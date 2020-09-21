Exclusives
COVID-19 forces tenants to request moratoriums from property owners
Tenants demanding moratorium from landlords because of the effects of COVID-19.
The effect of the Coronavirus pandemic is telling on the Real Estate sector, as many occupants have requested moratoriums from property owners or managers.
In separate interviews, some tenants told Nairametrics that they could no longer afford their rents, hence the need for moratoriums. If denied, a lot of them are ready to move to border towns of Lagos.
READ: Bank’s Credit to Nigeria’s Real Estate sector hits 5-year low
A moratorium is a legal authorization to debtors to postpone payment. The document can be obtained by tenants, to prevent the managers or owners of properties from taking legal actions against them.
A banker and resident of Oduduwa Crescent, Ikeja GRA, who simply identified himself as Kola, said that his landlord had informed him of a planned 25% increment in his rent from April 2020, a month before his rent was due, which he had agreed to.
Unfortunately, in May 2020, his employer (one of the Tier-1 banks) gave him the option of either accepting a 25% pay cut in May or resigning. Considering the fact that he had no side hustle, Kola chose the ‘lesser evil.’
READ: Non-Performing loans hit 4-year low as Banks recover N496 billion
“I took the decision because it pays me to allow a pay cut, than being out of job. At that point, I considered requesting a moratorium, as I have never owed rents before. I could afford to pay the rent, but I didn’t know how long I will be without a job, and paying the rent from my savings was not a wise decision for me. As Expected, the property owner was not comfortable with my request, as he suggested that I relocate to a cheaper facility.”
In his own case, Richard, who was a manager in one of the hotels close to the Lekki toll gate, was not as lucky as Kola. His rent was due by May, the same month his employer asked him to stay at home till further notice.
Efforts to plead with his landlord to buy more time fell on deaf ears, as the owner of his Surulere apartment was bent on collecting the rent.
READ: Lagos State Government offers 15% Discount on Land Use Charge Payments
He said, “I had no choice but to plead for three months to secure another apartment when it became obvious that my employer would not recall us anytime soon. Eventually, I decided to move from Surulere to Magboro where rents are cheaper, and property owners may be reasonable unlike their counterparts in Lagos.”
Kola and Richard are only two among hundreds of breadwinners that lost their sources of income or had pay cuts, especially during the lockdown. A lot of them, whose rents were due between April and July, are currently looking for cheaper residences amidst pressure from their landlords.
No doubt, apartments are cheaper in some border towns of Lagos. Some of the areas are Akute, OPIC (Wawa), Arepo, and Magboro, all in Ogun State.
For instance, while a self-contain apartment is obtainable between N120,000 to N150,000, a 2-bedroom flat goes between N250,000 to N300,000 per annum, and a 3-bedroom flat is rented between N350,000 to N400,000. In the city centre, such as Ikeja, Gbagada, and Surulere or on the Island, the rents are astronomical.
The heat will be more
A Real Estate practitioner and also the Vice President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Gbenga Ismail, explained that the impact of COVID-19 in real estate would be felt later, because of the tenancy/rent structure of the sector.
Unlike what is obtainable in other climes like the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States of America, where rents are renewed on a monthly or quarterly basis, Nigeria may not feel the pressure now, as rents are paid in one or two years’ advance.
Ismail, in an interview with Channels TV, said, “Most people that either lost their jobs, or had their salaries slashed, are likely to have paid their rents in advance before the virus, and that could still ease the tension for now, at least till the end of the year. Right now, what happened is that, by the lockdown period, you won’t feel anything; but by the third or fourth quarter of the year, you start feeling it; only then, would we see how it has affected Nigeria. By then, people won’t be able to pay rents or buy houses as planned. We are not sure of where the monetary issues are going now, and if lending will continue into the real estate sector. We are yet to see some of these things going on. Even in inventories, where developers have put houses out for rent, the concern is who is going to rent them? Before COVID-19, we wait 6 months before houses get rented or leased, but now it may not be less than 12 months. The immediate impact would soon start to reveal itself.”
More plead for a moratorium
Ismail added that more tenants would likely plead for moratoriums, because their businesses may have been affected, and some might have lost their jobs.
“Those who have mortgages and are possibly in the risk areas of losing their jobs will definitely have discussions with their lenders if that happens. I think the mortgage firms have to listen and think of how to help them since the COVID situation is a force majeure – unexpected circumstance. People are being forced to make decisions they did not plan to make,” he added.
Explore the Nairametrics Research Website for Economic and Financial Data
In all, the experts urged all stakeholders not to panic, as the phase will definitely pass, and the economy will gradually recover.
Business
Traders, artisans abandon face masks, sanitizers as fear of COVID-19 fades off for most Nigerians
Most Nigerian traders have stopped wearing facemasks as they believe the Pandemic may well be a rich man’s disease.
Most Nigerians appear to have abandoned the use of face masks, despite the lack of a vaccine for the COVID-19 pandemic that grounded their lives for most parts of 2020.
A survey of major markets across Lagos, revealed that most traders have abandoned the daily use of face masks – a mandatory requirement of the Lagos State Government, and an offense under the law. Hawkers, roadside sellers, shop traders, clothe dealers, food sellers, cart pushers, textile sellers, etc. are no longer paying attention to the safety measures.
The Nairametrics research team, discovered most traders believe the virus is no longer a threat, as they go about their daily business without being sick. At the night market in Idumota, most of the traders can be seen transacting their business with customers, without wearing masks or any form of social distancing, suggesting life appears to be back to normal for a lot of them.
READ: UK to impose visa ban, seize assets of Nigerians for electoral offences
The same situation played out at Oyingbo market, where traders lined up their goods on the floor around the train tracks, beckoning on customers to buy their goods. Most did not wear face masks, and even those who did failed to comply with the minimum requirements.
The face masks appeared unwashed, and even worn below the nose area. Social distancing rules also did not apply, and most did not have a basic hand sanitizer. For those who bother to wear, they only do so, to avoid being apprehended by Policemen. If caught, they end up parting away with some money – a fine, to avoid facing the law.
READ: Banks’ loans to customers rise to N18.9 trillion in Q1 2020
What they are saying
Nairametrics asked some of the traders why they no longer wear face masks. According to Mrs. Chioma at Arena market, Bolade,
“We only see reported numbers, but we have not heard of anyone who actually had the virus. In my opinion, even if there was COVID-19 in the country, it is most likely gone and defeated.”
She told Nairametrics research, that Nigerians are no more interested in the figures of COVID-19 cases anymore, because it is assumed that the numbers are inflated. Meanwhile, she stated that the only reason traders and customers are compelled to put on a face mask, is because of the enforcement by the police and market authorities.
READ: Lagos seals off church, others in Surulere, moves against illegal conversion of open spaces
Nairametrics research also visited the Computer village at Ikeja, and found few people in the market due to the alternating market day policy declared by the Lagos State government. However, some of the traders were seen without the use of face masks, and others ate in close proximity to each other.
In a conversation with Mr. Wasiu, a phone repairer, he said,
“Though we hear there is still COVID-19 in the country, but we do not believe it is true, which is why we have been going about our businesses as usual, and we have been good. It is safe to say, God is the one protecting us.”
Also in the Mile-12 market, another trader who identified himself as KC, believes the pandemic may have been a hype
“I have come to the conclusion that the pandemic is not as bad as we were made to believe, as most people now go back to their usual practices.”
READ: Gas is the new petrol – FG to Nigerian car owners
When asked if he now engages in handshakes, He said
“Yes. Furthermore, I used to have sanitizer before, but I don’t use it anymore. Our security personnel who enforces the use of face masks and sanitizers have stopped doing so, which has caused most of us to stop adherence. That alone is an indication that the disease is not as bad in the country as it was portrayed.”
While others claim the inexistence of the disease, Mrs. Bimpe, at Idumota, feels that Nigerians are not used to covering their faces, and staying apart from each other. That is why they tend to forget the guidelines stated by the government.
“I believe that there is COVID-19 in the country, we only need time to get used to the social distancing and the wearing of face masks.” She said.
In perhaps, one of the most remarkable take on COVID-19; a commuter explained how the BRT bus he entered was filled with passengers, without social distancing rules being applied. According to her,
“The new blue BRT going to Cement, Iyana-Ipaja area, was loaded beyond capacity yesterday, including standing. If the Government is not acting like there is COVID-19, why should I? My brother e no dey.”
Explore the Nairametrics Research Website for Economic and Financial Data
What the data says
Nigeria has about 56, 735 confirmed COVID-19 cases, since the first case in late February 2020. However, case numbers have dropped significantly in September, partially due to the reduced number of testing.
- As the curve flattens, the government has gradually lifted lockdown restrictions; opening Churches, Schools, Markets, and most public areas.
- Most publicized death cases have been of notable public figures, giving the impression that the disease does not affect the poor.
- Without reported cases of an outbreak in congested locations – with next to zero social distancing capabilities; it is difficult to convince most of these traders and artisans, that they can be affected by COVID-19
- Also, without palliatives, Nigerians have had no choice but to get back to their daily livelihoods, fending for themselves and their families. This is purely the motivating factor for most traders who have no one else to turn to, as higher fuel and electricity prices take toll.
Exclusives
Top NSE30 Stocks you should consider buying
NSE 30 index that are likely to outperform peers over the next 12 months.
The NSE30 Stocks Index are weighted by adjusted market capitalization, meaning the number of listed shares of a firm, multiplied by its closing price, and a capping factor.
It should be noted that only fully paid common stocks are included in the NSE30 index.
The NSE 30 index is usually rebalanced on a semi-annual basis, on the first working day in January and in July.
The companies presently listed on the NSE30 Index include:
• Banks: Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Access Bank Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, FBN Holdings, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Ecobank Transnational Inc, Fidelity Bank Plc, FCMB Group Plc, Sterling Bank Plc
• FMCGs: Nestle Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Guinness Nigeria Plc, International Breweries Plc, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc
• Oil & Gas: Seplat petroleum Development Co. Plc, Mobil Oil Plc
• Telecommunications: MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, Airtel Africa Plc
• Building Materials: Dangote Cement Plc, BUA Cement Plc, Lafarge Cement, WAPCO Plc
• Agro-Industrial: Presco Plc,
• Agro-Allied: Notore Chemical Plc
• Agriculture: Okomu Oil Palm Co Plc
• Hospitality: Transcorp Hotels Plc
READ: Airtel, Nestle, NB lead the Bulls to a home win, investors gain N106.3 billion
In a mail to Nairametrics, Equity Analyst, CardinalStone Research, Khalil Woli, gave vital insights on the top NSE30 stocks, that investors and stock traders should consider buying.
“Although domestic equities have delivered broadly negative returns in H12020 against a backdrop of weakening growth, currency concerns, and depressed earnings releases, we identify historically resilient names among the NSE 30 index that are likely to outperform peers over the next 12 months.
READ: Airtel Africa receives NCC approval to acquire 10 MHz spectrum for $94 million
“Specifically, we like stocks with track records of high profitability, low financial leverage, and less margin volatility,” he said.
These stocks also have attractive upside potential for 2020 based on our target prices, and are relatively consistent with dividend payments.
Notably, ZENITH and UBA have dividend yield that exceeds inflation levels.
READ: CBN allows banks to pay winnings, salaries for 7 banned betting & gaming companies
GUARANTY and STANBIC are also likely to offer dividend yield that are higher than the return on one-year T-Bill, going by their first-half performances.
These banking names all announced interim dividends for the first half of the year.
In the cement space, WAPCO and DANGCEM are currently trading at attractive prices in the market, despite strong earnings expectations for FY20.
READ: Access Bank posts Profit Before Tax of N74.31 billion in H1 2020
Both companies delivered impressive growth in profit after tax (DANGCEM, +5.8% YoY; WAPCO, + 60.0% YoY) in H1 2020, despite the COVID-19 impact on sales (principally noticed in April).
DANGCEM and WAPCO, are trading at 23.6% and 35.8% discounts respectively, to their 5-year average P/Es, despite expectations of higher ROEs in 2020.
There is also a strong investment case for PRESCO and OKOMUOIL, as oil palm companies historically thrive during currency liquidity crisis in Nigeria.
READ: BUA Cement Plc posts impressive unaudited H1, 2020 financial results
Recall that OKOMU and PRESCO grew profits by over 100.0% YoY and 82.0% YoY respectively in 2016. The border closure and potential FX-induced increase in domestic patronage are other arguments in favor of the sector
Lastly, NESTLE is an obvious pick from the consumer goods space. The company has demonstrated high defensive attributes of consistent dividend payments and superior ROE (73.9% compared to a sector average of 27.6%), amidst the macro headwinds of the last few years. Its healthy reliance on locally sourced raw materials, makes an additional case for the stock, given recent naira pressure.
In addition, Silas Ozoya, Managing Partner, SUBA Capital, in a chat with Nairametrics, used the prevailing macros in selecting his favorite NSE30 stocks.
READ: Analysis: Sterling Bank, where are the returns?
“My personal favorites are in the financial sector and consumer goods. This is because transactions happen every day and humans must consume house hold items.
So, my first pick would be Zenith Bank, GTBank, and Sterling Bank
“They are the stock to hold in my portfolio, because of pond standing stability in the case of Zenith Bank and GTBank, and rapid growth in the case of Sterling Bank,” he said.
READ: GTBank, Access Bank, 11 others pay workers N271.64 billion in H1 2020
Also, the consumer goods market is the next on his list. “Unilever, Flour Mills of Nigerian Plc, and Nestle would top my list here, because of the market and consumer behavior towards their products, which translates to a healthy bottom, capitalization, and dividend,” he added.
Overall, the leadership of these companies, and their response to the ever-changing policies have shown how much longer they’re willing to keep the business running, which is a priority for any investor holding shares in their portfolio.
Currencies
Why Nigeria’s external reserves is stuck at $35 billion
Forex reserves remain just above $35 despite the pressure on the exchange rate
Nigeria’s external reserves remain stuck at just above $35.7 billion, according to data from the central bank for the week ended September 10th, 2020.
Nigeria is in the midst of a foreign currency crisis that has led to multiple devaluations in March, July, and in August 2020. Pressure from the World Bank has also led to a unification of the exchange rate, which is now between N380 and N386/$1.
However, despite the pressure on the exchange rate and the decision by the CBN to resume sales of forex to the BDCs, forex reserves remain just above $35.
Forex reserves at the beginning of the year was $38.5 billion and fell to under $36 billion in the days leading to the lockdown. Since then, external reserves have fallen to $33.4 billion before rising to above $36 billion when the IMF disbursed loans to Nigeria. It has remained stuck at above $35 billion since July,
Nigeria has awaited a $1.5 billion loan from the World Bank, which is viewed as critical to releasing forex to meet the demand of foreign investors waiting on the sidelines to repatriate their funds. Pent up demand is thought to be around $2 billion, depending on who you read.
(READ MORE: External reserves decline by over 8%, despite lower FX demand)
Why reserves remain static: The CBN relies heavily on oil sales to shore up its external reserve position.
- But with oil prices hovering just above $40 and Nigeria’s crude oil output down to 1.4 million barrels per day, dollar inflows have remained short of expectations.
- The government reported a 50% drop in revenues in the first half of the year.
- Foreign portfolio investments in the country have also crashed. According to data from the NBS, Foreign Inflows fell to $1.29 billion compared to $5.8 billion.
- Foreign investments into the money market also fell drastically from $3.4 billion in Q1 2020 to just $323 million.
- The CBN attracted significant inflows of forex between 2017 and 2019, offering high-interest rates as an incentive to foreign investors to keep their money in the country.
Why this matters: Nigeria’s external reserve is a closely watched benchmark for a lot of reasons.
- It helps determine how much forex Nigeria has to meet its import requirements.
- A sharp drop below $35 billion could send s signal to the forex market that another devaluation is imminent to help prop up the naira.
- In contrast, an increasing external reserve suggests a higher inflow from crude oil sales, foreign investor inflows and other external loans such as the world bank loan.
- Nigeria’s current account deficit is also negative, meaning that the CBN will likely keep the reserves at these levels until government external revenue sources improve.
Impact on forex: It appears the CBN is not immediately disposed to selling forex to meet demand at the NAFEX window until it receives a significant inflow of forex. This confirms how important the World Bank’s loan is to provide a temporary fix to Nigeria’s exchange rate challenges.