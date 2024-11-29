The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and the International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC) have launched the International Advisory Body for Submarine Cable Resilience to strengthen the resilience of this vital telecommunication infrastructure.

The Advisory Body is co-chaired by Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, and Prof. Sandra Maximiano, Chair of the Board of Directors of the National Communications Authority of the Republic of Portugal (ANACOM).

According to a statement from the ITU, the Advisory Body will address ways to improve cable resilience by promoting best practices for governments and industry players to ensure the timely deployment and repair of submarine cables, reduce the risks of damage, and enhance the continuity of communications over the cables.

Why submarine cables matter

The ITU noted that submarine telecommunication cables form the backbone of global communications, carrying most of the world’s Internet traffic and enabling critical services across the globe, including commerce, financial transactions, government activities, digital health, and education.

“Submarine cables carry over 99% of international data exchanges, making their resilience a global imperative.

“The Advisory Body will mobilize expertise from around the world to ensure this vital digital infrastructure remains resilient in the face of disasters, accidents, and other risks,” said ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin

Damage to submarine cables is not uncommon, with an average of 150 to 200 faults occurring globally each year and requiring about three cable repairs per week, according to the ICPC.

The primary causes of damage include accidental human activity, such as fishing and anchoring, alongside natural hazards, abrasion, and equipment failure.

“The formation of this International Advisory Body with ITU marks another step toward safeguarding our global digital infrastructure.

“By working together, we can promote best practices, foster international collaboration, and create a consistent approach to protect the vital submarine cable networks that underpin global connectivity,” said ICPC Chair, Graham Evans.

Inaugural summit to be held in Nigeria

According to the ITU, the first virtual meeting of the Body is scheduled for December 2024, while its first physical meeting is scheduled to take place during the Submarine Cable Resilience Summit, planned for late February 2025 in Abuja, Nigeria.​

Commenting on the initiative, co-chair of the Body and Nigeria’s Minister, Tijani, said:

“Submarine cables are essential to the functioning of our connected world, but they face risks that require coordinated, proactive action.

“Therefore, we are happy to host the inaugural Submarine Cable Resilience Summit to be held in Nigeria in early 2025.”

“This initiative underscores the global community’s commitment to strengthening these networks and advancing international cooperation for digital resilience,” said Maximiano.

More Insights

The Advisory Body’s 40 members include Ministers, Heads of Regulatory Authorities, industry executives, and senior experts on the operations of telecommunication cables.

Members come from all world regions, ensuring diversity and inclusion from countries ranging from small island states to major economies.

The membership captures the perspectives of those whose livelihoods and digital futures depend on the operation of submarine telecommunication cables, as well as those who work to deploy, maintain, and protect this vital infrastructure.

The Advisory Body will meet at least two times a year. It will consult with experts on telecommunications, digital resilience infrastructure development, infrastructure investment, and international policy to provide strategic guidance and encourage sector-wide collaboration.

What you should know

In March this year, several African countries were thrown into a digital blackout as Internet and telecommunication services were cut off due to submarine cable damage.

This disrupted businesses across banks, stock exchanges, and mobile money transactions, among several others.

The cable damage occurred somewhere around Senegal and Ivory Coast with similar damage around Portugal.