PayPal, Square make top 10 list of most valuable U.S banks

New money disruptor companies, PayPal, Square are making strong statements on the financial ecosystem of the world’s largest economy, the United States.

Data retrieved on their most recent market capitalization reveals PayPal is growing faster than any normal U.S bank, and it’s not close. Still, PayPal isn’t a traditional bank.

The fast-rising financial juggernaut doesn’t have a physical branch, but it is now ranked the 2nd most valuable American financial bank listed on the Stock market with a valuation of about $251 billion.

Recall sometimes ago PayPal Holdings, announced it was providing its users the opportunity to buy, hold, and sell cryptos directly from their PayPal account by early next year.

It also hinted at a strategy to significantly boost its crypto’s utility capability by making it readily available as a funding source for purchases by its 28 million clients globally.

However, a few weeks later, PayPal allowed U.S residents to purchase, sell, and keep cryptos.

About 12 years ago, PayPal Europe was granted a Luxembourg banking license, which, under EU laws, allows it to conduct banking business throughout the European Union.

Square, Inc. a fast-growing fintech startup led by highly respected tech entrepreneur, Twitter’s Jack Dorsey comes in 7th position on the list with a market valuation of $95 billion.