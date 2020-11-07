Economy & Politics
WTO: November 9 meeting to announce new DG postponed
The WTO has announced the postponement of its November 9 meeting which was scheduled to publicly announce the new DG.
The World Trade Organization has announced that it postponed the planned November 9th meeting to discuss the appointment of Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next Director-General.
This was disclosed in a statement released on Friday evening. A WTO document seen by Reuters said: “For reasons including the health situation and current events, delegations will not be in a position to take a formal decision on 9 November.”
Reuters also reported that WTO insiders said the delay was because there was “no indication the Trump administration – which will continue to govern trade policy in the weeks ahead irrespective of any U.S. election result – had switched its support to Okonjo-Iweala.”
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in October that Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Dr Ngozi Okonji-Iweala, was close to being appointed as the new Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
A group of ambassadors also known as “troika” proposed Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead the WTO, giving her a clear path to becoming the first woman to head the WTO since it started 25 years ago.
Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement that Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala secured the support of the majority of the member-nations – but was yet to be declared and returned as the winner, as the United States opposed the consensus.
“It has come to my attention that for reasons including the health situation and current events, delegations will not be in a position to take a formal decision on 9 November,” WTO General Council Chairman, David Walker, announced on Friday.
“I am therefore postponing this meeting until further notice during which period I will continue to undertake consultations with delegations,” he added.
The WTO said they would continue consultations despite the postponement of the meeting. The headquarters of the WTO, Geneva, is also under new lockdown restrictions as coronavirus cases rise in Europe.
Senate tells State House to ensure Buhari stops foreign medical trips
The Senate has asked State House officials to stop President Buhari from embarking on foreign trips for medical treatment.
The Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, asked State House officials to stop President Muhammadu Buhari from embarking on foreign trips for medical treatment and put the State House clinic in order and equip it.
They asked that the officials ensure it is functional so that the President would have no need to travel abroad for medical tourism.
This remark was made by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator Danjuma La’ah, when the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Mr. Tijani Umar, appeared before the committee to defend his 2021 budget estimates.
The State House official at the appearance before the committee, presented a budget of N19.7 billion for 2021, out of which N1.3 billion was proposed for the State House Clinic.
In his comment, Senator La’ah said the committee would approve the budget for the State House Clinic but insisted that the President and other top officials of his government should no longer be flown abroad for medical treatment.
In his chat with newsmen after defending his budget, the Permanent Secretary promised to put necessary arrangements in place to meet the medical needs of the President and other top officials once the budget is approved.
What you should know
President Buhari has drawn a lot of criticisms from Nigerians and various stakeholders over his incessant medical trips abroad and the poor state of the health facilities in the country despite his promise to end medical tourism amongst public officers before his election in 2015. His first term in office was punctuated by several medical trips to the United Kingdom.
Between 2017 and 2018, he traveled abroad at least thrice for medical reasons and in fact, one of the trips lasted for over 100 days.
The President in 2019, lamented that Nigeria loses too much to medical tourism, urging stakeholders to come up with a solution.
INEC earmarks N1 billion for the resumption of voter registration in 2021
The Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise will commence in the first quarter of 2021 ahead of the 2023 general election.
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has announced that the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise will commence in the first quarter of 2021, ahead of the 2023 general election.
According to Channels, the disclosure was made today by Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, accompanied by National Commissioners, Directors & the Technical Team, during the Commission’s 2021 Budget Defense session before the Senate Committee on INEC.
The INEC boss, who said that the exercise is expected to gulp a sum of N1billion, affirmed his support for diaspora voting and called on the National Assembly to amend the Electoral Act to accommodate diaspora and early voting.
What you should know
On October 26, 2020, Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, said the commission plans to resume the exercise in the first quarter of 2020.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the voter registration exercise and CVR is a national exercise that requires the mobilization of a lot of equipment, materials, and personnel.
Why this matter
It is important to note that the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise which will commence in the first quarter of 2021 ahead of the 2023 general election would capture new registrants including those who have reached the national voting age of 18 years, and those that have issues with their PVCs, such as replacement of lost or defaced cards and transfers from former locations.
WTO Leadership: Okonjo-Iwela’s emergence as DG faces another new hurdle
The rapid spread of coronavirus pandemic in Switzerland could disrupt the WTO’s ability to confirm Okonjo-Iweala as the DG.
The bid by the World Trade Organization (WTO) to choose a new Director-General by next week could be delayed by at least one month, due to the rapid spread of coronavirus pandemic in Switzerland, which houses the headquarters of the multinational trade organization.
According to a report from Bloomberg, this new development could further disrupt the WTO’s ability to confirm Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the first African and woman to lead the organization in its 25-year history.
It was gathered that while some in-person meetings may become virtual, senior WTO officials are discussing the possibility of postponing their plan to make a formal announcement on Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment at a general council meeting initially scheduled for Nov. 9 at the WTO’s headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.
It can be recalled that Geneva’s cantonal authorities, on Sunday, announced strict new lockdown measures, following a surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in the Swiss city. It pointed out that from November 2, 2020, to November 29, 2020, the area will prohibit public and private events of more than 5 people.
The potential delay of next week’s meeting by WTO to take a final decision on the appointment of a new DG is neither the only or greatest hurdle to Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment as director-general.
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported that the Trump administration on October 28, said it would not support the emergence of Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, who is the consensus candidate, as the new DG of WTO, because the U.S. preferred South Korean Trade Minister, Yoo Myung-Hee, for the job, who they insisted is still in the race.
The US government unilaterally opposition to Okonjo-Iweala is despite the fact that the WTO selection committee determined she clearly carried the largest support by members and enjoyed broad support from members at all levels of development and from all geographic regions.
The U.S. move has disrupted the leadership race because all WTO decisions are made by a consensus of its 164 members, which means a single country, in this case, the United States, can oppose a decision for any reason.