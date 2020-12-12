NIPCO, 2 others share prices appreciate, as NASD OTC investors gain N10.58 billion

NASD OTC Securities Exchange ended the week on a bullish note, as the NSI return rose by 1.98% to close the week at 733.77 points against 719.53 points on the preceding week, Friday, December 04, 2020.

This is according to the weekly market review seen by Nairametrics.

From the market review, Nairametrics gathered that investors under the NASD OTC platform gained N10.58billion in value, as market capitalization moved from N534.83 billion the preceding week to close at N545.41 billion.

What you should know

Nairametrics had earlier reported last week that the NSI return ended on a bearish note, with investors losing about N12.23 billion.

However, this week, the NSI overturned the loss to record an impressive gain of N10.58 billion. The gains were due to a positive movement in prices during the week, with four stocks (NIPCO, CSCS, NDEP and WAMCO) all advancing this week

Top traded securities by volume for the week

Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS) led the chart for the week with 3,885,021 units.

NIPCO Plc recorded 2,142,744 units for the week ended.

FrieslandCampina Wamco Nigeria Plc recorded 383,306 units for the week.

Niger Delta Exploration and Production Company Plc (NDEP) recorded 44,566 units for the week.

Afriland Properties Plc also made the elite list with 807 units.

Top traded securities by value for the week

NIPCO Plc led the elite list for value with N145,706,592 for the week.

CSCS Plc recorded N53,700,076 for the week.

FrieslandCampina Wamco Plc recorded N53,435,345 for the week.

NDEP Plc recorded N13,897,208 for the week.

Afriland Properties Plc also made the elite list with N1008.75

Top Advancer for the week

Four stocks advanced for the week, the breakdown of the stocks are: