with a fiat equivalent, which is important to our users. Nigeria is one of Paxful’s leading markets. We’re excited to partner with BuyCoins to make this payment method available on our platform,” said Ray Youssef, CEO, and co-founder of Paxful.
Nigeria is also becoming one of the fastest-growing crypto markets in the world. With the growing demand for crypto and the national currency’s devaluation, there is a surging demand for stable digital currency to combat the volatility associated with Bitcoin and Naira.
About Paxful
Paxful is a people-powered marketplace for money transfers with anyone, anywhere, at any time. Their mission is to empower the forgotten four billion unbanked and underbanked around the world to have control of their money using peer-to-peer transactions. The company, founded in 2015, has over 4.5 million users globally who you can instantly buy and sell bitcoin with—using over 300 different payment methods.
As part of their mission, Paxful launched #BuiltWithBitcoin, a social good initiative to build 100 schools funded entirely by bitcoin all across emerging markets. Paxful was co-founded in 2015 by Ray Youssef, Chief Executive Officer, and Artur Schaback, Chief Product Officer.
About BuyCoins
BuyCoins is a cryptocurrency exchange for Africans. They create products and platforms that empower Africans to access and use cryptocurrency easily. One of those is an organization in collaboration with other partners called Token Mint, which manages the Naira Token (NGNT).
BuyCoins was founded in 2018 by Timilehin Ajiboye (Chief Executive Officer), Ire Aderinokun (Chief Operations Officer), and Tomiwa Lasebikan (Chief Product Officer).
Nigerian passport holders have access to just 2.1% of the world’s GDP – Forbes
Nigeria’s visa-free list mainly consists of other African countries and does not include destinations such as Europe, USA, China, or the UK.
- Nigerian Passport one of the lowest ranking in West Africa.
- Lesser global access than Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Ghana.
According to Forbes Africa, the Nigerian passport is one of the lowest ranking passports in West Africa, with visa-free access to just 2.1 percent of the world’s GDP.
Nigerian citizens currently have visa-free access to 54 destinations, a modest 23.7 percent of the 227 countries and territories in the world. Less than Ghana, Cameroon and Cote d’Ivoire whose citizens enjoy visa-free access to 73, 61 and 67 countries respectively.
READ: Multichoice Nigeria: How investing $2.1 billion in Nigeria’s media and entertainment value chain impacts national economy
Speaking on the limitations of the Nigerian passport and how Nigerians can step up global travel in search of opportunities, Paul Williams, Chief Executive Officer of LaVida Golden Visas, one of the world’s leading citizenship by investment facilitators, explained, “As a standalone passport, Nigerians have visa-free travel to just 54 countries and territories worldwide. Many of which are other African countries such as Ghana and Ethiopia. For High Net Worth Individuals and business people from Nigeria, this is very limiting and could be holding them back from various opportunities, restricting them with business, education and leisure.”
Nigeria’s visa-free list mainly consists of other African countries and does not include destinations such as Europe, USA, China, or the UK- regions at the fore of global development, and places many Nigerians may strive to do business, study or visit for leisure.
READ: Buhari expresses displeasure with Francophone West Africa over adoption of Eco currency
However, Paul Williams explained, “Investing in a quality government-approved citizenship by investment programme will enhance your visa-free travel access dramatically, and in turn, open up other opportunities. Through LaVida Golden Visas for example, if you pair a Grenadian passport with a Nigerian passport, one will gain access to 163 destinations worldwide, which includes the UK, EU Schengen zone, China and Russia. Now you have visa-free access to 58.7 percent of the world’s GDP, a huge improvement on the 2.1 percent that a standalone Nigerian passport offers.”
The island of Grenada, in the Caribbean, offers Citizenship by Investment in only 60-90 days from $220,000 and is one of the world’s top-ranked CBI programmes. And popular with West African’s due to the historical-cultural connection. By investing in a government-approved real estate project like Kimpton Kawana Bay, investors will benefit from tax incentives, increased visa-free travel and even opportunities to live and work in the USA through the E-2 visa.
READ: Healthplus: NASSI asks FG to intervene
“When you do your citizenship research, you will see Grenada and Kawana Bay stand out,” says Kingsley, a Nigerian Kimpton Kawana Bay CBI investor.
Where to invest your N5m to N500m safely and securely
If you what you are looking for is a healthy combination of safety and decent returns, then Kiakia can help you out.
These are interesting financial times in the Nigerian economy. Double-digit inflation, fluctuating forex and high liquidity. Smart individuals are exploring legitimate avenues to grow their money, increase their wealth or simply expand their income base. Some just want where to keep their money without it losing value.
So many investment schemes offering mouth-watering returns with no established business models or structure. “Invest xyz and get 30% in 6 months”, or “ Earn 15% every month”.
A 30% return on investment every 6 months translates to 60% per annum. If a business or transaction pays out that much, it means it makes as much as 120%. At 15% per month ROI, that translates to 180% ROI per annum.
As someone who has funded several businesses across industries and sectors, and profitably run businesses in the finance (The best Peer-to-Peer platform in Nigeria), hospitality/real estate and Agricultural sectors, I know for certain that such ROIs are not sustainable. There are no viable business models that support such type of ROI. They usually end in disappointments and losses. Greed is not a savvy investment virtue, it is a vice that must not get in the way sound reasoning when making investment decision.
The Nigerian economy is ripe with investment opportunities across a good number of industries that KiaKia has facilitated funding for and originated private lender loans in excess of N6bn that continues to generate stable, safe, secure and decent returns of between 20% and 30% per annum to investors over the last 5 years.
“Your funds are insured” is one of the most common assurances and guarantees many investment schemes offer in soliciting investment. Truth is, no insurance company provides insurance for the fund you are investing in any investment scheme. Assets of the businesses can be insured, but investment funds are not. This is why it is imperative to properly understand the business model you want to put money in and focus not just on the mouth-watering returns but establish that they are powered by viable business models and structures to guarantee the generation and sustenance of the promised ROI.
If what you seek in investment is 100% security and safety guarantee, then treasury bill, Sukuk and government bonds are your best bet. You get 5% to 11% per annum. Your money is secured and your returns are guaranteed, but inflation will likely depreciate the value.
If you what you are looking for is a healthy combination of safety and decent returns (20% to 30% per annum) and you have between 5m and 500m for the next 12 to 36 months, let’s talk (Email: [email protected] (not .com) or call: 08081669900). We can do business profitably with decent and sustainable returns on your funds.
Abiola Olajide is the CEO of KiaKia, one of Nigeria’s leading fintechs. He is also the CEO of Smart Residences Ltd (Operating as Gidanka, HomeAway and the Rezidence), CEO of House of Commodity and a Director in NFGCS Farms Ltd.
