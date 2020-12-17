Coronavirus
Second wave: Nigeria records all-time highest daily Covid-19 cases
This represents the highest ever number of daily covid cases recorded since the outbreak.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Wednesday, announced that 930 new confirmed covid-19 cases were recorded in Nigeria, taking the total tally to 75,062 confirmed cases and 1,200 deaths, year to date.
This represents the highest ever number of daily cases recorded since the outbreak. The last time Nigeria recorded a daily number of covid cases in this region was on the 11th of December 2020, when 796 cases were recorded, followed by 790 cases recorded on 1st July 2020.
READ: NNPC to declare dividend in 2020 despite Covid-19 pandemic
The second wave of the pandemic
The recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases is alarming and a call for immediate action. So far in December, the average monthly cases jumped by 199.2% from an average of 157 cases recorded in November to stand at 469 cases.
- Compared to an average of 129 cases recorded in October, it has grown by over 263.7% in December.
- Nairametrics had reported in October, that the spike in new cases suggested a looming second wave of the pandemic. However, it is clear that Nigeria has slipped into the second wave of the pandemic.
- In the past 16 days, Nigeria has recorded 7,507 new cases of the disease, which is 59.6% higher than the total 4,704 cases recorded in the month of November.
READ: Second wave of Coronavirus pandemic imminent in Europe, Germany and France tighten rules
What you should know
- A survey carried out by Nairametrics Research in September, revealed that Nigerians have abandoned the use of face masks, hand sanitizers, and social distancing practices as they go about their daily businesses.
- According to the report, most traders and artisans believed the virus was no longer a threat considering the reduction in the daily number of cases, while some believed there was no Covid-19 in Nigeria in the first place.
- Recall, that the Nigerian government closed some isolation centres across the country due to the lack of patients and a significant decline in the number of cases.
- The continuous surge in the number of daily cases has prompted the federal government to begin reopening of isolation centres as the number of cases in admission has grown from 3,102 as of 30th December to 7,087 on Wednesday, representing over 128% increase in 16 days.
- The discovery of a Covid-19 vaccine has seen many take the pandemic as a mere sickness that can be easily treated, which has reduced the fear of disease nationwide.
- Stories of reputable footballers and world leaders recovering from the disease has also caused most Nigerians to show laxity towards the precautionary measures against the disease, hence flouting health directives.
READ: Covid-19: POS transaction value drops by N96 billion due to lock down in April
READ: Nigeria’s $1.5 billion loan request is still in the works – World Bank
What the data says
Nigeria currently stands 9th on the list of African Countries with the highest cases of Covid-19 with South Africa leading at 883,687 cases year to date.
- One would think that Nigeria is lucky from the outrage of the pandemic. However, information gathered by Nairalytics research showed that Nigeria’s number of tests in relation to our population is below expectation.
- According to the NCDC, the total tests carried out in Nigeria is 859,357 as of 16th December 2020, standing sixth on the African list behind Kenya (984.4 thousand) and Egypt (1 million).
- Notably, in terms of tests per 1 million population, Nigeria stands at 44th position with just an average of 4,123 tests nationwide.
- This is a clear indication of inadequacies in the number of tests carried out in the country, which could affect the Nation from seeing the clear picture.
READ: Over 50 million entities own Ethereum, as it trades around $600
What this means
A second wave of the pandemic could push Nigeria into another round of lockdown, which would propel a range of chain reactions.
- Affecting the nation’s recovery process from the economic recession
- An already escalated inflation rate at 14.89% could only get worse.
- Fear and unrest, amongst the Nigerian populace, leading to chaos.
READ: Nigeria signs technology transfer agreement with Czech Republic
Upshot
The only way to fight against the pandemic is for every member of the Nigerian community to see it as an immediate threat that requires immediate and continuous action, by taking adequate precautions and practice good health hygiene.
Get stock trading guidance via our SSN Newsletter
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 16th of December 2020, 930 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 75,062 confirmed cases.
On the 16th of December 2020, 930 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 7,125 samples across the country.
To date, 75,062 cases have been confirmed, 66,775 cases have been discharged and 1,200 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 859,357 tests have been carried out as of December 16th, 2020 compared to 848,194 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 16th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 75,062
- Total Number Discharged – 66,775
- Total Deaths – 1,200
- Total Tests Carried out – 859,357
According to the NCDC, the 930 new cases were reported from 22 states- Lagos (279), FCT (179), Plateau (62), Kaduna (54), Kano (52), Katsina (52), Imo (42), Jigawa (42), Rivers (38), Kwara (30), Nasarawa (19), Yobe (15), Ogun (13), Borno (10), Oyo (9), Niger (9), Ebonyi (6), Bauchi (6), Edo (5), Taraba (4), Sokoto (2) and Cross River (2).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 25,436, followed by Abuja (8,908), Plateau (4,099), Kaduna (4,098), Oyo (3,773), Rivers (3,217), Edo (2,747), Ogun (2,348), Kano (1,965), Delta (1,829), Ondo (1,751), Enugu (1,363), Katsina (1,289), Kwara (1,275), Gombe (1,104), Ebonyi (1,075), Abia (973), Osun (965), Bauchi (860), and Borno (768).
Imo State has recorded 730 cases, Nasarawa (581), Benue (515), Bayelsa (471), Ekiti (396), Jigawa (382), Akwa Ibom (364), Adamawa (329), Niger (307), Anambra (294), Sokoto (210), Taraba (203), Kebbi (138), Yobe (123), Cross River (92), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
Coronavirus
FG collaborates with WHO, Gavi and manufacturers for Covid-19 vaccine
The FG has revealed that Nigeria has signed up with WHO, Gavi, manufacturers for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccine.
The Federal Government has revealed that Nigeria has signed up with the World Health Organization (WHO), Gavi and manufacturers for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a report from News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was made by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Enahire, while addressing the press at State House after the virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osibajo, on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
What the minister is saying
The minister said, “We have signed up with the World Health Organisation and Gavi for access to vaccines immediately they are available. But you know that these vaccines are new and are in packets and the producers are not given any indemnity.
“These countries where these vaccines are manufactured, have of course, given themselves the priority to serve themselves; serve their own citizens first and we hope that the pressure from the WHO and Gavi will be able to get reserves for other countries that are not manufacturing and they will be able to attend to what will be signed up to.
“We signed up for advanced market participation in Covax; so, if we will be able to get our own, I think it will be in January. But there are two types of vaccines; there are those that have to be in ultra-deep freezers – the MRA type of vaccines; that is the freezer that must give you Minus 80 per cent type of degree.’’
Going further, Ehanire pointed out that there is a type that has to be in the deep freezer of minus 20 degrees and another type that can be in minus two degrees refrigerators. The one in regular refrigerators would be easy as they were available in Nigeria.
He said, “The one that will be in Minus 20 refrigerators is also going to be possible because we also have the freezers here but the one that will be in ultra-cold freezers, we hardly have ultra-cold freezers in this country and to receive and store in those ultra-cold freezers will require that you purchase the ultra-cold freezers.
“So, we are working on the cost; which one shall we get first? Obviously, the one we can afford; remember that we have 200 million citizens; we need to have a way to be able to get enough to be able to take care of our citizens.
“So, that means we must be able to get the vaccines that work well, with good cost of storage and cost of delivery; that is the one we will like to get as soon as they are available. We also had bilateral discussions with manufacturers; some of them have written to us that they want to have discussions with us.’’
Ehanire said the ministry was looking at multiple sources and have had a conversation with United Arab Emirates.
What you should know
Gavi, the vaccine alliance, is an international organisation created in 2000 to improve access to new and underused vaccines for people in the world’s poorest countries.
Covax which was founded by WHO, European Commission and France in 2020, is a ground-breaking global collaboration to accelerate the development, production, and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines. COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO. Its aim is to accelerate the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines and to guarantee fair and equitable access for every country in the world
Coronavirus
U.K. to urgently review holiday guidance as Covid-19 cases surge
The U.K. will urgently review holiday guidance, considering the surge in Covid-19 cases.
The United Kingdom will urgently review holiday guidance, considering the recent surge in Covid-19 cases. This may result in tougher guidance for families gathering over Christmas, which will hold as soon as today, Wednesday.
Doctors called on Tuesday for Boris Johnson to cancel the planned relaxation of rules, which would see families crossing between nations and regions. The British Medical Association said allowing people to mix is a “recipe for catastrophe.” Opposition Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer, asked the government to rethink the rules.
The number of people who tested positive for the virus rose by 30% in the last seven days across the U.K. and talks between Ministers in London and the devolved Administrations in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to find a common approach to Christmas were due to continue on Wednesday.
According to BNN Bloomberg, Ministers are unlikely to change the rules but are expected to set out stronger guidance, according to the person, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private.
What they are saying
Cabinet Minister, Robert Jenrick, used a series of TV and radio interviews on Wednesday morning to urge people to use common sense when making Christmas plans. He told BBC TV he had changed his mind about visiting his own parents, both in their eighties, and would wait for them to be vaccinated. He told Sky News:
- “Easter can be the new Christmas for some people. We all need to use our own personal judgment thinking about our own families whether we have particularly elderly or clinically vulnerable relatives who might be round the Christmas table. Thinking of some of the examples we can see internationally like Thanksgiving, for example, where lots of people coming together did have consequences after the event.”
Cabinet Office Minister, Michael Gove, will meet with his counterparts in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast on Wednesday to try to agree a U.K.-wide approach after talks failed to reach a united position on Tuesday.
What you should know
- The UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has faced growing demands to rethink his approach over Christmas after the surge in cases, particularly in London and southeast England.
- Ministers are also set to review tier allocations across England by the end of Wednesday, with an announcement expected Thursday. London and surrounding parts of southeast England moved into the strictest tier 3 on Wednesday, earlier than planned, after a spike in infections.
- The total number of cases in the U.K. as of today stands at 1.89 million. The total number of deaths stands at 66.91 thousand.
- The total number of cases in Nigeria stands at 74.13 thousand. The total number of deaths stands at 1.2 thousand. 758 new cases were recorded in Nigeria yesterday.