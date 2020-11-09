Economy & Politics
WTO members have ensured support for Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy – Garba Shehu
Garba Shehu said President Buhari has reached out to multiple WTO leaders who have ensured their support for Okonjo-Iweala.
Mr. Garba Shehu, the Media Aide to the President Muhammadu Buhari, said the President reached out to multiple WTO leaders, who have ensured their support for Nigeria’s WTO candidate, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, despite the postponement of the announcement date for a new DG.
Garba Shehu disclosed this on Sunday in an interview with Channels TV.
He said President Buhari has discussed with multiple leaders, to thank them for their support and also maintain support for Nigeria’s candidate which he says is bearing results.
“President Buhari has been talking to all world leaders. At some point, Ngozi Iweala had a list of those to be talked to, so President Buhari talked to them; some to thank for being so strong in their support, others maybe to be encouraged to firm up their support for her candidacy and we are seeing the result of this.”
What you should know
Nairametrics reported that the World Trade Organization (WTO) announced that it postponed the planned November 9th meeting to discuss the appointment of Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala as the next Director-General.
This comes after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement last month that Okonjo-Iweala, secured the support of the majority of the member nations – but was yet to be declared and returned the winner, as the United States was opposing the consensus.
Southeast governors, leaders meet with Presidential delegation to discuss region
Governors, ministers, lawmakers and other leaders from the Southeast have met with a delegation from the Presidency to discuss the region.
A coalition of South-East Governors and other stakeholders recently held a meeting to discuss the issues affecting the wellbeing of Ndi Igbo.
The group called on the President Muhammadu Buhari to look into its demand, with a view of solving them and appreciated him for his commitment to protect the people, especially during the protests.
The group reiterated the fact that southeast people believe in one Nigeria as this is the reason why the Igbos are in every part of the country, erecting infrastructure and living peacefully with their host communities, while doing their businesses legitimately.
23/12. We appreciate Mr. President's delegation for carefully listening to, engaging with stakeholders and undertaking to report faithfully to Mr. President for his consideration and necessary action.
— Hope Uzodimma (@Hope_Uzodimma1) November 8, 2020
What they are saying
An excerpt from the speech reads, “We, therefore, with humility, request our President, the father of our nation, to please look into the demands of the various groups of our people, as presented today, review same with a view to solving them.
“South East people believe in one Nigeria and this is the reason we are in every part of this country erecting infrastructures, living peacefully with our host communities, and doing our businesses.
“We pledge to continue to protect all the various ethnic groups living in South East. We enjoin them to go about their businesses peacefully.
“We thank Mr. President, Governors, and traditional rulers in other parts of Nigeria for their commitment to protect our people, especially during and after the protests. We must continue to live in peace.
“We appreciate Mr. President’s delegation for carefully listening to, engaging with stakeholders, and undertaking to report faithfully to Mr. President for his consideration and necessary action.”
Biden should widen the AGOA for integration with the AfCFTA – Atiku
Atiku has urged Joe Biden to work on economic growth opportunities between US and Nigeria with regard to ACFTA.
Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has urged the US President-elect, Joe Biden, to build on US-Nigeria relations, especially on widening the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for integration with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
Atiku disclosed this on Saturday evening via his official Twitter handle, while congratulating Biden for his election victory.
I congratulate @JoeBiden on his well-deserved victory at the November 3, 2020, US elections, and look forward to the age-long collaboration of our two nations in the course of the advancement of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all peoples.
— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) November 7, 2020
“I congratulate Joe Biden on his well-deserved victory at the November 3, 2020, US elections, and look forward to the age-long collaboration of our two nations in the course of the advancement of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all people.
“Nigeria and the United States are two nations, united by a common language. Indeed, the first major trip by the leader of an Independent Nigeria was the July 25, 1961, White House visit of the golden voice of Africa, the late Sir Tafawa Balewa, under President John F Kennedy.
“Nigeria and the free world, have much to learn from your victory, especially your pronouncement that you would not be a President for only those who voted for you. May such sentiments echo and reecho globally,” Atiku tweeted.
He urged Biden to work on economic growth opportunities between both nations, especially with the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA), as only free trade will fulfill its potential.
“Not only do I congratulate you on your victory, but I also urge you to build on US-Nigeria relations, especially on widening the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for seamless interplay with the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA).
“Only by fair trade will Africa fulfil its potential, and a prosperous Africa is good for the United States and the world.”
He added that Nigeria should look forward to working with Biden on the war on terror, and partnership with the US to end terror and poverty-related insecurities.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported Joe Biden won the 2020 US general elections, after his hard-fought victory in Pennsylvania, which gave him the required 270 electoral college votes.
Biden’s election is a reminder that democracy is the best form of government – Buhari
President Buhari has congratulated Joe Biden, saying respect for the will of the people is the best form of governance.
The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the US President-elect, Joe Biden.
Buhari said Biden’s election is a reminder that democracy is the best form of government. The President disclosed this on Saturday evening via his official Twitter handle after confirmation of Biden’s victory.
Congratulations to US President-Elect Joe Biden on his election at a time of uncertainty and fear in world affairs. His election is a reminder that democracy is the best form of government because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means. pic.twitter.com/srv3PP6LBz
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 7, 2020
“Congratulations to US President-Elect Joe Biden on his election at a time of uncertainty and fear in world affairs. His election is a reminder that democracy is the best form of government because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means.
“In a democracy, the most powerful group are not the politicians, but voters who can decide the fate of the politicians at the polling booth. The main fascination of democracy is the freedom of choice and the supremacy of the will of the people,” Buhari tweeted.
The President of Nigeria added that respect for the will of the people is the best form of governance.
“Respect for the will of the people is the very reason why democracy remains the best form of government, despite its limitations from one polity to another, and from one society to another.”
What you should know
Nairametrics reported Joe Biden won the 2020 US general elections, after his hard-fought victory in Pennsylvania, which gave him the required 270 electoral college votes to edge out incumbent president, Donald Trump.