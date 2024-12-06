The World Trade Organization (WTO) has announced openings for its internship programs; offering opportunities to postgraduate students and recent graduates seeking hands-on experience in the multilateral trading system.

These programs, which are available to candidates from WTO member states, Nigeria included, and certain observer countries, aim to build expertise while increasing diversity within the organization.

Only a limited number of internship spots are available, and selections are based on merit, academic qualifications, and relevant expertise.

According to MSME Africa, the WTO is offering three distinct internship programs designed to cater to different groups of applicants. These programs also highlight the WTO’s commitment to providing opportunities for candidates from developing and least-developed countries. The deadline for applications is January 1st, 2025.

WTO internship program for postgraduate students

The main WTO Internship Program is open to postgraduate students and recent graduates from all WTO member countries, as well as those engaged in accession negotiations. The program is aimed at individuals with an advanced university degree in relevant fields, such as economics, law, political science, or international relations.

According to reports, Interns will gain experience in various areas of WTO work, including trade negotiations, legal analysis, and research. The program offers a unique opportunity to work within the WTO and learn directly from experts in the field.

China’s LDCs, accessions, and general internship program

The WTO also runs a specific program for postgraduate students and recent graduates from developing countries and least-developed countries (LDCs).

According to reports, China’s LDCs, Accessions, and General Internship Program offers up to ten internships annually. This program is designed to provide hands-on experience for candidates from these regions, with a focus on supporting their participation in global trade processes.

Successful applicants will work on projects related to LDCs and countries involved in accession negotiations.

WTO support program for doctoral studies

Another opportunity is the WTO Support Program for Doctoral Studies, which is specifically for postgraduate students from developing countries and LDCs working on their Ph.D. thesis.

This program is aimed at providing doctoral candidates with support as they complete their research on topics related to international trade. Interns will have the chance to work on specialized trade policy research, contributing to the WTO’s academic and policy-related projects.

Eligibility and terms for internship applicants

According to MSME, in order to be eligible for the internship programs,

Applicants must be nationals of WTO member states or observer governments.

Candidates should have completed at least one year of postgraduate studies in a relevant discipline such as economics, law, or international relations.

Interns must be between 21 and 30 years of age.

Reports reveal that the WTO maintains a roster of suitable candidates, from which selected individuals will be chosen for the programs.

Details inform that the internship terms include a daily allowance of CHF 60 for paid internships, with the exception of those under the China’s LDCs, Accessions, and General Internship Program, who will receive CHF 90 daily.

Interns will not receive any other form of remuneration. Interns will also enter into an agreement with the WTO’s Human Resources Division, which will outline the conditions of service.

Interested applicants are encouraged to submit their applications through the WTO’s official website before the deadline on January 1st, 2025.

Full details about the programs, eligibility requirements, and application instructions can be found on the WTO’s job portal