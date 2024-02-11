Prominent Nigerians from different walks of life are still reacting to the tragic death of the Group CEO of Access Holding, Herbert Wigwe who was killed in a helicopter crash between the California and Nevada border together with his wife and son.

Many have expressed their shock and extolled the qualities and legacies of the departed on their social media handles mainly X (formerly twitter

Also, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala prayed for the souls of the departed in her reaction to the news.

She said,

“ Terribly saddened by the news of the terrible loss of Herbert Wigwe , Group CEO Access Bank, his wife and son as well as Bimbo Ogunbanjo in a helicopter crash.”

“My deepest sympathies and condolences to the Wigwe family, the Ogunbanjo family, Access Bank Group employees and Management and my younger Brother Herbert’s partner Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede. May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace.”

King of visionary and disruptive idea- Sanwo-Olu

The Governor of Lagos state Babajide Sanwo-Olu called the departed “king of disruptive ideas and visionary” in his reaction to the tragic demise of Mr. Wigwe, his wife and others.

He stated in a post on X

“ Herbert, the king of visionary and disruptive ideas. I’m deeply saddened by the tragic loss of my dear brother and friend, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, his dear wife Doreen, and their beloved son Chizi in a helicopter crash.

Herbert was not just a brother and visionary leader but one of the brightest minds in Africa. His impact on our nation and beyond will be remembered forever. My heart mourns.”

He further noted that the Late Wigwe’s impact on the banking and financial sector remains unmatched whilst praying for the repose of the soul of the dead.

Ogun Governor

Governor of Ogun state, Prince Dapo Abiodun extolled the virtues of the departed and his legacy in the banking and financial sector and overall contribution to nation building.

He stated,

“Recognised as a highly regarded Nigerian banker and visionary entrepreneur, Mr. Herbert undoubtedly embodied greatness through his unwavering dedication to the advancement of Nigeria’s economy. His invaluable support for the Building Our Future Together Agenda within our administration in Ogun State stands as an enduring testament to his remarkable character.”

Rivers state Governor calls for prayers

The Governor of the departed’s home state Siminalaya Fubara urged the public to remain calm and pray for the departed in a post on his official X handle

He stated,

“ We just received the sad news of the air disaster in California involving our compatriot Dr. Wigwe, his wife and son. While we await the true report of the situation, we urge our people to remain calm as we continue to pray for him and the entire family.”

Nigeria has lost one of its most innovative entrepreneurs- Kaduna Governor

On his part the Executive Governor of Kaduna state, Sen. Uba Sani stated on X that the nation has lost one of its most innovative entrepreneurs. He lauded the departed’s effort in building Access bank to its present heights and action towards addressing human capital development through the Wigwe University.

His words were,

“Nigeria has lost one of its most innovative and creative entrepreneurs. He not only led Access Bank to become a global brand, he developed Access Corporation into a veritable vehicle for addressing developmental challenges. He established Wigwe University to equip Nigerian youths with the skills of competing in a complex and fast changing world. Herbert Wigwe’s worthy legacies will surely endure.”