WTO members have ensured support for Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy – Garba Shehu

Mr. Garba Shehu, the Media Aide to the President Muhammadu Buhari, said the President reached out to multiple WTO leaders, who have ensured their support for Nigeria’s WTO candidate, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, despite the postponement of the announcement date for a new DG.

Garba Shehu disclosed this on Sunday in an interview with Channels TV.

He said President Buhari has discussed with multiple leaders, to thank them for their support and also maintain support for Nigeria’s candidate which he says is bearing results.

“President Buhari has been talking to all world leaders. At some point, Ngozi Iweala had a list of those to be talked to, so President Buhari talked to them; some to thank for being so strong in their support, others maybe to be encouraged to firm up their support for her candidacy and we are seeing the result of this.”

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that the World Trade Organization (WTO) announced that it postponed the planned November 9th meeting to discuss the appointment of Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala as the next Director-General.

This comes after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement last month that Okonjo-Iweala, secured the support of the majority of the member nations – but was yet to be declared and returned the winner, as the United States was opposing the consensus.