Key highlights

The Young Professionals Programme (YPP) of the WTO is accepting applications for a paid one-year on-the-job program

It is open to professionals not older than 32 years, with a minimum of 2 years of experience from a developing country like Nigeria

The experience covers training in international trade, agriculture, trade and development, trade and environment, others

The World Trade Organization (WTO) is accepting applications for its Young Professionals Programme which will commence in 2024.

The program provides an opportunity for talented, highly qualified, and dynamic individuals to develop their skills and gain experience in the field of international trade.

The Young Professionals Programme (YPP) , which began in 2016, is a technical assistance program overseen by the World Trade Organization’s Institute for Training and Technical Cooperation and funded by the Global Trust Fund. It is part of the WTO Secretariat’s efforts to broaden member representation and increase diversity.

The YPP is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young professionals to gain valuable on-the-job experience. Alumni of the YPP have gone on to work in international organizations (including the World Trade Organization), national governments, and the private sector in the field of multilateral diplomacy.

A total of 89 professionals have taken part in the programme since it was launched in 2016.

About the Programme

The WTO Young Professionals Programme provides an opportunity for qualified young professionals from developing and least-developed countries who are members of the WTO to enhance their knowledge regarding WTO and international trade issues.

The program aims to draw professionals from underrepresented countries in order to increase their chances of being hired by the WTO and/or other regional and international organizations,

The selected professionals will spend a year starting in January 2024 and be assigned to a particular division of the Secretariat according to the organization’s needs and priorities as well as the chosen young professionals’ areas of interest.

The Programme is part of the Secretariat’s efforts to increase diversity and broaden the representation of the membership.

The areas of work may include agriculture, dispute settlement, intellectual property rights, government procurement (GPA), competition policy, market access, rules, trade and development, trade and environment, trade in services and investment, trade facilitation, trade policy analysis and trade-related technical assistance.

Participants under the programme will receive a monthly salary of CHF 3,500 and will have appropriate medical cover and travel costs.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible, candidates must:

Be up to the age of 32 as of January 1, 2023, and be from an eligible country.

be citizens of developing and least-developed countries (LDCs) and WTO member-country

have a minimum of two years relevant experience

have a master’s degree in law, economics, or another international trade-related subject relevant to WTO work

demonstrate a strong interest in international trade and a commitment to WTO-related work

demonstrate English fluency. A good working knowledge of one of the WTO’s other official languages, such as French or Spanish, would be advantageous.

How to apply

Applicants must submit a letter of motivation along with the completed online application.

The online application form can be accessed on the WTO e-Recruitment website and should be completed by 13 April, 2023.