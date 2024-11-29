The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted N1 billion bail to 109 foreign nationals (from China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Brazil, Myanmar, and Thailand) in a police case alleging their involvement in fraudulent gambling activities in Nigeria.

Justice Ekerete Akpan approved the bail on Friday after hearing from the counsels involved in the case.

The case stems from the recent arrest of foreign nationals suspected of engaging in activities that threaten national security, including cybercrime, according to a statement by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer at Force Headquarters.

Facts of the Case

According to the six-count charge, the 109 defendants were accused by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of entering Nigeria in September 2024 with business permits valid for 30 days, failing to leave Nigeria when the permit expired, and remaining in the country without a valid resident permit or appropriate visa, in violation of the Immigration Act of 2015.

They were also accused of knowingly accessing computers and networks, altering, deleting, or suppressing data to create inauthentic information, with the intent that such data would be considered or acted upon as genuine, contrary to Section 13 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended, 2024).

The police further accused the defendants of removing proceeds generated from operating fraudulent and unregistered gambling platforms, including 9f.com, cz.top, and 8pg.top, thereby committing money laundering.

The police alleged that the suspects, with the intent to defraud, promoted these fraudulent and unregistered gambling platforms via electronic messages on the internet, materially misrepresenting facts about the platforms, in violation of relevant laws.

What Transpired in Court

At the resumed hearing on Friday, the charges were read in different languages to the defendants, who all pleaded not guilty.

Egwu, counsel for the IGP, responded that the court should fix a date for trial.

James Onoja SAN, counsel for the defendants, then applied for bail, adding that the purpose of bail is to allow the defendants to stand trial.

He further stated that his clients were willing to submit the originals of all their travel passports to the court.

He urged the court to grant bail based on these submissions.

For Egwu, he expressed concern about how the defendants would stand trial if granted bail, given that they are foreigners with no family ties in Nigeria, adding that they could be flight risks. However, he acknowledged that bail is entirely at the discretion of the court.

Ruling on the submissions, Akpan stated that while bail is at the court’s discretion, it must be set in such a way that the defendants will appear in court for trial.

The judge granted bail to all the defendants in the total sum of N1 billion, with five sureties who shall also have N200 million bail bond each.

He specified that the five sureties must be reputable Nigerians who own landed properties in Abuja valued at no less than N200 million.

He ruled that the residency of the sureties will be verified by the court registry, and they must submit their original travel passports pending the outcome of the case.

The court also ordered that the defendants must not travel outside the country until the case is concluded, and they must submit their international passports to the court.

The judge added that the defendants would remain in custody until the bail conditions are perfected.

The case was then adjourned to February 27 for trial.

What you should know

In a statement titled “IGP Orders Thorough Investigation into Possible Security Threats, Networking,” the police indicated that the suspect’s alleged involvement in high-level cybercrimes and activities threatening national security would be thoroughly investigated.

“This strategic operation was conducted through a coordinated raid on a building in the Next Cash and Carry area of Jahi, Abuja, where the suspects were reportedly using computers and other sophisticated devices to facilitate criminal activities. The operation, led by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police for Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja, AIG Benneth Igweh, on Saturday, November 3, 2024, involved officers from the Nigeria Police Force Zone 7 Command Abuja and the National Cyber Crime Centre (NPF-NCCC),” the statement disclosed.