NIPCO, 2 others share prices appreciate, as NASD OTC investors gain N10.58 billion

Stock Market
NASD OTC Securities Exchange ended the week on a bullish note, as the NSI return rose by 1.98% to close the week at 733.77 points against 719.53 points on the preceding week, Friday, December 04, 2020.
This is according to the weekly market review seen by Nairametrics.
From the market review, Nairametrics gathered that investors under the NASD OTC platform gained N10.58billion in value, as market capitalization moved from N534.83 billion the preceding week to close at N545.41 billion.
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported last week that the NSI return ended on a bearish note, with investors losing about N12.23 billion.
However, this week, the NSI overturned the loss to record an impressive gain of N10.58 billion. The gains were due to a positive movement in prices during the week, with four stocks (NIPCO, CSCS, NDEP and WAMCO) all advancing this week
Top traded securities by volume for the week
- Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS) led the chart for the week with 3,885,021 units.
- NIPCO Plc recorded 2,142,744 units for the week ended.
- FrieslandCampina Wamco Nigeria Plc recorded 383,306 units for the week.
- Niger Delta Exploration and Production Company Plc (NDEP) recorded 44,566 units for the week.
- Afriland Properties Plc also made the elite list with 807 units.
Top traded securities by value for the week
- NIPCO Plc led the elite list for value with N145,706,592 for the week.
- CSCS Plc recorded N53,700,076 for the week.
- FrieslandCampina Wamco Plc recorded N53,435,345 for the week.
- NDEP Plc recorded N13,897,208 for the week.
- Afriland Properties Plc also made the elite list with N1008.75
Top Advancer for the week
Four stocks advanced for the week, the breakdown of the stocks are:
- NIPCO Plc led the chart for advancers of the week, recording a 9.68% W-o-W increase in share price to close at N68.
- CSCS Plc recorded a 6.21% W-o-W increase to close at N140.
- NDEP Plc advanced by 3.72% W-o-W to close at N311.94.
- FrieslandCampina Wamco Plc advanced by 2.27% W-o-W to close at N135.
PayPal, Square make top 10 list of most valuable U.S banks
PayPal and Square are making strong statements on the financial ecosystem of the world's largest economy.
New money disruptor companies, PayPal, Square are making strong statements on the financial ecosystem of the world’s largest economy, the United States.
Data retrieved on their most recent market capitalization reveals PayPal is growing faster than any normal U.S bank, and it’s not close. Still, PayPal isn’t a traditional bank.
The fast-rising financial juggernaut doesn’t have a physical branch, but it is now ranked the 2nd most valuable American financial bank listed on the Stock market with a valuation of about $251 billion.
- Recall sometimes ago PayPal Holdings, announced it was providing its users the opportunity to buy, hold, and sell cryptos directly from their PayPal account by early next year.
- It also hinted at a strategy to significantly boost its crypto’s utility capability by making it readily available as a funding source for purchases by its 28 million clients globally.
- However, a few weeks later, PayPal allowed U.S residents to purchase, sell, and keep cryptos.
- About 12 years ago, PayPal Europe was granted a Luxembourg banking license, which, under EU laws, allows it to conduct banking business throughout the European Union.
Square, Inc. a fast-growing fintech startup led by highly respected tech entrepreneur, Twitter’s Jack Dorsey comes in 7th position on the list with a market valuation of $95 billion.
- The company is pretty known for building tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy.
- Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in-person, manage their businesses, and access financing. And individuals use Cash App to spend, store, and invest money.
- Recall Nairametrics, some weeks back reported how its money-spinning app, Cash App has now become its major income driver, making up about 80% of its entire revenue in Q3 with the help of Bitcoin.
- Square Financial Services has its operations headquartered in Salt Lake City. Its most recent FDIC approval gives the fintech company FDIC insurance, meaning that depositor funds are insured up to $250,000.
NEM Insurance Plc distributes 4.7 billion bonus shares worth N2.36 billion
NEM Insurance Plc has announced the distribution of bonus shares of 4.7 billion at N0.50k worth N2.36 billion.
The Management of NEM Insurance Plc has announced the distribution of bonus shares of 4.7 billion at N0.50k worth N2.36 billion.
The disclosure is part of the resolutions passed at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the firm, which was sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market, and seen by Nairametrics.
Nairametrics gathered that the bonus shares will be issued to existing members of the Company, subject to the filing of the increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company at the Corporate Affairs Commission, as approved at the AGM held on 18th of June 2020.
- According to the notice, the 4.7 billion ordinary shares of N0.50k will be distributed among members, whose names are found in the Company’s Register at the close of business on 16th of December, 2020, in the proportion of nine (9) new shares of 50 kobo each for every ten (10) existing shares of 50 kobo each, held by them.
- The shares distributed shall rank pari pasu with the existing shares in all respect and will be treated for all purposes as capital and not as income
The breakdown on how the bonus share was arrived at, showed that the total sum of N2,359,748,543.5 (approximately N2.36 billion) was transferred from the company’s share premium account and retained earnings account to the share capital account, wherein the bonus shares (fully paid) will be distributed from. The breakdown of individual contribution shows that;
- N2,087,197,543 was distributed from the firm’s retained earnings account
- N272, 551,000 was distributed from the firm’s share premium account.
What you should know
- Nairametrics had earlier reported a 482% increase revenue projection by NEM Insurance Plc for Q1 2021.
- Nairametrics gathered that the register of members and transfer books of the company will be closed from 17th-18th of December, 2020. In accordance to this, bonus shares will be distributed to shareholders whose names are on the register before the date of closure.
- According to Investopedia, a bonus share, also known as a scrip issue or a capitalization issue is an offer of free additional shares to existing shareholders. Shareholders can sell their shares to meet their liquidity needs. In addition, Bonus shares increase a company’s share capital but not its net assets.
Profit-taking at Nigerian stock market, industrial stocks waned by 4.09%
Market sentiment was however positive, as there were 29 advancers and 9 decliners.
Nigerian stock market ended the week on a negative note as the All Share Index fell further by 0.94% to 34,250.74 points. Consequently, year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at 27.86% and N17.90 trillion respectively.
- A total volume of 796.0million units of shares, valued at N4.46billion exchanged hands in 4,810 deals. JAIZ BANK was the most traded shares by volume at 401.1million units, while ZENITHBANK topped by value at N1.08billion.
- Market sentiment was however positive, as there were 29 advancers and 9 decliners.
- The sectorial performance also improved as Banking, Insurance, Oil & Gas, and Consumer Goods advanced by 2.54%, 2.10%, 0.37%, 0.18% respectively. Conversely, the industrial index waned by -4.09%.
Top Gainers
- FBNH up 8.73% to close at N6.85
- VITAFOAM up 8.66% to close at N6.9
- GUINNESS up 5.92% to close at N17
- ZENITHBANK up 3.18% to close at N22.7
- GUARANTY up 1.70% to close at N32.9
Top Losers
- DANGCEM down 8.04% to close at N183
- NEIMETH down 5.98% to close at N2.2
- JBERGER down 4.62% to close at N17.55
- GLAXOSMITH down 2.99% to close at N6.5
- UNILEVER down 1.15% to close at N12.9
Outlook
Nigerian bourse ended the last trading session on a negative note. NSE30 stocks like Dangote Cement, Unilever dragged the Sub-Saharan based index lower as profit-taking was notable among blue-chip stocks.
- Selling pressures intensified on macros coming from Nigeria’s currency market, on recent economic macros facing an unusual level of FX scarcity, which kept significant pressure on Nigeria’s local currency.
- Nairametrics envisages you seek the advice of a certified financial advisor when choosing stocks to buy.