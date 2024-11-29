The World Trade Organization (WTO) has reappointed Nigeria’s renowned economist, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as its Director-General for a second term.

In a statement released on Friday, the organization announced that her reappointment will take effect on September 1, 2025.

Okonjo-Iweala was first appointed as Director-General of the WTO on February 15, 2021, a historic milestone that made her the first woman and the first African to lead the Switzerland-based organization.

“The General Council has appointed Director-General @NOIweala for a second term, effective 1 September 2025. More details to follow,” a statement on the organization X page read.

The WTO had earlier said that Okonjo-Iweala’s current term as director-general is set to end on August 31, 2025.

Appointment Unpossessed

Nairametrics earlier reported that the World Trade Organization (WTO) has confirmed that Nigerian economist Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will run unopposed for a second term as its Director-General.

The organization revealed that Okonjo-Iweala expressed her willingness to serve a second four-year term on September 16.

The WTO also confirmed that Okonjo-Iweala is the sole candidate for the position.

The process to appoint the next Director-General officially began on October 8, with WTO members given until November 8 to submit nominations.

In a message to members, Petter Olberg, chair of the WTO’s General Council, confirmed that no additional nominations were received by the November 8 deadline.

“Under the procedures for the appointment of Directors-General (WT/L/509), I am required to communicate to Members a consolidated list of candidatures received for the post of Director-General immediately after the close of the nomination period, in this case, 8 November 2024.

“I would like to advise members that at the end of the nomination period, the only candidacy received for this post is from Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the incumbent Director-General.

“The notification received from Dr Okonjo-Iweala pursuant to paragraph 12 of the Procedures in WT/L/509, was circulated to all Members together with my communication in document JOB/GC/406, dated 16 September 2024,” the statement read.

What you should know

Before assuming this role, Okonjo-Iweala had a distinguished career in Nigeria’s public service, where she held key positions in the finance ministry under Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan. She also briefly served as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

She spent 25 years at the World Bank, rising to senior leadership positions and once vying for the presidency of the institution.

Beyond her work in public finance, Okonjo-Iweala served on Twitter’s board of directors, chaired the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, and acted as a special envoy for the World Health Organization (WHO) in its global efforts to combat COVID-19.

In 2020, she was named African Person of the Year, further cementing her reputation as a transformative leader on the global stage.