Stock Market
NASD OTC investors lose N12.23 billion, as NDEP and Wamco Plc share prices tumble
Market capitalization declined from N547.06 billion recorded in the previous week to N534.83 billion.
Investors at NASD OTC Securities Exchange lost N12.23 billion in value for the week ended Friday, December 4, 2020.
This is according to a weekly market review seen by Nairametrics.
- NASD OTC market ended the week bearish, as return declined by -2.24% to close the week at 719.53 points against 735.99 points in the preceding week.
Top traded securities by volume for the week
- Niger Delta Exploration and Production Company Plc (SDNDEP) led the chart with 891,356 units.
- Friesland Campina Wamco Plc (SDFCWAMCO) recorded 545,415 units.
- Central Securities Clearing System Plc (SDCSCSPLC) recorded 26,400 units.
- Afriland Properties Plc (SDAFRILAND) recorded 1,000 units.
- Industrial and General Insurance Plc (SDIGIPLC) recorded 500 units.
Top traded securities by value for the week
- Niger Delta Exploration and Production Company (SDNDEP) also led by approximately N275.31 million for the week.
- Friesland Campina Wamco Plc (SDFCWAMCO) posted N72.27 million.
- Central Securities Clearing System Plc (SDCSCSPLC) recorded N382,701.
- Afriland Properties Plc (SDAFRILAND) posted N1,380.
- Industrial and General Plc (SDIGIPLC) posted N35.
What you should know about NSI
- No advancers for the week
- Total value traded for the week increased to N347.96 million, +452.80%. W-o-W.
- Total volume traded for the week also increased to 1,464,671 units, +7.48%W-o-W.
- Total trade deals for the week increased to 33, +50% W-o-W.
- NSI Year-to-Date return rose by +3.15%.
- SDNDEP declined by 7.5% to close at N325.15 from the previous close of N300.76
- SDFCWAMCO declined by 5.71% to close at N140 from the previous week close of N132.
Stock Market
U.S Stocks post record gains across markets spectrum
The Dow DJIA gained 0.8% to close near 30,218 points, while the S&P 500 SPX +0.88% advanced 0.9%, to finish near 3,699 points,
Investors are trooping in large numbers at U.S equity markets as buying pressure escalates at the world’s biggest and most liquid equity market.
What you should know
Major U.S stock benchmarks were all fired up at the last trading session of the week, recording another week of gains for U.S stocks, as global investors looked past a softer-than-expected U.S jobs report.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Russell 2000 RUT, +2.37% each ended at an all-time high – the first simultaneous record finishes for the quartet since Jan. 22, 2018.
- The Dow DJIA gained 0.8% to close near 30,218 points, while the S&P 500 SPX +0.88% advanced 0.9%, to finish near 3,699 points, and the Nasdaq Composite COMP surged by 0.7% to 12,464 points.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the prevailing fundamentals global investors would be gazing at amid the COVID-19 era:
“Investors continue to knock their Yule logs that a pre-holiday Christmas stimulus bill will provide the ultimate holiday stocking stuffer this year, and continue to look on the sunny side of the eventual vaccine rollout.
“But before we can make new gains, there is the usual sentiment tug of war between medium-term optimism and near-term COVID-19 despair.
“I do not know how many times we have been down this road before. Still, all roads lead to prosperity eventually as the post-pandemic market rally has moved seamlessly from policy-driven to mobility-driven to vaccine-driven and should continue so even if some investors are sitting on the fence waiting for a new stimulus deal.”
What to expect
In the near term, leading stock experts are predicting an even stronger 2021 bullish outlook possibly for the U.S Stock markets, coupled with a quick inoculation-driven economic recovery.
Stock Market
Nigerian stocks up amid gains from Mobil, Airtel, Zenith Bank
The market breadth ended negative as MOBIL led 13 Gainers as against 19 Losers topped by DANGCEM at the end of today’s session
Nigerian Stocks ended the last trading session of the week on a positive note.
- The All Share Index gained 0.48% to close at 35,137.99 points as against -0.25% recorded on Thursday.
- Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +30.91%.
Nigerian Stocks trading turnover at Friday’s trading session ticked up as volume gained +1.20%, as against the 21.57% plunge recorded on Thursday.
- FBNH, UBA, and ACCESS were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The market breadth ended negative as MOBIL led 13 Gainers as against 19 Losers topped by DANGCEM at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
- ETI leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
Top Gainers
- MOBIL up 9.20% to close at N228
- AIRTELAFRI up 8.75% to close at N640
- CILEASING up 7.17% to close at N4.78
- ARDOVA up 3.21% to close at N14.45
- ZENITHBANK up 1.70% to close at N23.95
Top Losers
- DANGCEM down 2.93% to close at N199
- DANGSUGAR down 2.56% to close at N19
- UACN down 2.05% to close at N7.15
- FBNH down 1.39% to close at N7.1
- GUARANTY down 1.04% to close at N33.25
Outlook
Nigerian stocks got fired up amid soaring oil prices at the last trading session of the week.
- Buying pressure was significantly seen across leading NSE 30 Stocks like Mobil, Airtel, and Zenith Bank, which helped the bullish momentum all fired up.
- Nairametrics, however, envisages cautious buying as the COVID-19 crisis seems to be getting out of hand in Nigeria’s key international markets, which includes Western Europe and the United States.
Stock Market
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc to raise N4.8 billion through private placement
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc. has secured permission to raise the sum of N4.8 billion through private placement.
The Board of Directors of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc. has secured permission to raise the sum of N4.8 billion through private placement.
This is according to a disclosure signed by the company’s Secretary, Jide Ibitayo and seen by Nairametrics.
The disclosure is part of the resolutions reached at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the firm and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, dated December 3, 2020.
According to the information contained in the notification, the private placement worth N4.8 billion is to be raised through the sale of 8,888,888,889 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each of the company, at the rate of 54 kobo per share, in a distribution succinctly captured below:
- 5,331,004,445 units (approximately 60% of the total allotted units) is to be sold to Charles Enterprises LLC for about N2.88 billion.
- The remaining 3,557,844,444 (approximately 40% of the total allotted units) is to be sold to Arubiewe Farms Ltd for about N1.92 billion.
What this means
- According to Investopedia, a private placement is a sale of stock shares or bonds to pre-selected investors and institutions rather than on the open market. It is an alternative to an initial public offering (IPO) for a company seeking to raise capital for expansion.
- In this light, it is pertinent to note that private sales are now common for start-ups, as they allow the company to obtain the money they need to grow while delaying or foregoing an IPO.
What you should know
Other key resolutions reached at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting include:
- Raising the company’s authorized share capital from N10 billion to N10.05 billion.
- To raise additional capital via the issue of debt or equity or a combination of both including convertible bonds, loans, stock, bonds with options etc.
- Amendment of clause 6 of the Memorandum and clause 5 of the Articles of Association of the company respectively.