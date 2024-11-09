The World Trade Organization (WTO) has confirmed that Nigerian Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will run unopposed for a second term as its director-general.

In a statement released on Saturday, the organization disclosed that Okonjo-Iweala expressed her willingness to serve a second four-year term on September 16.

The WTO further stated that Okonjo-Iweala is the sole candidate for the position.

The process to appoint the next director-general officially began on October 8, with WTO members given until November 8 to submit nominations.

In a message to members, Petter Olberg, chair of the WTO’s General Council, confirmed that no additional nominations were received by the November 8 deadline.

“Under the procedures for the appointment of Directors-General (WT/L/509), I am required to communicate to Members a consolidated list of candidatures received for the post of Director-General immediately after the close of the nomination period, in this case 8 November 2024.

“I would like to advise members that at the end of the nomination period the only candidacy received for this post is from Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the incumbent director-general.

“The notification received from Dr Okonjo-Iweala pursuant to paragraph 12 of the Procedures in WT/L/509, was circulated to all Members together with my communication in document JOB/GC/406, dated 16 September 2024,” the statement read.

The organisation stated that the general council chair would soon provide an update on the next steps in the process.

The WTO further noted that Okonjo-Iweala’s current term as director-general is set to end on August 31, 2025.

Backstory

Okonjo-Iweala was appointed as the director-general of the WTO on February 15, 2021.

Her appointment marked a historic milestone, making her the first woman and the first African to lead the Switzerland-based organisation.

Okonjo-Iweala had a career in Nigeria as a public servant, holding key roles in the finance ministry under Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, as well as serving in the foreign ministry.

She also dedicated 25 years of her career to the World Bank, where she rose to senior leadership positions and once contested for the role of president of the institution.

Beyond her work in public finance, she served on Twitter’s board of directors, chaired the GAVI vaccine alliance, and was a special envoy for the World Health Organisation in its global fight against COVID-19.

She was also named the African person of the year in 2020.