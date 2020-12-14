Stock Market
U.S stocks futures rebound strongly amid high hopes on COVID-19 vaccines
Dow futures gained about 180 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.55% and 0.45%, respectively.
U.S. stock futures moved significantly higher at the first trading session of the week, as the futures markets indicated a rebound from a losing week.
Stock traders and global investors are focusing on how effective the Covid-19 vaccine rollout is at the world’s largest economy, coupled with the lingering COVID-19 stimulus deal ongoing in the U.S Congress.
- At the time of writing this publication, Dow futures gained about 180 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.55% and 0.45%, respectively.
- Last week was a bad week for U.S stocks; it recorded its first down week in several, as U.S fiscal officials continued a standoff surrounding a Covid-19 stimulus deal.
- At last week’s trading session, the S&P 500 dropped nearly 1%, for its first negative week in three. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost about 0.57% for its first negative week in three and the Nasdaq Composite plunged by 0.7% for its first negative week in four.
Quick fact: American Stock futures are simply standardized contracts that global traders use in purchasing or selling the U.S stock at a future date. This means that the U.S stock futures give an insight into what global investors see before the market opens, or after it closes.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a keynote to Nairametrics, spoke on the bearish results coming from the U.S stocks last week, coupled with the lingering U.S stimulus deal stalemate prevailing at U.S congress.
“US equities fell on Friday as the US stimulus impasse, no-deal Brexit concerns, and the omnipresent rolling lockdown holiday siege weighed heavy on investors’ minds.
“So it seems we could be stuck in the positive vaccine then negative Covid-19 feedback loop waiting for a stimulus check to arrive.
“In truth, the headlines on the US fiscal stimulus are all too familiar. But there is little sign of any movement in resolving divisions over the primary components. Squabbling continues over government aid to the states and COVID-19 liability protection for businesses,” Innes said.
What to expect: Given that these talks have been running since July, the U.S stock market may be bored in the near term, but if the stimulus door slams shut before Christmas, it could still change the positive vaccine music mood.
Stock Market
NIPCO, 3 others share prices appreciate, as NASD OTC investors gain N10.58 billion
NASD OTC Market capitalization moved from N534.8 billion to N545.41 billion.
NASD OTC Securities Exchange ended the week on a bullish note, as the NSI return rose by 1.98% to close the week at 733.77 points against 719.53 points on the preceding week, Friday, December 04, 2020.
This is according to the weekly market review seen by Nairametrics.
From the market review, Nairametrics gathered that investors under the NASD OTC platform gained N10.58billion in value, as market capitalization moved from N534.83 billion the preceding week to close at N545.41 billion.
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported last week that the NSI return ended on a bearish note, with investors losing about N12.23 billion.
However, this week, the NSI overturned the loss to record an impressive gain of N10.58 billion. The gains were due to a positive movement in prices during the week, with four stocks (NIPCO, CSCS, NDEP and WAMCO) all advancing this week
Top traded securities by volume for the week
- Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS) led the chart for the week with 3,885,021 units.
- NIPCO Plc recorded 2,142,744 units for the week ended.
- FrieslandCampina Wamco Nigeria Plc recorded 383,306 units for the week.
- Niger Delta Exploration and Production Company Plc (NDEP) recorded 44,566 units for the week.
- Afriland Properties Plc also made the elite list with 807 units.
Top traded securities by value for the week
- NIPCO Plc led the elite list for value with N145,706,592 for the week.
- CSCS Plc recorded N53,700,076 for the week.
- FrieslandCampina Wamco Plc recorded N53,435,345 for the week.
- NDEP Plc recorded N13,897,208 for the week.
- Afriland Properties Plc also made the elite list with N1008.75
Top Advancer for the week
Four stocks advanced for the week, the breakdown of the stocks are:
- NIPCO Plc led the chart for advancers of the week, recording a 9.68% W-o-W increase in share price to close at N68.
- CSCS Plc recorded a 6.21% W-o-W increase to close at N140.
- NDEP Plc advanced by 3.72% W-o-W to close at N311.94.
- FrieslandCampina Wamco Plc advanced by 2.27% W-o-W to close at N135.
Market Views
PayPal, Square make top 10 list of most valuable U.S banks
PayPal and Square are making strong statements on the financial ecosystem of the world’s largest economy.
New money disruptor companies, PayPal, Square are making strong statements on the financial ecosystem of the world’s largest economy, the United States.
Data retrieved on their most recent market capitalization reveals PayPal is growing faster than any normal U.S bank, and it’s not close. Still, PayPal isn’t a traditional bank.
The fast-rising financial juggernaut doesn’t have a physical branch, but it is now ranked the 2nd most valuable American financial bank listed on the Stock market with a valuation of about $251 billion.
- Recall sometimes ago PayPal Holdings, announced it was providing its users the opportunity to buy, hold, and sell cryptos directly from their PayPal account by early next year.
- It also hinted at a strategy to significantly boost its crypto’s utility capability by making it readily available as a funding source for purchases by its 28 million clients globally.
- However, a few weeks later, PayPal allowed U.S residents to purchase, sell, and keep cryptos.
- About 12 years ago, PayPal Europe was granted a Luxembourg banking license, which, under EU laws, allows it to conduct banking business throughout the European Union.
Square, Inc. a fast-growing fintech startup led by highly respected tech entrepreneur, Twitter’s Jack Dorsey comes in 7th position on the list with a market valuation of $95 billion.
- The company is pretty known for building tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy.
- Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in-person, manage their businesses, and access financing. And individuals use Cash App to spend, store, and invest money.
- Recall Nairametrics, some weeks back reported how its money-spinning app, Cash App has now become its major income driver, making up about 80% of its entire revenue in Q3 with the help of Bitcoin.
- Square Financial Services has its operations headquartered in Salt Lake City. Its most recent FDIC approval gives the fintech company FDIC insurance, meaning that depositor funds are insured up to $250,000.
Stock Market
NEM Insurance Plc distributes 4.7 billion bonus shares worth N2.36 billion
NEM Insurance Plc has announced the distribution of bonus shares of 4.7 billion at N0.50k worth N2.36 billion.
The Management of NEM Insurance Plc has announced the distribution of bonus shares of 4.7 billion at N0.50k worth N2.36 billion.
The disclosure is part of the resolutions passed at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the firm, which was sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market, and seen by Nairametrics.
Nairametrics gathered that the bonus shares will be issued to existing members of the Company, subject to the filing of the increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company at the Corporate Affairs Commission, as approved at the AGM held on 18th of June 2020.
- According to the notice, the 4.7 billion ordinary shares of N0.50k will be distributed among members, whose names are found in the Company’s Register at the close of business on 16th of December, 2020, in the proportion of nine (9) new shares of 50 kobo each for every ten (10) existing shares of 50 kobo each, held by them.
- The shares distributed shall rank pari pasu with the existing shares in all respect and will be treated for all purposes as capital and not as income
The breakdown on how the bonus share was arrived at, showed that the total sum of N2,359,748,543.5 (approximately N2.36 billion) was transferred from the company’s share premium account and retained earnings account to the share capital account, wherein the bonus shares (fully paid) will be distributed from. The breakdown of individual contribution shows that;
- N2,087,197,543 was distributed from the firm’s retained earnings account
- N272, 551,000 was distributed from the firm’s share premium account.
What you should know
- Nairametrics had earlier reported a 482% increase revenue projection by NEM Insurance Plc for Q1 2021.
- Nairametrics gathered that the register of members and transfer books of the company will be closed from 17th-18th of December, 2020. In accordance to this, bonus shares will be distributed to shareholders whose names are on the register before the date of closure.
- According to Investopedia, a bonus share, also known as a scrip issue or a capitalization issue is an offer of free additional shares to existing shareholders. Shareholders can sell their shares to meet their liquidity needs. In addition, Bonus shares increase a company’s share capital but not its net assets.