Nigeria, Yemen and others risk falling into famine in 6 months- UN

UN’s World Food Programme warned that Nigeria  could face major food emergency in three to six months.

Published

1 hour ago

on

United Nations 2018 General Assembly

The United Nation’s World Food Programme with the Food and Agriculture Organization  has warned that Nigeria could face a “major (food) emergency… or series of emergencies” in the next three to six months, alongside Burkina Faso, South Sudan and Yemen.

This was disclosed in a report by the United Nations on Friday evening. The UN said the most vulnerable region in Nigeria is the North East, adding that the drivers of these humanitarian crises include long-running conflicts, and a lack of humanitarian access to communities in need.

What you should know 

Nairametrics reported in March, that the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation predicted that 7 million Nigerians would experience food shortage between June and August 2020, as 16 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were  identified to face food and nutrition crisis.

FAO reported that states like Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Benue, Gombe, Taraba, Katsina, Jigawa, Kano, Bauchi, Plateau, Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Niger would be affected.

It urged thus: “Introduce policies and programs that are crucial for improving the livelihood of the poor to improve self-reliance and reduce total reliance on food assistance as well as prevent further deterioration of the food and nutrition security situation during the clean season.”

In Friday’s statement, WFP spokesperson, Tomson Phiri, highlighted how people’s dire situations were linked to an insurgency in northern Burkina Faso and northeastern Nigeria. He said,

People have lost assets, people have lost their capability to cope with any shocks. We had …unprecedented floods this year; floodwaters were submerging whole towns, people are struggling, the harvest that was just about to come in.”

The WFP revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns worsened food insecurity in 27 countries, with up to 104.6 million people in need.

In those 27 countries, the number of people that are already facing acute food insecurity are (sic) more than 100 million already. Analysis obviously is continuously ongoing so we except this number to increase much more,” said WFP’s Ah Poe.

And earlier on this year, we… had estimated in the countries where we are operating – which is around 80 countries – an additional 121 million people would be at risk of falling into food insecurity,” the WFP said.

Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Sahel Consulting, told Nairametrics in April that it would be impossible for Nigeria to achieve food security or GDP growth when more than 74% of her small-scale farmers were financially excluded.

“According to a report by the @worldbankdata, there is a strong correlation between financial inclusion and GDP growth. Improving access to finance for smallholder farmers will improve their output, the availability and affordability of food, and in turn the GDP of our economy”

“Our regional and national borders are closed, and trading is being restricted. These realities, if pro-longed and not urgently addressed, will lead to short term consequences of food shortages, price hikes, and medium to long term consequences of under-nutrition, mass starvation,” she added.

Business

Nigerian Railway Corporation announces revenue of N1.4 billion in 2020

NRC announced a revenue of N1.4 billion as at September 30.

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced a revenue of N1.4 billion as at September 30,  which is way less than it’s projected revenue of N4.4 billion for the same period.
The reduced revenue was due to the effects of the pandemic on the economy according to the NRC.

This was disclosed  by the Managing Director of NRC, Mr Fidets Okhiria, during the 2021 Budget Defence to the Joint Committee of Land and Marine transport at the National Assembly in Abuja on Friday.
He added that the company remitted N245 Million to the TSA during the same period.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in March that the Nigerian Railway Corporation  notified all passengers using train service that it would stop operation due to the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the country.
Despite reduced operations this year due to the pandemic. The NRC has acquired more trains for the Lagos-Ibadan railway project set to open soon. In August, The NRC announced the purchase of 24 coaches to operate the Lagos-Ibadan Railway.
The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, stated this week that the Federal Government needs a total funding of $656 million to complete work on the Lagos-Ibadan railway project.
The NRC MD  told the House Committee that the pandemic heavily affected operations, which caused a 32% performance of the company’s projections for the year so far.
The Joint Committee should  also note that for the year 2020, the Corporation presented a separate Internally Generated Revenue & Expenditure Budget.
He said, “The sum of N1.4billion has been generated as at Sept.  30 against the projection of N4.4billion from our core activities, representing 32% performance.
“It is necessary to mention that our train services were stopped and significantly reduced upon resumption due to the impact of COVID-19 Pandemic.
“The construction work within the Lagos corridor including access to Apapa Port also impacted on our ability to provide train services.
“It is important to mention that during the period under review, the Corporation started making payments from its IGR into the Federal Government dedicated TSA as directed by the Federal Executive Council. A total sum of about N245.5million has so far been lodged into the account as at Oct. 31.
“The Railway Property Management Company Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary company of Nigerian Railway Corporation. As at Oct. 31, the Company has generated about N1.4 billion representing 91.5 per cent of N1.5 billion which was the revised approved revenue target for 2020.”
He added that the NRC forecasts a revenue of N5.3 billion in 2021 as the company would have more coaches available for its operations deployed to operational routes across the country.
“For the year 2021, the Corporation plans to generate a total of N5.3billion as IGR. More coaches are expected to be deployed to Abuja-Kaduna Train Service, full commercial operation has commenced between Warri-Itakpe and the Lagos-Ibadan Train Service is expected to commence soon,” Okhiria added.
He also added that 94% of the NRC’s Capital Appropriation for the year 2020 has been released so far, which has been used mainly for procurements.
“In the year 2021 Budget (Capital and Recurrent) of the Nigerian Railway Corporation for year 2020 budget, the sum of about N18 billion was appropriated for Capital Budget.
“This amount was subsequently revised downwards to N16 billion due to the economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which led to shut down of economic activities as well as the dwindling revenue from crude oil.
“As at today, about N15 billion representing 94 per cent of 2020 Capital Appropriation has been released and procurement process is on-going,” he said.

Business

Oyigbo: We announced curfew to prevent ethnic clashes- Wike

The curfew in Oyigbo was announced to prevent reprisal attacks across the nation.

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

Oyigbo: We announced curfew to prevent ethnic clashes- Wike, #EndSARS: IPOB killed 6 soldiers and 4 policemen, burnt police stations - Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has explained that the curfew in Oyigbo was announced to prevent reprisal attacks across the nation.

The Governor disclosed this on Friday, in a meeting with top Anglican chiefs in Nigeria.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported last week that Amnesty International stated that they had received disturbing information that Nigerian soldiers were engaging in alleged extra-judicial killings in Oyigbo, Rivers State, and called on the Army to stop the killings.

Wike said that the stories of a massacre in Oyigbo were false, and that the troubles started when IPOB members suddenly killed six soldiers and four policemen.

Governor Wike announced this week that the curfew in Oyigbo would be reviewed to commence from 7pm to 6am, in a bid to recover over 50 riffles stolen from burnt police stations.

While speaking with Anglican leaders on Friday, Wike urged the Church not to be silent on national issues, as negative aspects of society also affected the Church.

“This is a time for the Church not to be docile; this is the time for the Church to speak out. When society is bad it affects the church,” Wike said.

“When governance is bad, it affects the church. No matter how you look at it, nobody can run away. Things are not working out well in the country.”

He added that the Oyigbo incident would have escalated if the curfew was not imposed. It was done in a bid to curb reprisal attacks on Hausa and Igbos in other states of the federation.

“If we had not imposed that curfew that day, ask anybody; the war had turned out to be Hausa and Igbos.

“Do you know the reprisal attacks that would have happened in other states, when they hear, your people have been killed? Do you know what would have happened?”

“We cannot use our state to launch an attack,” he said.

Business

Tanker explodes on Kara bridge, first responders attacked by hoodlums

Fuel-laden tanker has gone up in flames at the Kara end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

Tanker explodes on Kara bridge, first responders attacked by hoodlums

A fuel-laden tanker has gone up in flames at the Kara end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, causing motorists travelling out of Lagos to be held in traffic.

The fire was blazing around 1am on Saturday without firefighters in sight. Reports have it that several vehicles have been trapped in the inferno.

Meanwhile, the men of LASEMA claimed they were on site around 01:05 to intervene, as stated by the agency via its Twitter handle on Saturday.

It tweeted, “The agency responded to the incident at 0105hrs this morning according to the State emergency response plan.

The joint team (agency + @LAG_FireService ) was waylaid on arrival by a group of miscreants brandishing weapons, and was forced to seek extra police cover from the Isheri Police Station.

The operation commenced with the police protection until the group of assailants grew larger and caused significant damage to vehicles and threats to life of our personnel.
The team was forced to suspend the Recovery operation for safety reasons.

“It is of note that this attack is part of a very worrisome trend of first responders being attacked in the course of their duties. Lagosians are urged to refrain from endangering the lives of emergency responders.”

