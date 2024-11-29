The World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Director-General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has vowed to improve the lives of people around the world following her second term reappointment as WTO DG.

Okonjo-Iweala disclosed this in a statement on Friday, following her reappointment by the organization.

In a statement released on Friday, the organization earlier announced that her reappointment will take effect on September 1, 2025.

“The General Council has appointed Director-General @NOIweala for a second term, effective 1 September 2025. More details to follow,” a statement on the organization X page earlier read.

Okonjo-Iweala’s Statement

Reacting on Friday, Okonjo-Iweala stated that she was deeply honored by the trust and support of the WTO General Council and its 166 Members, describing their decision as a privilege to continue serving as Director-General for a second four-year term.

She promised to work with the team in advancing the life of humanity.

She stated,

“In recent years, the WTO has played a vital role in helping Members navigate pressing global challenges, including the pandemic, conflict, and heightened geopolitical tensions. I commend Members for their hard work and determination to achieve progress despite unprecedented levels of uncertainty and rapid economic shifts.

“As we look ahead, I remain firmly committed to delivering results that matter—results that ultimately improve the lives of people around the world. By promoting trade as a driver of economic growth and resilience, the WTO will continue to provide a collaborative platform for Members to address shared global challenges.”

She assured to remain committed to working alongside the talented and dedicated staff of the WTO to build a more inclusive, equitable, and rules-based multilateral trading system that benefits all.

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that the World Trade Organization (WTO) had confirmed that Nigerian economist Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will run unopposed for a second term as its Director-General.

The organization revealed that Okonjo-Iweala expressed her willingness to serve a second four-year term on September 16.

The WTO also confirmed that Okonjo-Iweala is the sole candidate for the position.

The process to appoint the next Director-General officially began on October 8, with WTO members given until November 8 to submit nominations.

In a message to members, Petter Olberg, chair of the WTO’s General Council, confirmed that no additional nominations were received by the November 8 deadline.

Okonjo-Iweala was first appointed as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) on February 15, 2021.

Her appointment was a historic milestone, as she became the first woman and the first African to lead the Switzerland-based organization.

Before assuming this role, Okonjo-Iweala had a distinguished career in Nigeria’s public service, where she held key positions in the finance ministry under Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan.

She also briefly served as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

She spent 25 years at the World Bank, rising to senior leadership positions and once vying for the presidency of the institution.